Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 26. Today’s newsletter is 1,217 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

🎉 Among the “holidays” being celebrated today are National Peanut Brittle Day, National Spouses Day, Australia Day, Basant Panchami, International Environmental Education Day, NASA’s Day of Remembrance, and Clashing Clothes Day!

📺 ICYMI: Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain joined us yesterday for her monthly chat. During the conversation, we talk about regionalizations, Rogers High School constructions, ESL, and more. Watch here.

🗓️ What’sUpNewp has lined up several guests for WUN-ON-ONE, our live virtual interactive video interview series. Here’s who we’ll be chatting with soon;

Tuesday, January 31 at 9:30 am: Brad Read , Executive Director of Sail Newport, will join us to update us on the latest with The Ocean Race Newport Stopover (happening May 13 - 21).

Tuesday, January 31 at 12 pm: Dave Rosenberg , Organizer of Newport Winter Festival, to discuss what’s happening and new at the 35th Annual Newport Winter Festival (happening Feb. 17 - 26).

Wednesday, February 1 at 4 pm: Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong will join us to discuss City Council goals and priorities, to provide us with updates on the Pell Bridge Remaps project and regionalizations, and to discuss more.

Wednesday, February 15 at 10 am: Evan Smith, President of Discover Newport, will join us to discuss tourism - where we’ve come from throughout the pandemic and how 2023 is shaping up. Of course, we’ll hit on the latest trends, event updates, and much more.

Watch and interact with all of the interviews live as they happen on our website or watch them anytime afterward on our website.

Have a question for one of our guests, leave it in the comments below.

Leave a comment

👉 Have someone in mind that we should definitely be talking to or you would love to hear more from in one of our WUN-ON-ONE interviews? Email ryan@whatsupnewp.com.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Flood Watch until January 26, 12:00 PM EST

Wind Advisory until January 26, 09:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Rain likely, mainly before 9 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a temperature falling to around 40 by 4 pm. Breezy, with a southwest wind of 15 to 23 mph, with gusts as high as 43 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 32. West wind 13 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 41. West wind around 10 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until January 26, 07:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: WSW wind 13 to 16 kt increasing to 17 to 20 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 37 kt. A chance of rain, mainly before 9 am. Patchy fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 11 to 15 kt, with gusts as high as 30 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: W wind around 9 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:02 am | Sunset: 4:53 pm

High tide at 11:18 am & 11:50 pm | Low tide at 4:32 am & 4:45 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 4.7 days, 23% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Yesterday we published 30 stories on What’sUpNewp. Here’s a look at all of the latest headlines since our last newsletter;

With No. 23 Providence trailing Butler by seven midway through the first half, Friars coach Ed Cooley brought Jared Bynum off the bench.

Ishmael Leggett’s 25 points helped Rhode Island defeat Dayton 75-70 on Wednesday night.

Newport Superintendent of Schools Colleen Burns Jermain, appearing on a WhatsUpNewp videocast today, said that the current Career and Technical Center Building will not be demolished until there are funds to replace it.

Brad Read, Executive Director of Sail Newport, will join What’sUpNewp on January 31 at 9:30 am to share all of the latest details on The Ocean Race’s only North American stopover.

The 2023 Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists are recognized across 23 categories, including the new Award for Outstanding Bakery.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain sent out the following Community Update to Newport Schools parents, families, and staff, on Wednesday, January 25.

In a review of Rhode Island short-term rentals on the site AirDNA, the majority (68%) of rentals around the state have complied with the registration requirement. But in Newport, only 268 (33%) of the 821 active rentals are registered in the state system, meaning 553 have not.

Coming up on Wednesday, February 1 at 4 pm.

The victims were in Rhode Island, New York, Arkansas, Colorado, North Carolina, Missouri and Florida.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

March 02, 1935 – January 24, 2023

📈 Wednesday’s Most-Read

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

📖 Further Reading

WPRI: Police: Suspects vandalized Newport bank twice

General Assembly: Rep. Tanzi introduces bill to include casinos in workplace smoking ban

Salve Today: Pell Center lecture to focus on threat to democracy, improving civic engagement

Salve Today: Salve Regina's theatre program to be recognized in celebrated college festival

ecoRI: Climate Change Council, Blue Economy to See Funding Boosts Under McKee’s Proposed Budget

✌️We’ll See You Out There

Thanks for waking up with What’sUpNewp,

- Ryan