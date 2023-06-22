Thursday, June 22.

👉 The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic neared the critical 96-hour mark Thursday when breathable air is expected to run out, reaching a vital moment in the intense effort to save the five people aboard.

⚾ On Wednesday night, the Marthas Vineyard Sharks silenced the Newport Gulls’ bats, handing them their first loss at Cardines Field with a score of 4-0.

💰 A Newport woman has won $150,000 on a Powerball Power Play ticket she purchased at Fifth Ward Liquor.

👏 Newport Chowder Company has opened a pop-up location on Thames Street.

🎥 newportFILM kicks off its 2023 Outdoors season tonight with a screening of Patrick And The Whale at The Great Friends Meeting House. If you missed our chat yesterday with Cathleen Carr, Executive Director of newportFILM, you can watch it here.

🍿 The JPT Film & Event Center is having a Wes Anderson Day! Catch The Grand Budapest Hotel at 4:30 pm, and then enjoy an early premiere of Asteroid City at 7:30 pm.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers likely, mainly after 3 pm. Cloudy, with a high near 66. East wind 7 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts to less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight: Showers likely, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 61. East wind 5 to 10 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: ENE wind 7 to 11 kt. Showers are likely, mainly after 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: ENE wind 5 to 9 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt after midnight. Showers are likely, mainly before 8 pm. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:38 am & 11:48 pm | Low tide at 4:52 am & 4:43 pm

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.5 days, 13% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Grand Budapest Hotel at 4:30 pm, Asteroid City at 7:30 pm

Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Gary Cummings from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

newportFILM: Patrick and the Whale at Great Friends Meeting House at 7:20 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm

The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Local Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours

The Latest

We published 25 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.

The search for the missing submersible on an expedition to view the wreckage of the Titanic neared the critical 96-hour mark Thursday when breathable air is expected to run out, reaching a vital moment in the intense effort to save the five people aboard.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

The Washington Wizards have agreed to trade center Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics as part of a three-team trade that also includes Marcus Smart heading to the Memphis Grizzlies, two people with knowledge of the deal said Thursday morning.

Kyle Farmer hit a game-winning single that scored automatic runner Willi Castro from third base and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 in 10 innings on Wednesday night.

A growing number of aircraft and ships from the U.S. and Canada searched Tuesday for a submersible vessel carrying five people that disappeared on its way to the wreckage of the Titanic.

On Wednesday night, the Marthas Vineyard Sharks silenced the Newport Gulls’ bats, handing them their first loss at Cardines Field with a score of 4-0.

By Rep. Julie A. Casimiro

All IMOCA Teams have been added to the Redress hearing

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared today’s weekly community update with parents, families, and staff.

Duke assistant coach Amile Jefferson is leaving the Blue Devils to become an assistant with the NBA’s Boston Celtics, a person with knowledge of the situation said Wednesday.

Grand Opening planned for Thursday, June 29 at 5 pm.

Time is quickly running out in the search for a missing submersible that lost contact with its mother ship on Sunday as it descended to the wreck of the Titanic with five people aboard.

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.

Ticket was purchased at Fifth Ward Liquor in Newport.

Summer days are here and RI beaches will soon be packed

Set in Newport, GLASS BOTTLE SEASON is Fletcher Michael’s latest novel. Fletcher joined WhatsUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, June 21 at 2 pm.

newportFILM kicks off its 2023 Outdoors season on June 22!

Local comedians Poppy Champlin, Doreen Collins, and Frank O’Donnell to host Late Night Cabaret at Threatre By The Sea.

The enhanced partnership will extend beyond the Infosys Hall of Fame Open into year-round support for the entirety of the International Tennis Hall of Fame

A Canadian military surveillance aircraft detected underwater noises as a massive operation searched early Wednesday in a remote part of the North Atlantic for a submersible that vanished while taking five people down to the wreck of the Titanic.

Recent Local Obituaries

Further Reading