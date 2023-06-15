Thursday, June 15, 2023

⚾ On Wednesday night, the Newport Gulls swept a doubleheader over North Adams at Cardines Field.

🧢 Alex Verdugo and Rob Refsnyder had two RBIs apiece and the Boston Red Sox rallied in a five-run seventh inning to avoid a sweep with a 6-3 win over the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday night.

🎵 The Summer Outdoor Concert Series is returning to Norman Bird Sanctuary, bringing renowned musicians from around the globe for a summer of music hosted by the Norman Bird Sanctuary and Newport Live.

👏 For the fifth year in a row, the Amica Newport Marathon has been named the top marathon in Rhode Island by RaceRaves, an online community for runners and by runners to share their reviews and reports on races of all distances and locations.

📺 Newport Mayor Xaykham (Xay) Khamsyvoravong will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation at 2 pm today. What questions do you have for the Mayor?

🍓 On tap for this weekend: Strawberry Fest, Ricki Lee Jones, Cars & Coffee at Fort Adams, Father’s Day Clambake, and much more. Things To Do This Weekend

The Sailing Museum, in partnership with Shields Fleet 9 and Ørsted, present

‘HARNESSING THE WIND’, a discussion about the Revolution Wind Farm and its impacts on the recreational boating community, at 6 pm at the Sailing Museum.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Southwest wind 10 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 61. Southwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: WSW wind 9 to 11 kt. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 5 to 8 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 61°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:23 am & 6:51 pm | Low tide at 12:33 am & 11:35 am

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.5 days, 10% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: You Hurt My Feelings at 4:30 pm, Good From National Theatre Live at 7 pm

Landing: Dexi Garcia at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Ghost Cat Rodeo from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio from 8 pm to 11 pm

The Reef: Mel from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Local Government

The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com

In a stunning display of offensive firepower, the Gulls emerged victorious over the North Adams SteepleCats with a commanding 13-2 win in the first game of their doubleheader at Cardines Field.

Garrett Whitlock (4-2) pitched seven innings, allowing two runs and six hits with seven strikeouts. He improved to 3-0 in his past four starts.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following community update for Newport Schools Parents, Families, and Staff on Wednesday, June 14.

A special legislative commission will study the economic and social effects of the short-term rental industry under legislation sponsored by Rep. Lauren H. Carson and approved by the House today.

The patent Gieseke is most proud of is a high velocity underwater jet weapon, awarded in 2005.

Here’s what’s on tap for the weather this week and weekend.

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Popular Stories on WhatsUpNewp.com

We published 21 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday. Here’s what grabbed the most attention on our website;

Recent Local Obituaries

November 13, 1992 – June 13, 2023

December 08, 1970 – June 04, 2023

December 15, 1963 – June 08, 2023

May 02, 1946 – June 09, 2023

Further Reading

