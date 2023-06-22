What's Up Today: Thursday, June 22
Wes Anderson Day at The JPT | newportFILM to kick off 2023 Outdoors Season
Thursday, June 22.
👉 The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic neared the critical 96-hour mark Thursday when breathable air is expected to run out, reaching a vital moment in the intense effort to save the five people aboard.
⚾ On Wednesday night, the Marthas Vineyard Sharks silenced the Newport Gulls’ bats, handing them their first loss at Cardines Field with a score of 4-0.
💰 A Newport woman has won $150,000 on a Powerball Power Play ticket she purchased at Fifth Ward Liquor.
👏 Newport Chowder Company has opened a pop-up location on Thames Street.
🎥 newportFILM kicks off its 2023 Outdoors season tonight with a screening of Patrick And The Whale at The Great Friends Meeting House. If you missed our chat yesterday with Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM, you can watch it here.
🍿 The JPT Film & Event Center is having a Wes Anderson Day! Catch The Grand Budapest Hotel at 4:30 pm, and then enjoy an early premiere of Asteroid City at 7:30 pm.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers likely, mainly after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: ENE wind 7 to 11 kt. Showers are likely, mainly after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: ENE wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Showers are likely, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:38 am & 11:48 pm | Low tide at 4:52 am & 4:43 pm
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.5 days, 13% lighting.
Things To Do
8:30 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
5 pm: Sip, Shop and Discover the Inspiration behind CK Bradley Designs and Styles
6 pm: Cocktail Club: Celebrate Summer Cocktails at Hotel Viking
7:20 pm: newportFILM presents Patrick and the Whale at Great Friends Meeting House
Read More: What’s Up This Week in Newport County: June 19 – 25
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Grand Budapest Hotel at 4:30 pm, Asteroid City at 7:30 pm
Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
newportFILM: Patrick and the Whale at Great Friends Meeting House at 7:20 pm
Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Technical Review Committee at 10 am
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
Portsmouth: Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Tiverton: Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
Newport Chowder Company opens a pop-up location on Thames Street
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM
The Latest
We published 25 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.
Search for the missing Titanic submersible nears the critical 96-hour mark for oxygen supply
The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic neared the critical 96-hour mark Thursday when breathable air is expected to run out, reaching a vital moment in the intense effort to save the five people aboard.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Wizards trading Porzingis to Celtics in 3-team deal with Smart headed to Grizzlies, AP sources say
The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team trade that also includes Marcus Smart heading to the Memphis Grizzlies, two people with knowledge of the deal said Thursday morning.
Kyle Farmer’s single in the 10th inning carries Twins to a 5-4 win over the Red Sox
Kyle Farmer hit a game-winning single that scored automatic runner Willi Castro from third base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday night.
The Titan submersible: The latest on the search, outlook for rescue
A growing number of aircraft and ships from the U.S. and Canada searched Tuesday for a submersible vessel carrying five people that disappeared on its way to the wreckage of the Titanic.
Gulls drop first game of the year at home
On Wednesday night, the Marthas Vineyard Sharks silenced the Newport Gulls’ bats, handing them their first loss at Cardines Field with a score of 4-0.
Opinion: Families and food banks need vital support to keep Rhode Islanders properly fed

By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro
By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro
11th Hour Racing Team Redress hearing will be on June 29 in Genova
All IMOCA Teams have been added to the Redress hearing
Newport School Superintendent’s weekly Community Update
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared today’s weekly community update with parents, families, and staff.
Amile Jefferson leaving Duke to become Boston Celtics assistant, AP source says
Duke assistant coach Amile Jefferson is leaving the Blue Devils to become an assistant with the NBA’s Boston Celtics, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.
Newport Chowder Company opens a pop-up location on Thames Street
Grand Opening planned for Thursday, June 29 at 5 pm.
Outlook bleak for passengers on the Titan, despite massive rescue effort
Time is quickly running out in the search for a missing submersible that lost contact with its mother ship on Sunday as it descended to the wreck of the Titanic with five people aboard.
Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on June 28, here’s what’s on their agenda
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
Newport woman wins $150,000 on Powerball Power Play ticket
Ticket was purchased at Fifth Ward Liquor in Newport.
Six Picks: Best Beaches in Rhode Island – From Watch Hill to Little Compton
Summer days are here and RI beaches will soon be packed
WUN-ON-ONE: Salve grad discusses his latest novel, ‘Glass Bottle Season’
Set in Newport, GLASS BOTTLE SEASON is Fletcher Michael’s latest novel. Fletcher joined WhatsUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, June 21 at 2 pm.
WUN-ON-ONE: A conversation with Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM
newportFILM kicks off its 2023 Outdoors season on June 22!
Poppy Champlin, Doreen Collins and Frank O’Donnell to host Late Night Cabaret at Theatre By The Sea
Local comedians Poppy Champlin, Doreen Collins, and Frank O’Donnell to host Late Night Cabaret at Threatre By The Sea.
11th Hour Racing becomes Official Sustainability Sponsor for the International Tennis Hall of Fame
The enhanced partnership will extend beyond the Infosys Hall of Fame Open into year-round support for the entirety of the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Search area for lost Titanic-bound submersible deepens, doubles in size as oxygen dwindles
A Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched early Wednesday in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.
Recent Local Obituaries
