Good Morning! Today is Thursday, March 16. Today’s newsletter is 1,118 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

With over 1,350,000 daffy buds ready to burst forth in dazzling displays of yellow, Newport’s 12th Annual Daffodil Days and Newport in Bloom will celebrate their arrival throughout April, 2023. Read more

Middletown Police Department released new information on the body discovered at a residence at 916 West Main Road in Middletown on Tuesday, March 14. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old John Edward-Corbett. Read more

School authorities and Westerly police are investigating an incident where a high school employee was accused of acting inappropriately with a 16 or 17-year-old student last Friday. No charges had yet been filed late yesterday. Read more

Rhode Island is set to receive a boost to its economy and Blue Economy initiative as the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Marine Operations Center-Atlantic (MOC-A) is set to move from Norfolk, Virginia, to Naval Station Newport. Read more

WUN’s Tyler Bernadyn tells us more about Ivy Tower at 533 Bellevue Avenue, which hit the market yesterday for $6.5 million. Read more

The Town of Portsmouth and the Friends of the Glen Manor House today announced that they will celebrate the coming of Spring and management of its Glen Manor House by Russell Morin Catering & Events with an Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch on Saturday, April 8. Read more

On this day in 1976: R&B/Soul singer-songwriter Blue Cantrell was born in Providence. Read more

title="YouTube video player" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share" allowfullscreen></iframe>

On WhatsUpNewp.com

📈 Popular Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

🆕 The Latest

We published 28 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest;

NOAA is moving Marine Operations Center-Atlantic from Virginia to Naval Station Newport

In Westerly, social media blows up after a school employee is accused of inappropriate behavior

This Day in RI History: March 16, 1976 Blu Cantrell born in Providence

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Brown scores 35, Celtics hold on to beat Wolves 104-102

Glen Manor House to host Easter Egg Hunt and Brunch on April 8

Northeast digs out from winter storm, faces power outages

Spring Blooms in Newport: 12th Annual Daffodil Days set to take over Newport in April

Newport School Superintendent shares weekly community update

Cup-hungry Boston Bruins shrug off shot at NHL records

Rule changes boost Bruins in regular-season record quest

Catch Up On All The Latest Headlines

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 50. Northwest wind 6 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear, with a low around 35. West wind 5 to 8 mph becoming calm after midnight.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 6:52 pm | 11 hours and 57 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:17 am & 3:51 pm | Low tide at 10:05 am & 9:25 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.2 days, 39% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Living at 4:30 pm, 80 For Brady at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm

Little Compton: Little Compton School Building Committee at 3:30 pm

Middletown: Middletown School Committee at 3:30 pm

Newport: Newport Public Library at 4 pm, Newport School Committee - City Council Liaison Subcommittee at 5:15 pm

Portsmouth: Portsmouth Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Portsmouth Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Portsmouth Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm

Tiverton: Tiverton Budget Committee at 6:30 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

What’sUpNewp

Your local, independent source for What’s Up in Newport, Rhode Island, and beyond, since 2012. Owner & Publisher: Ryan M. Belmore

We Want To Hear From You: Send us your news tips, press releases, story ideas, photos, videos, and anything else you think we should know. Email us at ryan@whatsupnewp.com. Text us at 401-662-1653.

Socialize With Us: Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, where we share additional news and info between issues of our newsletter.

Advertise With Us: With 26,500+ newsletter subscribers, 80,000+ social media followers, and 160,000+ monthly website visitors, let Newport County's most-read and most-followed local, independent news source help you reach customers in Newport, Newport County, Rhode Island, and beyond. Advertise on What’sUpNewp

Support What’sUpNewp: Appreciate this newsletter and/or all of the news and journalism we bring to WhatsUpNewp.com daily? You can support our efforts (and help us do much more of it) with a one-time, monthly, or annual contribution here.

© 2023 What's Up Newp, LLC.