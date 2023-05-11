Good Morning! Today is Thursday, May 11, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,177 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🏆 11th Hour Racing Team won Leg 4 of The Ocean Race on Wednesday, leading the fleet into their hometown of Newport on a spectacular spring afternoon in New England.

👉 Ocean Live Park (the race village) opens at Fort Adams State Park on Saturday, May 13, and is open daily through Sunday, May 21. Ocean Live Park is a “nine-day festival of family fun, interactive exhibits, and exciting sailing action", according to organizers. To see the daily schedule of events and activities, click here.

📺 It’s a doubleheader today for WhatsUpNewp, with Newport Mayor Xay joining What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 10 a.m. and General Treasurer James Diossa joining us at 1 pm. Have a question for our guests? Comment below.

🗞️ Newport City Manager Joe Nicholson has announced his plans to step down from public service this fall, after thirty-seven years of service to the City.

🎤 The Newport Historical Society this evening will host “Exploring Ida Lewis” with Lenore Skomal, author of The Lighthouse Keeper’s Daughter, and filmmaker Nico Raineau.

🎥 newportFILM will present Being Mary Tyler Moore at The Casino Theatre. The evening includes a post-film virtual conversation with Director, James Adolphus. RSVP required.

🎵 An Evening with Tom Rush: Tom Rush will be accompanied by Matt Nakoa for a live performance at The JPT this evening.

🍣 Summer Sushi is now open at the Clarke Cooke House. Available Wednesday through Sunday.

🧠 On Friday, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse will join officials at the Newport County Community Mental Health Center to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month.

What’s Up Today - 5.11.23

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 5 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 8 mph.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers after 1 pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 74. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers after 1 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:30 am | Sunset: 7:53 pm | 14 hours & 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:46 am & 1:21 pm | Low tide at 6:35 am & 6:27 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 20.5 days, 68% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Tom Rush live at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

newportFILM: Being Mary Tyler Moore at the Casino Theatre at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Stoneacre Garden: Live music at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Newport: Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

It’s a doubleheader today for WhatsUpNewp, with Newport Mayor Xay joining WUN for a videocast at 10 a.m. and General Treasurer James Diossa at 1.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Kenley Jansen became the seventh player in major league history to earn 400 saves, pinch-hitter Raimel Tapia hit a go-ahead RBI double in the seventh inning, and the Boston Red Sox beat the Atlanta Braves 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Former President Donald Trump dug in on his lies about the 2020 election during a CNN town hall Wednesday that marked his return to the network just a day after a civil jury found him liable for sexually assaulting a woman nearly three decades ago.

The proposed 211-mile, $2 billion Twin State Clean Energy Link would enter the United States in Canaan, Vermont.

Leg 4 results mean the leaderboard is close heading into the transatlantic leg

Rhode Island native Charlie Enright sailed the 11th Hour Racing team to victory in Leg 4 of the around-the-world Ocean Race, arriving in his home port of Newport on Wednesday about a half-hour in front of Team Malizia.

Mayor Xay issues statement regarding Joe Nicholson’s decision to step down as the City Manager.

From “rapid unscheduled disassembly” to “wardrobe malfunction”.

🗞️ Further Reading

ABC6: Newport anticipates $30 million spike, 100,000 visitors from Ocean Race

WJAR: Newport police pedal down to D.C. for Police Unity Tour

RI.Gov: Governor McKee, State Officials, Legislators Announce Rhode Island to Adopt Clean Car and Truck Emission Standards to Rein in Carbon Pollution

DEM: DEM Announces that Rulemaking Process to Implement Draft Clean Car and Truck Emissions Standards is Set to Start at May 18 Public Listening Session

Salve Today: Hamilton Gallery is now exhibiting annual Juried Senior Show 2023

ecoRI News: R.I. Coastal Agency’s Vote Moves Revolution Wind Project One Step Closer

