Good Morning! Today is Thursday, May 18, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,367 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

The fans of the Ocean Race at Fort Adams State Park today saw the foiling race boats in action on Narragansett Bay. The IMOCA 60s came out on the water for speed trials within yards of the shoreline in a brisk 16-22-knot breeze to excite the crowds. More Pro-Am racing is scheduled for today. Read More

The Celtics dropped game 1 last night, while the Red Sox beat the Mariners 12 - 3.

The Newport Art Museum will present a thought-provoking panel discussion on May 23, exploring the intersection of mass incarceration, restorative justice, and the healing power of art. Read More

A new musical, Goodnight Sweetheart, Goodnight makes its world premiere at the Waterfire Arts Center in Providence on Thursday, May 25. Presented by the Wilbury Theatre Group, the play tells the story of Artemisia Gentileschi, considered one of the greatest artists of the Baroque period. Getileschi is known for her work featuring strong, heroic women, much of it inspired by the trauma she experienced after being raped at age 17 by her teacher and family friend. In an interview earlier this week with What’sUpNewp, award-winning playwright Darcie Dennigan explained how the concept for the play came together. Read More

Lana Del Rey was the latest addition to the 2023 Newport Folk Festival. Lineup Announcements

Newport is a familiar place for the Del Rey family. You may remember back in February when we shared that Del Rey’s father, Rob Grant, announced his debut album, “Lost At Sea”. One of the songs on the new album, “Setting Sail on a Distant Horizon”, is a piano instrumental inspired by “the happiness and freedom” Grant has felt while setting sail to Nantucket and Martha’s Vineyard from Newport, Rhode Island in his 25-foot sloop Erewhon.

BankNewport will host a Financial Education Fair for 100 students at Middletown High School this morning. Rhode Island Governor Dan McKee and Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos will address the students at the beginning of the program.

Discover Newport yesterday announced winners of The Ocean Race Newport Window Decorating competition. The winners are;

Best Display saluting an Ocean Race individual team or the entire fleet: 1️⃣ First Place: Style Newport 2️⃣ Second Place: The General Store

Best Display saluting the theme "Racing for a Purpose and Ocean Sustainability": 1️⃣ First Place: Newport This Week 2️⃣ Second Place: The Pilot House at Bowen's Wharf

Our supporters help What’sUpNewp grow. Join them and make a contribution to support our local, independent journalism.

What’s Up Today - 5.18.23

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 58. Light and variable wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 44. Southwest wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds, with a high near 61. South wind 11 to 14 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 7 to 9 kt. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: S wind 10 to 12 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8:01 pm | 14 hours & 38 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:34 am & 7:57 pm | Low tide at 1:26 am & 12:46 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27.9 days, 3% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

⛵ Ocean Live Park Newport

Here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

11:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #3

12:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

1:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. Race Commentators Andy Green and Martha Parker

3:10 p.m. – 4:35 p.m. Pro-Am Speed Run #4

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by Wooden Leg followed by The Void Union

7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Chevalier at 4 pm, Best of Enemies National Theatre Live at 7 pm

Landing: Justin Pomfret at 2:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 6 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 8 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

This event will take place in person at the Newport Art Museum and will be simultaneously live-streamed via Vimeo, ensuring broad accessibility.

The fans of the Ocean Race at Fort Adams State Park today saw the foiling race boats in action on Narragansett Bay. The IMOCA 60s came out on the water for speed trials within yards of the shoreline in a brisk 16-22- knot breeze to excite the crowds.

A message from Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for Newport Schools Parents, Families, and Staff.

A 9-mile (14-kilometer) stretch of Florida sugar-white sand in an unspoiled natural setting alongside the Gulf of Mexico is the nation’s best beach for 2023, according to the annual ranking released Thursday by the university professor known as “Dr. Beach.”

Once so prodigious on their parquet floor, the Boston Celtics can’t seem to squeeze out a home-court advantage during these playoffs.

The Miami Heat were in need of a calming presence following a sluggish start to their latest conference finals showdown with the Boston Celtics.

Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport representatives gathered with 200 members of the Undersea Technology Innovation Consortium (UTIC) in Middletown on April 26 to discuss upcoming U.S. Navy projects and how industry can support them with rapid development, prototyping and testing of innovative technology.

Pablo Reyes doubled twice for a career-high four RBIs to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Seattle Mariners 12-3 on Wednesday night.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

📈 Popular Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

🗞️ Further Reading

WPRI: Newport police officer’s badge stolen in DC

Boston 25 News: 9 New England hotels named ‘Top 100 Places to Stay in 2023′

Hospitality Net: The Strong Rebound of Newport, Rhode Island, America’s First Resort City

ecoRI News: Secretly Funded Climate Obstruction Keeps the Fossil Fuel Fires Burning

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover, Newport Oyster & Chowder Festival, Cars & Coffee, and much more.