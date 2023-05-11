What's Up Today: Thursday, May 11
Newport Mayor Xay, General Treasurer Diossa join What'sUpNewp for WUN-ON-ONE conversations today.
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, May 11, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,177 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
🏆 11th Hour Racing Team won Leg 4 of The Ocean Race on Wednesday, leading the fleet into their hometown of Newport on a spectacular spring afternoon in New England.
👉 Ocean Live Park (the race village) opens at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, May 13, and is open daily through Sunday, May 21. Ocean Live Park is a “nine-day festival of family fun, interactive exhibits, and exciting sailing action", according to organizers. To see the daily schedule of events and activities, click here.
📺 It’s a doubleheader today for WhatsUpNewp, with Newport Mayor Xay joining What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 10 a.m. and General Treasurer James Diossa joining us at 1 pm. Have a question for our guests? Comment below.
🗞️ Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson has announced his plans to step down from public service this fall, after thirty-seven years of service to the City.
🎤 The Newport Historical Society this evening will host “Exploring Ida Lewis” with Lenore Skomal, author of The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter, and filmmaker Nico Raineau.
🎥 newportFILM will present Being Mary Tyler Moore at The Casino Theatre. The evening includes a post-film virtual conversation with Director, James Adolphus. RSVP required.
🎵 An Evening with Tom Rush: Tom Rush will be accompanied by Matt Nakoa for a live performance at The JPT this evening.
🍣 Summer Sushi is now open at the Clarke Cooke House. Available Wednesday through Sunday.
🧠 On Friday, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse will join officials at the Newport County Community Mental Health Center to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month.
What’s Up Today - 5.11.23
☀️ Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.
Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:30 am | Sunset: 7:53 pm | 14 hours & 23 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:46 am & 1:21 pm | Low tide at 6:35 am & 6:27 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.5 days, 68% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
8 am to 10 am: Annual Plant Sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden
11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:30 pm: Exploring Ida Lewis: A Newport Historical Society Event with Author Lenore Skomal and Screenwriter Nico Raineau
6 pm: The Cocktail Club: Mother’s Day Celebration at Hotel Viking
7 pm: newportFILM presents Being Mary Tyler Moore at the Casino Theatre
8 pm: Tom Rush live at The JPT
🎶 Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Tom Rush live at 8 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
newportFILM: Being Mary Tyler Moore at the Casino Theatre at 7 pm
One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Stoneacre Garden: Live music at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Newport: Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
WUN videocasts Thursday: at 10 with Mayor Xay and at 2 with General Treasurer James Diossa
It’s a doubleheader today for WhatsUpNewp, with Newport Mayor Xay joining WUN for a videocast at 10 a.m. and General Treasurer James Diossa at 1.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Jansen becomes 7th in major league history with 400 saves, Red Sox beat Braves 5-2
Kenley Jansen became the seventh player in major league history to earn 400 saves, pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Wednesday night.
Trump digs in on election lies, insults accuser during CNN town hall event
Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a CNN town hall Wednesday that marked his return to the network just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.
New Hampshire utility proposes transmission line from Canada to carry renewable power to New England
The proposed 211-mile, $2 billion Twin State Clean Energy Link would enter the United States in Canaan, Vermont.
The Ocean Race: 11th Hour Racing Team wins in hometown, with Malizia second, closing up the leaderboard
Leg 4 results mean the leaderboard is close heading into the transatlantic leg
Enright, 11th Hour Racing sail into Newport ahead of Ocean Race fleet
Rhode Island native Charlie Enright sailed the 11th Hour Racing team to victory in Leg 4 of the around-the-world Ocean Race, arriving in his home port of Newport on Wednesday about a half-hour in front of Team Malizia.
Joe Nicholson to step down as Newport City Manager
Mayor Xay issues statement regarding Joe Nicholson’s decision to step down as the City Manager.
Gerry Goldstein: A new phrase is launched into the language
From “rapid unscheduled disassembly” to “wardrobe malfunction”.
📈 Popular Stories
Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;
T.R. McGrath receives Profile in Excellence Award from Junior Achievement
Thanks for reading, have a great Thursday.
Will the toxic soil dug up at Rogers High be dealt with soon? It is full of lead, PCBs and arsenic over acceptable DEM levels and needs to be removed and/or covered with a rubber sheet… grass and water spray IS NOT GOOD ENOUGH!! Fine toxic particulates are dusting everyone in the immediate area and beyond as we speak. I hope this situation doesn’t lead to lawsuits by residents and tourists?
Also, NOTHING should ever be rebuilt on top of the old track (which sits atop the old Harrison dump) as the last one failed because the entire area has an underground spring running beneath. It is a waste of taxpayers money!!!
Also… we don’t want stadium lights and amplified noise in our backyard!!
Thank You
James Underwood