Good Morning, today is Thursday, May 19
🌊 After several months of construction, Ragged Island Brewing Company will open its new taproom to the public today. Read More
🌊 Jamestown Newport Ferry has kicked off its Hop-On Hop-Off season, just in time to transport folks from Jamestown to Newport’s Oyster & Chowder Festival, held at Bowen’s Wharf in Newport, this weekend. Read More
🌊 Common Fence Music is now Newport Live. Read More
🌊 Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting is on Wednesday, May 25. Here’s a look at what’s on their docket
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today - Rain, mainly before 5pm. High near 57. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph becoming southeast in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Tonight - Patchy fog before 2am, then patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming partly cloudy, with a low around 52. West wind 3 to 5 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Rain, mainly before 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of rain before 7pm. Patchy fog before 2am, then Patchy fog after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 53°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:22 am | Sunset: 8:02 pm | 14 hours & 40 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:13 am & 11:39 pm | Low tide at 4:42 am & 4:25 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 18.1 days, 88% lighting.
Things To Do
12:15 pm & 2:05 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
6 pm – Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
6 pm – newportFILM: MAU at Jamestown Arts Center
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Hello, Bookstore presented with Charter Books at 4:30 pm, Downton Abbey 2: A New Era at 7 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2 pm, Timmy Smith at 5:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
One Pelham East: Jeff Rosen at 8 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
Middletown – Middletown School Building Committee at 6 pm
Newport – Newport Trust & Investment Commission at 8 am, Newport Tree Commission at 4:30 pm
Portsmouth – Portsmouth Investment Committee at 5 pm, Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton Board of Canvassers at 7 pm
The Latest from WUN
Weather Forecast for Newport: May 19)
Newport City Council’s next Regular Council Meeting is on May 25, here’s a look at what’s on their docket
Pivetta tosses 2-hitter to lead Red Sox past Astros 5-1
US case of monkeypox reported in Massachusetts man
Jimmy Butler, Heat seeking to take a 2-0 lead over Celtics
Artist Andrew Moon Bain to exhibit works on thirteen billboards across Providence
Governor McKee, Lt. Governor Matos, DEM announce awardees of over $4 million in grants for local recreation projects across Rhode Island
Fastest-growing counties in Rhode Island
App to provide verified sightings of sharks off New England
Jamestown Newport Ferry has launched for the season
Wife denies shooting co-worker in New Hampshire beheading case
Harris tells Coast Guard grads rule of law is under attack
Common Fence Music renamed ‘Newport Live’ – Summer concert series begins June 10 with Kyshona
Ragged Island Brewing Company will host grand opening on May 19
Coronavirus in Rhode Island: The latest data on community transmission of COVID-19
Local Obituaries
What Else We’re Reading
Union Leader - Blues artist James Montgomery adds 'co-producer' to resume with two bio docs
General Assembly - Amended cannabis legalization bill passes committees
Salve Today - Five Salve Regina players get All-CCC nods, Rubino named top defensive player
Create your profile
Only paid subscribers can comment on this post
Check your email
For your security, we need to re-authenticate you.
Click the link we sent to , or click here to sign in.