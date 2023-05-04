Good Morning! Today is Thursday, May 4, 2023.

⚓ On May 4th, 1776, a full two months before the rest of the new nation, the Rhode Island General Assembly formally declared independence from Great Britain. Of course, Rhode Island was already in a state of rebellion by that point, as the declaration came four years after the Gaspee affair, and a year after the Battle of Lexington and Concord. Read More

👉 Newport City Council has a couple more workshops planned on budget overview. On May 8 at 5:30 pm, the focus will be on water and water pollution control in the City Council Chambers. On May 22 at 5:30 pm, the focus will be on the school department at Innovate Newport. Workshops are open to the public.

🏫 Recent testing shows the proposed site for a new middle-high school in Middletown earns strong marks, according to the Town of Middletown.

🎭 WUN’s Frank O’Donnell with another theatre review - What’s Up in Local Theater: We review ‘The Children’ at the Gamm

🎾 The International Tennis Hall of Fame’s new exhibit, Transcending Tennis: 50 Years of the WTA is now on display in Newport, R.I. Celebrating 50 years of women’s professional tennis, Transcending Tennis joins Hit Me With Your Best Shot! as the second new exhibit on display at the ITHF this year. Read More

🏀 On the sports front - the Celtics won Game 2, and the Red Sox also picked up a win.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Patchy drizzle between 8 am and 9 am, then patchy drizzle with a slight chance of showers after 9 am. Cloudy, with a high near 52. Northeast wind 10 to 14 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: A slight chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 45. North wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 53. North wind around 10 mph.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 9 to 12 kt. A chance of drizzle after 8am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 6 to 8 kt becoming NNW after midnight. A slight chance of showers. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NNE wind around 9 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 51°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:38 am | Sunset: 7:45 pm | 14 hours & 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:30 am & 7:50 pm | Low tide at 1:10 am & 1 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.1 days, 97% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Air at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Live music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton Town Council at 7 pm

Middletown: Middletown Board of Tax Assessment Review at 3 pm, Middletown Roads/Utilities Advisory Committee at 4 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Tree Commission at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Two months before the other colonies

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

September 08, 1969 – May 01, 2023

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Boston called on those emotions — and its defense — to dominate in Game 2.

Enmanuel Valdez, Triston Casas and Masataka Yoshida each drove in two runs and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to five games with an 8-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

CCRI President Meghan Hughes, Ph.D. announced in March that she will step down in August.

The Excellence in Business Awards are given annually to honor outstanding business achievement in Greater Newport and are designed to celebrate the successes of local businesses and recognize the vital role they play in the economic well-being of the community.

Over a fourth of the continental U.S. is currently experiencing moderate to exceptional drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Recent testing shows the proposed site for a new middle-high school in #MiddletownRI earns strong marks.

Stops include Jamestown, Rose Island Lighthouse, Newport’s Fort Adams, Ann Street Pier and Perrotti Park.

Home values in the top city on the list grew by $95,175 over the last 12 months.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following community update with parents, families, and staff on Wednesday, May 3.

Superintendent provides WUN with an update on Rogers High School construction, regionalization, and more.

📈 Popular Stories

🗞️ Further Reading

WJAR: NBC 10 I-Team obtains new details in Little Compton homicide investigation

Forbes: Beat The Summer Vacation Crowds By Traveling This Spring

Salve Today: "The Bible Women's Project" wins national college festival awards

General Assembly: Senators to submit package of transportation bills