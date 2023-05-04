What's Up Today: Thursday, May 4
Rhode Island Independence Day | Celtics & Red Sox win | Interim President names for CCRI | New Middletown school site gets good grades | and more...
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, May 4, 2023.
⚓ On May 4th, 1776, a full two months before the rest of the new nation, the Rhode Island General Assembly formally declared independence from Great Britain. Of course, Rhode Island was already in a state of rebellion by that point, as the declaration came four years after the Gaspee affair, and a year after the Battle of Lexington and Concord. Read More
👉 Newport City Council has a couple more workshops planned on budget overview. On May 8 at 5:30 pm, the focus will be on water and water pollution control in the City Council Chambers. On May 22 at 5:30 pm, the focus will be on the school department at Innovate Newport. Workshops are open to the public.
🏫 Recent testing shows the proposed site for a new middle-high school in Middletown earns strong marks, according to the Town of Middletown.
🎭 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with another theatre review - What’s Up in Local Theater: We review ‘The Children’ at the Gamm
🎾 The International Tennis Hall of Fame’s new exhibit, Transcending Tennis: 50 Years of the WTA is now on display in Newport, R.I. Celebrating 50 years of women’s professional tennis, Transcending Tennis joins Hit Me With Your Best Shot! as the second new exhibit on display at the ITHF this year. Read More
🏀 On the sports front - the Celtics won Game 2, and the Red Sox also picked up a win.
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Patchy drizzle between 8 am and 9 am, then patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers after 9 am. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind around 10 mph.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: NNE wind 9 to 12 kt. A chance of drizzle after 8am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: N wind 6 to 8 kt becoming NNW after midnight. A slight chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: NNE wind around 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:38 am | Sunset: 7:45 pm | 14 hours & 7 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:30 am & 7:50 pm | Low tide at 1:10 am & 1 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.1 days, 97% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am: Winery Tours at Newport Vineyards
11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: The Many Playgrounds of an Industrial Age at The Breakers
6 pm to 7:30 pm: The Cocktail Club: Tequila 101: Blancos at One Bellevue at Hotel Viking
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Live music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: Middletown Board of Tax Assessment Review at 3 pm, Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
This Day in RI History: May 4, 1776 – Rhode Island declares independence from Great Britain
Two months before the other colonies
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Obituary: Robert J. Cimmino
September 08, 1969 – May 01, 2023
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Brown scores 25, Celtics spoil Embiid’s return in 121-87 win
Boston called on those emotions — and its defense — to dominate in Game 2.
Red Sox extend winning streak to 5 with 8-3 win over Jays
Enmanuel Valdez, Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida each drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to five games with an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.
Rosemary Costigan named Interim President at Community College of Rhode Island
CCRI President Meghan Hughes, Ph.D. announced in March that she will step down in August.
Greater Newport Chamber to host Excellence in Business Awards on May 17
The Excellence in Business Awards are given annually to honor outstanding business achievement in Greater Newport and are designed to celebrate the successes of local businesses and recognize the vital role they play in the economic well-being of the community.
Counties with the worst droughts in Rhode Island
Over a fourth of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Town of Middletown: New school site gets strong grades
Recent testing shows the proposed site for a new middle-high school in #MiddletownRI earns strong marks.
Jamestown Newport Ferry kicks off its hop-on hop-off season on May 17
Stops include Jamestown, Rose Island Lighthouse, Newport’s Fort Adams, Ann Street Pier and Perrotti Park.
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in Rhode Island
Home values in the top city on the list grew by $95,175 over the last 12 months.
Newport School Superintendent provides weekly update
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following community update with parents, families, and staff on Wednesday, May 3.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain
Superintendent provides WUN with an update on Rogers High School construction, regionalization, and more.
