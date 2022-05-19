Good Morning, today is Thursday, May 19

🌊 After several months of construction, Ragged Island Brewing Company will open its new taproom to the public today. Read More

🌊 Jamestown Newport Ferry has kicked off its Hop-On Hop-Off season, just in time to transport folks from Jamestown to Newport’s Oyster & Chowder Festival, held at Bowen’s Wharf in Newport, this weekend. Read More

🌊 Common Fence Music is now Newport Live. Read More

🌊 Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting is on Wednesday, May 25. Here’s a look at what’s on their docket

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today - Rain, mainly before 5pm. High near 57. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight - Patchy fog before 2am, then patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 3 to 5 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Rain, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of rain before 7pm. Patchy fog before 2am, then Patchy fog after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:02 pm | 14 hours & 40 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:13 am & 11:39 pm | Low tide at 4:42 am & 4:25 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.1 days, 88% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Hello, Bookstore presented with Charter Books at 4:30 pm, Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 7 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2 pm, Timmy Smith at 5:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen at 8 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Government

