🌊 Newport City Council had a busy night at City Hall with their Regular Council Meeting. Full stories to come, but here are a few highlights.

Council approved a resolution in regards to Aging Friendly.

Council approved a resolution in regards to Street Cafes on Broadway.

In regards to the Final Report of the Newport Charter Review Commission, Council voted to receive and refer to the City Solicitor for legal compliance. Following the City Solicitor’s review of the Charter Review, the report would go back to City Council and Council would decide what changes from the report would go on the November ballot.

City Council delayed taking action on Regional School District - Ballot Authorization.

🌊 Newport will be able to establish a residential tax structure that encourages owner-occupied housing under legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren Carson. Read More

🌊 Not a great night for the Boston sports team last night.

For the Boston Bruins, it’s Game 6 tonight at 7 pm against the Carolina Hurricanes. Carolina leads the series 3 - 2.

Weather

Today - A slight chance of showers before 7am. Areas of fog before 10am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 69. North wind 7 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight - A slight chance of showers after midnight. Patchy fog after 9pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 53. Northeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Marine Forecast

Today - NNE wind 6 to 8 kt becoming E in the afternoon. Areas of fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers after 11pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 48°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:28 am | Sunset: 7:54 pm | 14 hours & 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:08 am & 5:43 pm | Low tide at 11:05 am & 11:44 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 10.3 days, 79% lighting.

The Latest from WUN

Newport Weather Forecast for Thursday, May 12

Holiday stops Celtics’ last 2 plays, Bucks take 3-2 lead

Arcia’s 2-run homer in 9th lifts Braves over Red Sox 5-3

Bristol man gets 3 years for cryptocurrency fraud

Blenheim-Newport recognized by U.S. News & World Report as one of the country’s best senior living communities

Election 2022: GOP has a Treasurer candidate; Magaziner wins another union endorsement

House OKs bill to provide tax relief to year-round Newport residents

What’s Up Interview: Pete Silva – playing Stone Soup Coffeehouse with Paula Clare May 21

Assistant Secretary of the Navy for Energy, Installations, and Environment tours NUWC Division Newport

Vacant land on Carnegie Harbor Drive in Portsmouth sells for $2 million

Local Obituaries

Dr. James E. Kraeger, Ph.D | Reginaldo V. Angeles

