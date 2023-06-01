Good Morning! Today is Thursday, June 1, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,375 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

💰 Save the Bay, Newport County YMCA, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are among 78 Rhode Island-based nonprofit organizations awarded $7.9 million in grants from The Champlin Foundation. Save The Bay received $300,000 for their Aquarium Buildout in Newport. Read More

👉 Hospitality Days are back! For the first time since 2019, Newport County residents and employees of the hospitality industry are invited to visit 16 participating attractions in Newport and Bristol Counties from Saturday, June 10, through Monday, June 12. Details

👏 Frank E. Thompson Middle School student Daniela Cruz Hernandez was recently named the "Overall Winner" of the 11th Hour Racing Art contest, according to a Facebook post by Newport Public Schools. Daniela’s artwork will be permanently affixed to the structure of the 11th Hour Racing Team’s sailboat as it sails around the world! Daniela will be recognized worldwide for her talents! Congrats!

Daniela Cruz Hernandez’s Art. Photo via Newport Public Schools

🎤 The Greater Newport Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Women in Business Luncheon today at Marble House. This year’s keynote speaker is Kim Anderson, Creator and Co-founder of Plant City and Plant City X, and Co-founder and GP of EverHope Capital, presenting “Social entrepreneurship and making impact through scaling business.” Read More

🚢 Seven Seas Navigator will arrive in Newport today. The 560 ft. long ship has a capacity for 490 passengers and 340 crew. Cruise Ship Schedule

🚓 As part of its search for a new Chief of Police, the City of Newport will host a special public forum this evening so Newport residents can hear from the two finalists - Acting Police Chief Ryan Duffy and Lt. Michael Naylor. Read More

🇺🇸 On Friday, the Coast Guard Cutter Maurice Jester (WPC-1152) is scheduled to be commissioned during a ceremony at Fort Adams State Park in Newport. The newly-built Maurice Jester was accepted by the Coast Guard on March 2, and will be one of six new Fast Response Cutters homeported in Boston. Read More

Third New England-based Fast Response Cutter to be commissioned in Newport, Rhode Island. Credit: U.S. Coast Guard

What’s Up Today - 6.1.23

☀️ Weather

Today: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 70. Light west wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog after midnight. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 57. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: A slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 11 am. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 73. South wind 5 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

⛵ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 9 kt. Patchy fog after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt, becoming SSW 5 to 10 kt in the morning. A slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 4 pm, then a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Patchy fog before 11 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 57°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:13 am | Sunset: 8:13 pm | 14 hours & 59 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:08 am & 6:35 pm | Low tide at 11:39 am.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.5 days, 88% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Book Club: The Next Chapter at 4:30 pm, Master Gardener at 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm

Perro Salado: C-Note & Company at 10 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

The following hometown residents were awarded degrees during Salve Regina University’s 73rd commencement ceremony held in Newport.

The All City Rockers, a Rhode Island-based street dance crew, is celebrating its 15th anniversary with an all-styles dance competition on June 3.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Former President Donald Trump returns to the campaign trail Thursday as his chief rival for the GOP presidential nomination, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, is undertaking his first swing through early voting states as an official candidate.

Spencer Steer hit a two-run homer to break a seventh-inning tie and the Cincinnati Reds took advantage of Rafael Devers’ throwing error to come from behind and beat the Boston Red Sox 5-4 on Wednesday night.

Stacker looked at banned books data by the American Library Association from the past two decades; combed through historical records, scholarly research, and news reports; and spoke to experts to understand how book challenges have changed over the years.

A message from Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain for Newport Schools parents, families, and staff.

By Representative Mia Ackerman, Senator Dawn Euer and Attorney General Peter F. Neronha

Save the Bay, Newport County YMCA, and the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center are among grantees.

Show part of annual summer series at Roger Williams Park in Providence

BankNewport 10 Miler, Newport Rare Book Fair, Cars & Coffee, USA vs Ukraine at Newport Polo, and much more.

🙏 Recent Local Obituaries

