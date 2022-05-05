Good Morning,
Today is Thursday, May 5 - Cinco de Mayo!
Looking for tacos and/or margaritas today? Here’s where to find the best Mexican food in and around Newport
What'sUpNewp & The JPT present There's Something About Mary with live music pre-film by The TeleDynes tonight! Join Us
With school unification on the table, a city budget nearing approval, and reports nationally that students are still struggling to make up for lost learning as a result of the pandemic – well, we have a few things to talk about with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain when she joins WhatsUpNewp today at 1 pm for her monthly chat with us. Watch & Participate
Speaking of unification - “We’re going to make it work.” Those are the words of Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano in anticipation of both the Newport and Middletown Councils agreeing to a plan to “unify” the school systems, and then seek voter approval in November. Read More
What’sUpNewp published 465 stories in April. While all the stories were free to read, they are not free to produce. Local businesses and readers like you keep our work free for everyone to read. If you think that the news, information, and stories that we provide are important and valuable, we hope you'll support our work with a monthly contribution.
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Tonight - Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 3 to 7 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - N wind 6 to 8 kt becoming SSE in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:36 am | Sunset: 7:47 pm | 14 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:47 am & 11:54 pm | Low tide at 4:57 am & 4:45 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.9 days, 16% lighting.
Things To Do
4 pm – Bird Box Bonanza at Norman Bird Sanctuary
6 pm – The Cocktail Club: Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
6 pm – Creating a Container Garden at Blithewold Mansion
7:30 pm – What’sUpNewp & The JPT present There’s Something About Mary with live music from The Teledynes at The JPT
7:30 pm – Prof. Carla Pestana to open 2022 Judah Touro Series with a talk on religious freedom in colonial Newport
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: There’s Something About Mary at 7:30 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm
Government
Jamestown – Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm
Middletown – Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Newport – Newport City Council at 5:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm
The Latest from WUN
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joins What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Thursday
Mayor Napolitano: Newport/Middletown moving forward with school unification
Newport County Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 5
32 groundbreaking NASA missions in photographs
Ward, Walsh hit HRs in Angels’ 6-run 10th, beat Red Sox 10-5
Hurricanes claim testy win vs. Bruins, take 2-0 series lead￼
Photographer Winslow Martin’s ‘We Wait For Your Return: A Love Letter to Armenia’ coming to Boston Saturday May 7
Westerly/Wakefield homeless shelters combine
New Englanders support more offshore wind power – just don’t send it to New York
Local Obituaries
What Else We’re Reading
Salve Today - Salve Regina to hold first Lavender Graduation in honor of LGBTQ+ seniors
ecoRI - Complex, Ambitious Bill Before R.I. Legislature Would Require Producers to Pay for Disposal of Their Packaging
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.