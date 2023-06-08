Good Morning! Today is Thursday, June 8, 2023.

👉 Rhode Island Governor John Collins was born on this day in 1717 in Newport. In 1786, he became the third Governor of the State of Rhode Island, and was the last independent chosen until Lincoln Chaffee was elected in 2010. Read More

⚾ The Newport Gulls won 3-1 against the Bristol Blues in their home opener at Cardines Field on Wednesday night. The hometown kid earned the win. Game Recap

⚾ Amed Rosario and Josh Naylor each had three hits and an RBI, Josh Bell drove in a run for the sixth consecutive game and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Wednesday night. Read More

🚢 The unusual-looking ship in the harbor/on Narragansett Bay is the Bokalift 2. In a Facebook post, the City of Newport says that the ship is part of a contingent of support vessels building one of several planned offshore wind farms just offshore from Aquidneck Island.

👏 Newport Festivals Foundation has announced a new initiative to provide free private music lessons for up to 80 students on the island in the next year. Read More

🎵 Join The JPT Film & Event Center this evening for a unique concert/film event featuring original Blood, Sweat, and Tears member Fred Lipsius and his band-trio performing live before a screening of What The Hell Happened To Blood, Sweat, & Tears?

🚴 On tap for this weekend → Hospitality Days, Bike Newport’s Elliot’s Ride for Everyone, Newport Gulls, Newport Polo: Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce, Summer Kick-Off Bash at Rejects Beer Co., and much more. Get the full rundown

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Air Quality Alert

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Isolated showers after 3 pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 66. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the morning. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 3 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low of around 53. South wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

⛵ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Isolated showers after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Isolated showers before 7pm. Patchy fog after 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 56°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 15 hours & 6 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:08 pm | Low tide at 5:30 am & 5:22 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.1 days, 80% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Somewhere In Queens at 3 pm, What The Hell Happened to Blood Sweat & Tears? with 3-time Grammy Winner Fred Lipsius & His Band at 6:30 pm

Landing: Giles Ober at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Kidd Katy from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

🆕 The Latest

On air quality maps, purple signifies the worst of it. In reality, it’s a thick, hazardous haze that’s disrupting daily life for millions of people across the U.S. and Canada, blotting out skylines and turning skies orange.

The Newport Gulls won 3-1 against the Bristol Blues in their home opener at Cardines Field on Wednesday night.

Served during Revolutionary War period

Amed Rosario and Josh Naylor each had three hits and an RBI, Josh Bell drove in a run for the sixth consecutive game and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Boston Red Sox 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain today provided the following weekly community update for Newport Schools parents, families, and staff.

Nine of the top ten players in the world will be participating, including world champion and twelve-time Pro Singles winner Camden Riviere.

Six people were taken to Rhode Island hospitals after a car crashed into a Subway sandwich shop on Wednesday.

As Rhode Island’s air quality continues to be impacted by significant wildfires in Canada, the Ocean State is getting another $178,046 in federal funding this week to help detect bad air quality from events like wildfires and industrial pollution and keep the public informed.

Here’s what’s Newport City Council will be discussing during their next Regular City Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 14.

During the reception four awards and scholarships will be presented to Newport County residents.

Smoke from Canadian wildfires poured into the U.S. East Coast and Midwest on Wednesday, covering the capitals of both nations in an unhealthy haze, holding up flights at major airports, postponing Major League Baseball games and prompting people to fish out pandemic-era face masks.

74 Honeyman sourced much of its inspiration from the classic California ranch, also known as a rambling ranch.

Free concerts on East Side porches with over 50 local and regional acts

The initiative, a partnership between Newport Festivals Foundation and The Gruben Charitable Foundation, will allow students to apply to receive ten, half-hour-long lessons at the Newport Music Shop, located on Bellevue Ave.

Hospitality Days, Bike Newport’s Elliot’s Ride for Everyone, Newport Gulls, Newport Polo: Bentley vs. Rolls-Royce, Summer Kick Off Bash at Rejects Beer Co., and much more.

Franck Cammas joins 11th Hour Racing Team for three-day coastal dash to The Hague, The Netherlands

See our leg preview for the IMOCA and VO65 fleets and a how to follow guide…

In celebration of 90 years of Theatre By The Sea, owner and producer Bill Hanney is proud to present the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical Beautiful: The Carole King Musical, which will be presented from June 14 – July 8, 2023.

🙏 Recent Local Obituaries

December 09, 1953 – May 22, 2023

July 04, 1936 – June 06, 2023

