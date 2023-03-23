Good Morning! Today is Thursday, March 23. Today’s newsletter is 1,302 words - a 6-minute read.

🚗 A lot came out of Newport City Council’s 3+ hour meeting last night, including big changes for the City of Newport’s paid parking season. Read the full story → Newport City Council takes first step in extending paid parking season, meter hours

🇺🇸 City Council also took a step forward, ensuring they have a policy regarding what flags can and can’t be outside of Newport City Hall. Read the full story → Newport City Council approves resolution establishing a policy on flags hanging at City Hall

🏠 While legislators ponder several bills aimed at easing the state’s housing crisis, the state agencies dealing with the homeless and most marginalized populations are seeing a “huge spike” in housing needs. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the full story → Shelters see a huge spike in requests for housing assistance

🎸 Singer-songwriter Mark Erelli is coming to the Jamestown Arts Center this evening for a show produced by Newport Live. Erelli returns to the region following a well-received outdoor concert last summer at the Norman Bird Sanctuary. Learn more about the show and read Ken Abrams’ interview with Erelli here → What’s Up Interview: Singer Mark Erelli, playing the Jamestown Arts Center Thursday, March 23

🎷 ICYMI: The Newport Jazz Festival lineup is here → Newport Jazz Festival announces 2023 lineup, tickets now on sale

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: A chance of showers, mainly between noon and 4 pm. Patchy fog between 8 am and 10 am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 52. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 11 to 16 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 28 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 10 to 14 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from March 23, 02:00 PM EDT until March 23, 08:00 PM EDT

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSW 9 to 14 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 1 pm and 4 pm. Patchy fog between 8 am and 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 9 to 12 kt, becoming NW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:43 am | Sunset: 7 pm | 12 hours and 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:49 am & 10:12 pm | Low tide at 3:24 am & 3:16 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.5 days, 2% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Jamestown Arts Center: Newport Live Presents: Mark Erelli Concert and Record Release Party at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Emily at 4:30 pm, Close at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

One Pelham East: The 719 at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: School Committee at 5 pm, Town Council at 5 pm

Little Compton: Town Council at 6:15 pm

Middletown: Citizens Advisory Committee at 5 pm, Prevention Coalition at 6 pm

Portsmouth: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Tiverton: Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Budget Committee at 6:30 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Newport City Council approves resolution establishing a policy on flags hanging at City Hall

The Newport City Council took a step forward on Wednesday night in ensuring they have a policy regarding what flags can and can’t be outside of Newport City Hall.

Newport City Council takes first step in extending paid parking season, meter hours

Big changes could be coming for the City of Newport’s paid parking season.

Letter: Support the teaching and learning of our Pell community

By Josephine Hearn, 1st Grader

10 groundbreaking inventions and the women who created them

From miracle medications to home security systems, these discoveries changed the world, and the brilliant minds behind them deserve to be celebrated much more regularly than they are.

This Day in RI History: March 23, 1948, Musician David Olney born in Providence

Singer – Songwriter was active in Nashville scene

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Potatoes, cookies, and 12 other groceries that rose in price last month

The cost of groceries inflated about 0.3% from January to February, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data. Annually, the price is up about 10.2%.

Eggs, strawberries, and 12 other groceries that dropped in price last month

While costs remain high overall, prices for some food items came down last month

March Madness remains must-see TV during first weekend

Both editions of March Madness have proven to be must-see TV for basketball fans.

Coaches’ sons Hurley and Musselman to meet in Sweet 16

The two coaches’ sons have come together in the desert, preparing for a Sweet 16 game Thursday night that will push one a step closer to college basketball’s ultimate goal.

Shelters see a huge spike in requests for housing assistance

While legislators ponder several bills aimed at easing the state’s housing crisis, the state agencies dealing with the homeless and most marginalized populations are seeing a “huge spike” in housing needs.

