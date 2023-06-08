What's Up Today: Thursday, June 8
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, June 8, 2023.
👉 Rhode Island Governor John Collins was born on this day in 1717 in Newport. In 1786, he became the third Governor of the State of Rhode Island, and was the last independent chosen until Lincoln Chaffee was elected in 2010. Read More
⚾ The Newport Gulls won 3-1 against the Bristol Blues in their home opener at Cardines Field on Wednesday night. The hometown kid earned the win. Game Recap
⚾ Amed Rosario and Josh Naylor each had three hits and an RBI, Josh Bell drove in a run for the sixth consecutive game and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Wednesday night. Read More
🚢 The unusual-looking ship in the harbor/on Narragansett Bay is the Bokalift 2. In a Facebook post, the City of Newport says that the ship is part of a contingent of support vessels building one of several planned offshore wind farms just offshore from Aquidneck Island.
👏 Newport Festivals Foundation has announced a new initiative to provide free private music lessons for up to 80 students on the island in the next year. Read More
🎵 Join The JPT Film & Event Center this evening for a unique concert/film event featuring original Blood, Sweat, and Tears member Fred Lipsius and his band-trio performing live before a screening of What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat, & Tears?
🚴 On tap for this weekend → Hospitality Days, Bike Newport’s Elliot’s Ride for Everyone, Newport Gulls, Newport Polo: Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce, Summer Kick-Off Bash at Rejects Beer Co., and much more. Get the full rundown
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Isolated showers after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.
⛵ Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Isolated showers after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Isolated showers before 7pm. Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 15 hours & 6 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:08 pm | Low tide at 5:30 am & 5:22 pm
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.1 days, 80% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
5:45 pm: Coastal Queen’s Evening Cocktail Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf
6 pm to 8 pm: Book Signing: Claire Fuller – THE MEMORY OF ANIMALS at Charter Books
6 pm: Cocktail Club: Tequila 201: Reposados at Hotel Viking
6 pm to 8 pm: Gallery Night with David Nez at Jamestown Arts Center
6:30 pm: What The Hell Happened to Blood Sweat & Tears? with 3-time Grammy Winner Fred Lipsius & His Band at The JPT Film & Event Center
🎶 Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Somewhere In Queens at 3 pm, What The Hell Happened to Blood Sweat & Tears? with 3-time Grammy Winner Fred Lipsius & His Band at 6:30 pm
Landing: Giles Ober at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Kidd Katy from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Middletown: Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm
Newport: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Housing Authority at 4 pm, Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: School Committee at 6 pm
Tiverton: Board of Canvassers at 5:30 pm, Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
📈 Popular Stories
We published 23 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday. Here’s what grabbed the most attention on our website;
Newport County Real Estate Market: A look at the 25 homes that sold last week
Westerly Council rejects attempt to have it endorse anti-obscenity bill
Lead, rodents, put tenants at risk, Rhode Island says in lawsuit against major landlord
Ticket packages are now on sale for the 44th U.S. Senior Open at Newport Country Club
🆕 The Latest
Smoky haze blanketing US, Canada could last for days as wildfires rage, winds won’t budge
On air quality maps, purple signifies the worst of it. In reality, it’s a thick, hazardous haze that’s disrupting daily life for millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange.
Hometown kid earns win in Newport Gulls home opener at Cardines Field
The Newport Gulls won 3-1 against the Bristol Blues in their home opener at Cardines Field on Wednesday night.
This Day in RI History: June 8, 1717 – Former RI Governor John Collins born in Newport
Served during Revolutionary War period
Rosario, Naylor each have 3 hits and RBI, Guardians beat Red Sox 5-2
Amed Rosario and Josh Naylor each had three hits and an RBI, Josh Bell drove in a run for the sixth consecutive game and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Wednesday night.
Newport School Superintendent provides weekly community update
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain today provided the following weekly community update for Newport Schools parents, families, and staff.
World’s top Court Tennis professionals to compete for Schochet Cup at National Tennis Club
Nine of the top ten players in the world will be participating, including world champion and twelve-time Pro Singles winner Camden Riviere.
6 injured after car crashes through front of Subway sandwich shop in Rhode Island
Six people were taken to Rhode Island hospitals after a car crashed into a Subway sandwich shop on Wednesday.
Senator Reed announces $178,000 in Federal Aid for Rhode Island Air Quality Monitoring
As Rhode Island’s air quality continues to be impacted by significant wildfires in Canada, the Ocean State is getting another $178,046 in federal funding this week to help detect bad air quality from events like wildfires and industrial pollution and keep the public informed.
What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on June 14
Here’s what’s Newport City Council will be discussing during their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 14.
Arts & Cultural Alliance of Newport County to host ‘Raise Up The Arts’ reception on June 21
During the reception four awards and scholarships will be presented to Newport County residents.
Millions breathing hazardous air as smoke from Canadian wildfires streams south over US
Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing Major League Baseball games and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.
On the Market – A California-inspired ranch on an acre of land in Middletown
74 Honeyman sourced much of its inspiration from the classic California ranch, also known as a rambling ranch.
Celebrating Local Music and Community – Providence Porchfest debuts Saturday, June 10
Free concerts on East Side porches with over 50 local and regional acts
Newport Festivals Foundation announces free music lessons and instrument rentals for Aquidneck Island students
The initiative, a partnership between Newport Festivals Foundation and The Gruben Charitable Foundation, will allow students to apply to receive ten, half-hour-long lessons at the Newport Music Shop, located on Bellevue Ave.
What’s Up This Weekend: June 8 – 11
Hospitality Days, Bike Newport’s Elliot’s Ride for Everyone, Newport Gulls, Newport Polo: Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce, Summer Kick Off Bash at Rejects Beer Co., and much more.
France’s Sailor of The Decade joins 11th Hour Racing Team for coastal Leg 6 to The Hague
Franck Cammas joins 11th Hour Racing Team for three-day coastal dash to The Hague, The Netherlands
The Ocean Race: Aarhus Leg start preview – the most complex leg yet
See our leg preview for the IMOCA and VO65 fleets and a how to follow guide…
Theatre By The Sea’s 90th Anniversary continues with ‘Beautiful: The Carole King Musical’ on June 14
In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to present the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which will be presented from June 14 – July 8, 2023.
🙏 Recent Local Obituaries
Claudia H. Bell
December 09, 1953 – May 22, 2023
Artemis G. Adamedes
July 04, 1936 – June 06, 2023
🗞️ Further Reading
DEM teaching local crews how to fight wildfires (WPRI)
Taxpayers Pay $600K in RIDOT Rent Annually to Owners of Business Polluting Providence Neighborhoods (ecoRI News)
Rhode Island General Assembly
Rep. Brian Kennedy - House passes Kennedy bill to facilitate business response during declared state emergencies
Rep. David Morales - Rep. Morales bill codifying and expanding protections for consumers from energy shut-offs passes House
Rep. Julie A. Casimiro - Rep. Casimiro honored by Child & Family for foster children advocacy
Rep. June Speakman - Rep. Speakman honored for affordable housing efforts
Rep. Marvin Abney - MEDIA ADVISORY: House Finance Committee meets tomorrow to consider several bills
Sen. Joshua Miller - Miller bill would more closely regulate scrap metal recycling facilities
