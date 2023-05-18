What's Up Today: Thursday, May 18
Winners of The Ocean Race Newport Window Decorating competition announced | Lana Del Rey added to Newport Folk lineup
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, May 18, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,367 words - approximately a 7-minute read.
The fans of the Ocean Race at Fort Adams State Park today saw the foiling race boats in action on Narragansett Bay. The IMOCA 60s came out on the water for speed trials within yards of the shoreline in a brisk 16-22-knot breeze to excite the crowds. More Pro-Am racing is scheduled for today. Read More
The Celtics dropped game 1 last night, while the Red Sox beat the Mariners 12 - 3.
The Newport Art Museum will present a thought-provoking panel discussion on May 23, exploring the intersection of mass incarceration, restorative justice, and the healing power of art. Read More
A new musical, Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight makes its world premiere at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence on Thursday, May 25. Presented by the Wilbury Theatre Group, the play tells the story of Artemisia Gentileschi, considered one of the greatest artists of the Baroque period. Getileschi is known for her work featuring strong, heroic women, much of it inspired by the trauma she experienced after being raped at age 17 by her teacher and family friend. In an interview earlier this week with What’sUpNewp, award-winning playwright Darcie Dennigan explained how the concept for the play came together. Read More
Lana Del Rey was the latest addition to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Lineup Announcements
Newport is a familiar place for the Del Rey family. You may remember back in February when we shared that Del Rey’s father, Rob Grant, announced his debut album, “Lost At Sea”. One of the songs on the new album, “Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon”, is a piano instrumental inspired by “the happiness and freedom” Grant has felt while setting sail to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard from Newport, Rhode Island in his 25-foot sloop Erewhon.
BankNewport will host a Financial Education Fair for 100 students at Middletown High School this morning. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will address the students at the beginning of the program.
Discover Newport yesterday announced winners of The Ocean Race Newport Window Decorating competition. The winners are;
Best Display saluting an Ocean Race individual team or the entire fleet: 1️⃣ First Place: Style Newport 2️⃣ Second Place: The General Store
Best Display saluting the theme "Racing for a Purpose and Ocean Sustainability": 1️⃣ First Place: Newport This Week 2️⃣ Second Place: The Pilot House at Bowen's Wharf
Our supporters help What’sUpNewp grow. Join them and make a contribution to support our local, independent journalism.
What’s Up Today - 5.18.23
☀️ Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.
Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. South wind 11 to 14 mph.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 7 to 9 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: S wind 10 to 12 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours & 38 minutes of sun.
High tide at 7:34 am & 7:57 pm | Low tide at 1:26 am & 12:46 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.9 days, 3% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
12 pm: Museum Reads – “The Paper Garden: An Artist Begins Her Life’s Work at 72” at Newport Art Museum
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Rum 201 at One Bellevue Restaurant at the Hotel Viking
6 pm: Age of the Machine: The Fight to Reinvent Democracy in the Gilded Age at The Breakers
Read More: What’s Up in Newport: May 16 – 21
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
⛵ Ocean Live Park Newport
Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.
11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
10:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #3
12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Race Commentators Andy Green and Martha Parker
3:10 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #4
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Wooden Leg followed by The Void Union
7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes
🎶 Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4 pm, Best of Enemies National Theatre Live at 7 pm
Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 8 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm
Newport: Newport Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
Newport Art Museum will host a panel discussion on Incarceration, Art and Restorative Justice
This event will take place in person at the Newport Art Museum and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Vimeo, ensuring broad accessibility.
Foiling IMOCA 60 Race Boats fly in Narragansett Bay
The fans of the Ocean Race at Fort Adams State Park today saw the foiling race boats in action on Narragansett Bay. The IMOCA 60s came out on the water for speed trials within yards of the shoreline in a brisk 16-22- knot breeze to excite the crowds.
Newport School Superintendent provides a weekly community update
A message from Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for Newport Schools Parents, Families, and Staff.
Surf’s up! Florida’s St. George Island beach named nation’s best in annual ranking
A 9-mile (14-kilometer) stretch of Florida sugar-white sand in an unspoiled natural setting alongside the Gulf of Mexico is the nation’s best beach for 2023, according to the annual ranking released Thursday by the university professor known as “Dr. Beach.”
Celtics can’t hold onto home-court edge on once-fearsome parquet floor
Once so prodigious on their parquet floor, the Boston Celtics can’t seem to squeeze out a home-court advantage during these playoffs.
Butler scores 35, Heat rally to beat Celtics 123-116 in East finals opener
The Miami Heat were in need of a calming presence following a sluggish start to their latest conference finals showdown with the Boston Celtics.
NUWC Division Newport highlights new Navy projects during Industry Day
Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport representatives gathered with 200 members of the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC) in Middletown on April 26 to discuss upcoming U.S. Navy projects and how industry can support them with rapid development, prototyping and testing of innovative technology.
Pablo Reyes helps power Red Sox to 12-3 win over Mariners
Pablo Reyes doubled twice for a career-high four RBIs to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 12-3 on Wednesday night.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
📈 Popular Stories
Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;
🗞️ Further Reading
WPRI: Newport police officer’s badge stolen in DC
Boston 25 News: 9 New England hotels named ‘Top 100 Places to Stay in 2023′
Hospitality Net: The Strong Rebound of Newport, Rhode Island, America’s First Resort City
ecoRI News: Secretly Funded Climate Obstruction Keeps the Fossil Fuel Fires Burning
What’s Up in Newport: May 16 – 21
The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more.