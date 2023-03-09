Good Morning! Today is Thursday, March 9. Today’s newsletter is 1,122 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

🇮🇪 Mayor Xay and Third Ward Councilor David Carlin were joined by Fire Chief and Parade Grand Marshal Harp Donnelly IV (and his wife Tricia), and Newport-Kinsale Committee Member Rick O’Neill to paint the ceremonial green stripe on Broadway on Wednesday afternoon. WUN’s Jack Casey was there to photograph the event.

🏘️ WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn with a look at the homes that changed hands in Newport County last week.

🎵 WUN’s Gary Alpert was at the United Theatre in Westerly earlier this week when The Wood Brothers took the stage. We have a recap and photos here.

☘️ On Tap This Weekend: Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, What’sUpNewp’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration, Newport Classical, and more. I have a full rundown of what’s up this weekend for you here.

🏀 The Providence College Friars will face off against the University of Connecticut Huskies this afternoon at 2:30 pm. If you’re looking for a place to watch the game and join like-minded fans, Midtown Oyster Bar is hosting a watch party.

☘️ Newport City Council invites the public to join them at a reception this evening from 6:30-7:30 pm at The Edward King House to welcome delegation members visiting from Newport’s Sister City of Kinsale, Ireland.

🎵 Rogers High School invites you to join Music Educator Mr. Richard Stanley and his talented Rogers High School musicians for an extraordinary evening of music ensembles, orchestra, band, jazz, rock, and more at 6:30 pm in the Rogers High School cafeteria.

🥫 WJAR reports on Jean’s Closet, a new onsite food pantry, that was unveiled at Rogers High School on Wednesday.

⛴️ The Jamestown Town Council and Conanicut Marine Services have been struggling to agree how and where the Jamestown Newport Ferry should operate. WPRI reports on how town leaders and residents are debating the future of Jamestown-Newport Ferry.

🚓 Newport Police shared on Wednesday that Officer Kenneth Conti has received the 2022 RI Police Accreditation Commission Chief Anthony M. Pesare Service Award. “This award recognizes Officer Conti’s dedication to the accreditation process for The Newport Police Department and going above and beyond to assist the commission, commission staff and other accreditation professionals”, NPD shares.

☀️ Some good news for parade-goers. Earlier this week, Accuweather predicted 1-3” of snow for Saturday. According to the latest National Weather Service forecast, the chance of rain and snow continues to decrease for Saturday. Here’s the latest forecast;

Saturday: A chance of rain, mainly before 1 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 40. Breezy, with a northeast wind of 14 to 20 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Saturday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 31. North wind 14 to 17 mph.

Choir School of Newport County to host open rehearsals

This Day in RI History: March 9 – Jeffrey Osborne is born

On This Day in History – March 9, 1774: Tornado on Nantucket

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Tatum scores 30 to help Celtics power past Blazers 115-93

Springing forward into daylight saving time is a step back for health – a neurologist explains the medical evidence, and why this shift is worse than the fall time change

Obituary: Douglas Connors

AARP Report: Caregivers in Rhode Island provide $2.1 billion in unpaid care to loved ones

Boston council passes proposal aimed at tackling rising rent

Opinion: Student drivers need to know the costs of driving high

What’s Up This Weekend: March 8 – 12

What Sold: 12 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (February 27 – March 3)

Concert Recap and Photos: The Wood Brothers rock the United Theatre

☀️ Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. North wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 32. North wind around 8 mph.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 8 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 20 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind around 7 kt. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:05 am | Sunset: 5:44 pm | 11 hours and 37 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:44 am & 9:05 pm | Low tide at 2:15 am & 2:24 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 16.2 days, 98% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Only in Theaters at 4:30 pm, The Fablemans at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Stu Sinclair at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Rhode Island Themed Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade, What’sUpNewp’s annual St. Patrick’s Parade Day Eve Celebration, Newport Classical, and more.