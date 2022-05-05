Good Morning,

Today is Thursday, May 5 - Cinco de Mayo!

Looking for tacos and/or margaritas today? Here’s where to find the best Mexican food in and around Newport

What'sUpNewp & The JPT present There's Something About Mary with live music pre-film by The TeleDynes tonight! Join Us

With school unification on the table, a city budget nearing approval, and reports nationally that students are still struggling to make up for lost learning as a result of the pandemic – well, we have a few things to talk about with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain when she joins WhatsUpNewp today at 1 pm for her monthly chat with us. Watch & Participate

Speaking of unification - “We’re going to make it work.” Those are the words of Newport Mayor Jeanne Marie Napolitano in anticipation of both the Newport and Middletown Councils agreeing to a plan to “unify” the school systems, and then seek voter approval in November. Read More

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Mostly sunny, with a high near 65. North wind 7 to 9 mph becoming south in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Tonight - Patchy fog after 4 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 44. South wind 3 to 7 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - N wind 6 to 8 kt becoming SSE in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Patchy fog after 4 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:36 am | Sunset: 7:47 pm | 14 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:47 am & 11:54 pm | Low tide at 4:57 am & 4:45 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 3.9 days, 16% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: There’s Something About Mary at 7:30 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm

Government

