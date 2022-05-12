What's Up Today: Thursday, May 12
Election 2022: GOP has a Treasurer candidate; Magaziner wins another union endorsement
Good Morning, today is Thursday, May 12.
🌊 Newport City Council had a busy night at City Hall with their Regular Council Meeting. Full stories to come, but here are a few highlights.
Council approved a resolution in regards to Aging Friendly.
Council approved a resolution in regards to Street Cafes on Broadway.
In regards to the Final Report of the Newport Charter Review Commission, Council voted to receive and refer to the City Solicitor for legal compliance. Following the City Solicitor’s review of the Charter Review, the report would go back to City Council and Council would decide what changes from the report would go on the November ballot.
City Council delayed taking action on Regional School District - Ballot Authorization.
More to come…
🌊 Newport will be able to establish a residential tax structure that encourages owner-occupied housing under legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren Carson. Read More
🌊 Not a great night for the Boston sports team last night.
Boston Celtics - Holiday stops Celtics’ last 2 plays, Bucks take 3-2 lead
Boston Red Sox - Arcia’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Braves over Red Sox 5-3
For the Boston Bruins, it’s Game 6 tonight at 7 pm against the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina leads the series 3 - 2.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today - A slight chance of showers before 7am. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight - A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today - NNE wind 6 to 8 kt becoming E in the afternoon. Areas of fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers after 11pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:28 am | Sunset: 7:54 pm | 14 hours & 25 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:08 am & 5:43 pm | Low tide at 11:05 am & 11:44 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.3 days, 79% lighting.
Things To Do
5 pm to 8 pm – “Shop for Our (Portsmouth) Playground!” Fundraiser at Newport Car Museum
5:30 pm – Spring Cleanse with Wild Plants at Norman Bird Sanctuary
6 pm – Cocktail Club Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
6 pm to 8 pm – American Night: Land of the Free, Home of the Supercar at Audrain Automobile Museum
6:30 pm – Sharing the Taste presents Healthy Heart, Healthy Women at The Firehouse Theater
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Automat at 4:30 pm, The Godfather at 7:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Government
Middletown – Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm
Tiverton – Tiverton Solar Ordinance Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm, Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 7 pm
Local Obituaries
Dr. James E. Kraeger, Ph.D | Reginaldo V. Angeles
