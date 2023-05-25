Good Morning! Today is Thursday, May 25, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,384 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

🚌 Newport Mayor Xay, along with Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely, will join Discover Newport and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority officials this afternoon to announce the return of the free “Hop-On Hop-Off” bus service promotion in Newport beginning Friday, May 26.

The service offers transportation around Newport to tourist destinations and beaches. This includes all service on Route 67 (Bellevue/Salve Regina Univ.) and Route 68 (CCRI/Memorial Blvd./First Beach). The service will be free through Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Route 68 service will be free beginning June 17, 2023.

🎤 The 2023 Spring Rogue Island Comedy Festival kicks off today with two shows at Ragged Island Brewing Company. Ragged Island, The JPT, Top of Pelham, and Firehouse Theater will provide the venue for 12 shows today through Sunday. See the full schedule and get tickets (while they last) here.

📽️ newportFILM brings Casa Susanna to The Firehouse Theatre this evening at 7 pm. Read More

🪴 It’s almost Memorial Day and time to let the garden parties begin. Newport resident Casey Farley has the latest gardening news for you here.

🐎 The 2023 Newport Polo Season will kick off on June 3 with USA taking on the Ukraine Polo Team. Read More

👉 Sen. Linda Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol) and Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Charlestown, Westerly, South Kingstown), the first Asian Americans elected to the Rhode Island state legislature, gathered community leaders from across the state for a celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the State House. The event was emceed by Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, who is Lao-American, and the first Asian American mayor of Newport. Read More

🚢 Discover Newport has released the 2023 Cruise Ship Schedule for Fort Adams. In total, passengers from 63 cruise ships will arrive via Perrotti Park, and passengers from 35 cruise ships will arrive via Fort Adams. Updated Cruise Ship Schedule

🇺🇸 On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more. Get the full rundown

❓ What are you most looking forward to doing this Memorial Day Weekend?

What’s Up Today - 5.25.23

☀️ Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 8 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until May 25, 08:00 AM EDT

Today: N wind 8 to 13 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours & 49 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:25 am & 12:59 pm | Low tide at 6 am & 5:53 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.1 days, 26% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

6 pm: Napoleon Emill and more at Ragged Island Brewing

8 pm: Napoleon Emill and more at Ragged Island Brewing

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Timmy Smith at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 8 pm

The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Weekend to include premiere of ‘Polo Passport’ at The JPT

Served as a delegate to the Continental Congress

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the 26th time, leading the Los Angeles Angels to their fourth straight win and a sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 7-3 victory Wednesday night.

The United States grew older, faster, last decade.

Video footage of Floyd’s May 25, 2020, murder was so agonizing to watch that demands for change came from across the country.

It’s almost Memorial Day and time to let the garden parties begin.

The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, in partnership with the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD), is excited to announce a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust (HFCT). The funding will support sustainable agriculture programming at the farm.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain provided the following weekly community update for parents, teachers, and the community on May 24, 2023.

The event was emceed by Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, who is Lao-American, and the first Asian American mayor of that city.

On Wednesday, a ship bringing wind turbine tower sections from Europe reached New Bedford. Once assembled out on the water this summer by developer Vineyard Wind, the turbines will stand more than 850 feet high.

September 24, 1940 – May 20, 2023

By Rhode Island Environmental Education Association

The House of Representatives yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the Rose Island Lighthouse by passing a resolution sponsored by Rep. Lauren Carson.

📈 Popular Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

🗞️ Further Reading

Newport Craft Opens Doors to New Tasting Room Just in Time for Memorial Day (RI Monthly)

NWC Spotlight: CSS1 Ryan Dicipulo, Sailor of the Year (NUWC)

Could proposed right whale protections affect Block Island Ferry? (WPRI)

