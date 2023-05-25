What's Up Today: Thursday, May 25
🚌 Newport Mayor Xay, along with Bishop W. Nicholas Knisely, will join Discover Newport and Rhode Island Public Transit Authority officials this afternoon to announce the return of the free “Hop-On Hop-Off” bus service promotion in Newport beginning Friday, May 26.
The service offers transportation around Newport to tourist destinations and beaches. This includes all service on Route 67 (Bellevue/Salve Regina Univ.) and Route 68 (CCRI/Memorial Blvd./First Beach). The service will be free through Tuesday, October 31, 2023. Route 68 service will be free beginning June 17, 2023.
🎤 The 2023 Spring Rogue Island Comedy Festival kicks off today with two shows at Ragged Island Brewing Company. Ragged Island, The JPT, Top of Pelham, and Firehouse Theater will provide the venue for 12 shows today through Sunday. See the full schedule and get tickets (while they last) here.
📽️ newportFILM brings Casa Susanna to The Firehouse Theatre this evening at 7 pm. Read More
🪴 It’s almost Memorial Day and time to let the garden parties begin. Newport resident Casey Farley has the latest gardening news for you here.
🐎 The 2023 Newport Polo Season will kick off on June 3 with USA taking on the Ukraine Polo Team. Read More
👉 Sen. Linda Ujifusa (D-Dist. 11, Portsmouth, Bristol) and Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Dist. 38, Charlestown, Westerly, South Kingstown), the first Asian Americans elected to the Rhode Island state legislature, gathered community leaders from across the state for a celebration of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the State House. The event was emceed by Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, who is Lao-American, and the first Asian American mayor of Newport. Read More
🚢 Discover Newport has released the 2023 Cruise Ship Schedule for Fort Adams. In total, passengers from 63 cruise ships will arrive via Perrotti Park, and passengers from 35 cruise ships will arrive via Fort Adams. Updated Cruise Ship Schedule
🇺🇸 On Tap This Week & Weekend: Rogue Island Comedy Festival, Boots on the Ground for Heroes Memorial, Memorial Day Weekend Cookout at Newport Vineyards, and much more. Get the full rundown
What’s Up Today - 5.25.23
☀️ Weather
Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind 8 to 15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 46. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 67. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: N wind 8 to 13 kt. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming NNW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:17 am | Sunset: 8:07 pm | 14 hours & 49 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:25 am & 12:59 pm | Low tide at 6 am & 5:53 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.1 days, 26% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Gin 201: New World at Hotel Viking
6 pm: Virtual Newport Lecture Series with Dr. Mary Thompson-Jones
7 pm: Casa Susanna with Newport FILM at The Firehouse Theatre
Read More: What’s Up in and around Newport: May 22 – 29
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎙️Rogue Island Comedy Festival
6 pm: Napoleon Emill and more at Ragged Island Brewing
8 pm: Napoleon Emill and more at Ragged Island Brewing
🎶 Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Timmy Smith at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Rogue Island Comedy Festival at 6 pm & 8 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 8 pm
The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm
🏛️ City & Government
AIPC: Aquidneck Island Planning Commission at 11:30 am
Jamestown: Jamestown Town Council at 6 pm
Little Compton: Little Compton Board of Canvassers at 8:30 am, Little Compton 350 (LC350) at 6:30 pm
Newport: Newport School Committee at 7:30 am, Newport City Council at 5 pm, Newport School Committee at 6 pm, Newport City Council at 6 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Town Council at 7 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
Ukraine Polo Team to take on Team USA in Newport Polo season opener
Weekend to include premiere of ‘Polo Passport’ at The JPT
This Day in RI History: May 25, 1725 -Colonial Governor Samuel Ward born in Newport
Served as a delegate to the Continental Congress
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Ohtani, Trout homer in Angels’ 7-3 win, completing sweep of slumping Red Sox
Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout homered in the same game for the 26th time, leading the Los Angeles Angels to their fourth straight win and a sweep of the Boston Red Sox with a 7-3 victory Wednesday night.
Aging America: Baby boomers push nation’s median age higher as fewer children are born
The United States grew older, faster, last decade.
George Floyd death anniversary: Reckoning with police violence in limbo
Video footage of Floyd’s May 25, 2020, murder was so agonizing to watch that demands for change came from across the country.
Casey Farley: Gardening News
It’s almost Memorial Day and time to let the garden parties begin.
Hamilton Family Charitable Trust funds Sustainable Agriculture Education Program on Aquidneck Island
The Portsmouth AgInnovation Farm, in partnership with the Eastern Rhode Island Conservation District (ERICD), is excited to announce a grant in the amount of $10,000 from the Hamilton Family Charitable Trust (HFCT). The funding will support sustainable agriculture programming at the farm.
Newport School Superintendent provides weekly community update
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain provided the following weekly community update for parents, teachers, and the community on May 24, 2023.
Senators Gu and Ujifusa organize AAPI celebration at State House
The event was emceed by Newport Mayor Xaykham Khamsyvoravong, who is Lao-American, and the first Asian American mayor of that city.
Once a whaling port, New Bedford wants to light the world again, with wind
On Wednesday, a ship bringing wind turbine tower sections from Europe reached New Bedford. Once assembled out on the water this summer by developer Vineyard Wind, the turbines will stand more than 850 feet high.
Obituary: Francis A. Souza
September 24, 1940 – May 20, 2023
Letter: Funding climate literacy and ocean protection is essential in protecting Rhode Island’s people and our future
By Rhode Island Environmental Education Association
Rep. Carson marks 30th anniversary of Rose Island Lighthouse restoration with House resolution
The House of Representatives yesterday marked the 30th anniversary of the restoration of the Rose Island Lighthouse by passing a resolution sponsored by Rep. Lauren Carson.
📈 Popular Stories
Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;
Here are the 98 cruise ships that are scheduled to visit Newport in 2023
20 Military Memorials, Monuments and Markers you should visit in Newport
What’s Up Interview: Comedian Doug Key of Rogue Island Comedy Festival
Providence-Newport Ferry will kick off 2023 season on June 23
🗞️ Further Reading
Newport Craft Opens Doors to New Tasting Room Just in Time for Memorial Day (RI Monthly)
NWC Spotlight: CSS1 Ryan Dicipulo, Sailor of the Year (NUWC)
Could proposed right whale protections affect Block Island Ferry? (WPRI)
