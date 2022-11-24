Good Morning and Happy Thanksgiving,

This will be an abridged version of our newsletter, and we’ll be taking this afternoon off to spend time with our families, but we wanted to take this moment today to share how thankful we are for all of you - our readers, supporters, and advertisers.

You all truly make what we’ve been doing here over the past 10+ years possible; thank you!

Have a safe, healthy, and warm Thanksgiving, we’ll be back in your inbox tomorrow morning.

The What’sUpNewp Crew

The Latest from WUN

Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

Tatum has 37 points, 13 rebounds, Celtics beat Mavs 125-112

Weather forecast for Newport County

Panthers score 3 in 2nd period, halt Bruins win streak at 7

Croswell scores 17, Providence defeats Merrimack 71-57

Coulibaly’s 18 help UMass-Lowell take down Brown 73-62

The worst beers in the world, according to Beer Advocate

Red Sox acquire INF/OF Hoy Park in trade with Pirates

List: Best public colleges in every State

Newport County nonprofits win grants for housing, hunger and behavioral health

Freeman scores 21, Rhode Island beats Illinois State 57-44

Joely Rodríguez, Red Sox agree to 1-year, $2M contract

Patriots-Vikings pits Belichick vs. former player O’Connell

DEM, REI Co-op invite Rhode Islanders to #OptOutside on Black Friday

Pope Francis IDs successor to conservative Providence bishop

Cities with the fastest growing home prices in Providence-metro area

Newport Fire, Police set to escort Santa through Newport’s Neighborhoods again this year

Facial recognition can help conserve seals, scientists say

RIDE funds 19 providers to deliver high-quality Adult Education programming

$1.4 million awarded to fund an additional 77 new emergency shelter beds in Rhode Island

850 Scouts prepare creative Thanksgiving feasts over campfires

Shop Local “Six Picks” – Art and Gift shops in Newport and beyond

Recent Local Obituaries

None new to share.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 49. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 7 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 9 to 13 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW around 6 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 8 to 11 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:44 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours and 34 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:30 am & 7:55 pm | Low tide at 12:28 am & 1:31 pm

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Thanksgiving

Where to dine out in Newport this Thanksgiving

Newport County YMCA will host 37th Annual Pie Run on Nov. 24

Ice Skating opens at Newport Harbor Island Resort on Nov. 24

Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving

Best Thanksgiving movies of all time

Talking turkey! How the Thanksgiving bird got its name (and then lent it to film flops)

How the popularity of US holidays varies by generation

Why is turkey the main dish on Thanksgiving?

Happening This Week & Weekend

What’s Up This Week: Nov. 21 – 27

Where to dine out in Newport this Thanksgiving

Ice Skating opens at Newport Harbor Island Resort on Nov. 24

Newport County YMCA will host 37th Annual Pie Run on Nov. 24

Seamen’s Church Institute offering a free takeaway meal to anyone who needs it on Thanksgiving

25th Annual Newport Illuminated Boat Parade to kick off the Holiday Season on November 25

Bellevue Gardens to host Christmas Tree Lighting on Nov. 26

Long Wharf Mall to host Tree Lighting, Santa Magic on Nov. 26