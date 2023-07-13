What's Up Today: Thursday, July 13
What's happening, new, and to do today + all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines
7.13.2023 | Words: 1,244 | Reading Time: About 6-minutes
🍕 Mother Pizzeria, a neighborhood restaurant by the team behind Giusto, officially debuted in downtown Newport last night at 49 Long Wharf Mall (formerly Panera Bread).
🏘️ It was quiet on the real estate front last week due to the Fourth of July holiday. Tyler Bernadyn has a rundown of the nine homes that changed hands last week.
⚾ The Newport Gulls came up short, losing 4-1 against the North Shore Navigators on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.
🚢 On the cruise ship schedule today: American Star via Fort Adams State Park.
📚 Reading with Robin, a statewide reading initiative from noted book enthusiast/influencer/promoter Robin Kall is returning to Newport this evening. RWR and Discover Newport Present: A Summer Soiree, a benefit for the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center, is happening today at the Newport Art Museum.
📕 Author Michael C. Kathrens reveals the luxury and splendor of Newport’s 19th-century summer “cottages,” the subject of his most recent book at the Marble House this evening at 6 pm.
⛆ Waterfront Concerts: Friday’s concert with James Montgomery has been rescheduled to Friday, July 21st, due to forecasted rain
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 83. Light south wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers after 3am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, increasing clouds, with a low around 71. South wind around 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 6 to 11 kt in the morning. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: S wind around 10 kt. A slight chance of showers after 3am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:23 am | Sunset: 8:18 pm | 14 hours and 55 minutes of sun.
High tide at 5:03 am & 5:40 pm | Low tide at 10:23 am
Moon: Waning Crescent. 25.1 days, 21% lighting.
Things To Do
8:30 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
11 am to 12:30 pm: Newport Classical presents Classical Rivalries at The Elms
11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
11:15 am: Coastal Queen’s Lighthouse and Mimosa Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
1:15 pm & 3:15 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
2 pm to 4 pm: Mushroom Hunting Lecture at Norman Bird Sanctuary
5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
5:30 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm to 7 pm: David W. Dangremond Lecture : “Newport Cottages 1835-1890: The Summer Villas Before the Vanderbilts” at Marble House
6 pm to 7:30 pm: Book Signing: Marie Sheffield & Bruce St. Thomas – COLLECTIVE TRAUMA AND HUMAN SUFFERING at Charter Books
6 pm to 8 pm: Gallery Night with Fausto Palma at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm: Family Night Concert Series featuring Toe Jam Puppet Band at Easton’s Beach
6:15 pm: Evening Bubbly Cruise from Jamestown Village with Jamestown Newport Ferry
8 pm to 9:30 pm: Newport Classical Music Festival presents Hélène Grimaud at The Breakers
8:30 pm: Forte – newportFILM Outdoors at Aquidneck Park
Live Music & Entertainment
Easton’s Beach: Toe Jam Puppet Band at 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Sean Rivers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: They Were Robots from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
newportFILM: Forte – newportFILM Outdoors at Aquidneck Park at 8:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 9:30 pm
Pour Judgement: Live music at 10 pm
Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights at 10 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Reef: Meg Rilley from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department Compensation at 5 pm, Jamestown Senior Services Committee at 6:30 pm, Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Middletown Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm
Newport: Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours
This Day in RI History: July 12, 1928 - Barbara Cowsill born in Cranston
'Bayview' on Orient Avenue in Jamestown sells for $5.075 million
State’s Arts Agency awards $828,328 to be distributed among 138 arts entities
The Latest
What Sold: 9 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 3 – 7)
Here’s what homes changed hands in Newport County last week.
This Day in RI History: July 13, 1948 – US Congressman and Bryant University President Ron Machtley is born
Machtley led the University through a period of transition and growth, overseeing the development of numerous programs at school.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Gulls fall short against Navigators, lose 4-1
The Newport Gulls came up short, losing 4-1 against the North Shore Navigators on Wednesday night at Cardines Field.
Counties with the highest cancer rates in Rhode Island
Stacker compiled the counties with the highest cancer rates in Rhode Island using data from the CDC.
Recent Local Obituaries
What’s Up This Week & Weekend
What’s Up in Newport this week: July 11 – 16
On tap this week: Waterfront Concerts, Hellenic Fest + Newport Classical Music Festival + much more.
Reading With Robin to host ‘A Summer Soiree’ with leading authors at Newport Art Museum July 13
Program to benefit Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Center
What’s Up Interview: Comedian Kelly MacFarland, playing ‘Mother of a Comedy Show’ at Jane Pickens on July 14
Boston-based comic will appear with fellow comedians Kerri Louise and Christine Hurley
Narragansett Bay Boating Advisory for July 15
Portions of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay will be temporarily closed for Save the Bay Swim on Saturday, July 15.
Alliance Française de Newport to hold Rochambeau Celebration on July 15
The event will commemorate the landing of French troops under the command of Comte de Rochambeau and honor a 243-year special bond between the people of France and the United States.
