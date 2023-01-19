Good Morning! Today is Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Today’s newsletter is 1,063 words - approximately a 5-minute read.

🛢️ On this day in 1996, the worst oil spill in Rhode Island history occurred when the tank barge, North Cape, and the tugboat, Scandia, grounded off Moonstone Beach in South Kingstown. The grounding occurred after the tug caught fire in its engine room during a winter storm. An estimated 828,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled, spreading throughout a broad area of Block Island Sound and beyond, including the shoreline of the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge. (Read more on What’sUpNewp)

🏀 On this day in 1924, Actor Nicholas Colsanto was born in Providence. He enjoyed a long career in Hollywood and is best known for his role as “Coach” on the popular 1980s sitcom Cheers. (Read more on What’sUpNewp)

🎭 We’re Gonna Die, an award-winning play by Young Jean Lee, opens at Wilbury Theater in Providence today. We recently caught up with Director Marcel A. Mascaro. (Read more on What’sUpNewp)

✨ A ribbon-cutting ceremony formally opened the Hope and Main Downtown Makers Marketplace at 100 Westminster Street in Providence on Wednesday. The marketplace is a combination eatery/retail outlet featuring food products launched from Hope and Main in Warren, a local food incubator. WUN’s Ken Abrams was there, read more on What’sUpNewp.

☕ Head aboard the SSV Oliver Hazard Perry for a ship’s tour and enjoy a cup of coffee with their own Captain Kabak this morning from 9 am to 10 am. Learn about what’s in store for the 2023 season and how Oliver Hazard Perry Rhode Island is empowering people through the sea! Read More

🍦 Get The Scoop, which promises “premium ice cream made in-house daily using the best ingredients”, is planning on opening at 4 Broadway in March.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Rain, mainly after 2 pm. High near 40. Northwest wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight: Rain, mainly before 3 am. Low around 38. East wind 8 to 11 mph becoming north after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 100%. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches are possible.

Tomorrow: A chance of rain before noon, then a chance of snow. Cloudy, with a high near 39. North wind 8 to 11 mph. The chance of precipitation is 50%. Little or no snow accumulation is expected.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Rain, mainly after 2pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind 7 to 10 kt becoming N after midnight. Rain, mainly before 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NNW wind 7 to 10 kt. A chance of rain before noon, then a chance of snow. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:07 am | Sunset: 4:44 pm | 9 hours and 9 minutes of sun.

High tide at 5:10 am & 5:37 pm | Low tide at 11:26 am & 11:01 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.3 days, 12% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On What’sUpNewp

🆕 The Latest

We published 29 stories on What’sUpNewp yesterday. Here’s a look at all of the latest headlines since yesterday afternoon’s newsletter.

Town of Middletown looks into Bike & Pedestrian Board

Emily Tessier wants Middletown to pay closer attention to bicycle and pedestrian safety.

This Day In History: January 19th, 1996, North Cape Oil Spill

An estimated 828,000 gallons of home heating oil spilled, spreading throughout a broad area of Block Island Sound and beyond, including the shoreline of the Trustom Pond National Wildlife Refuge

This Day in RI History: January 19, 1924 – Nicholas Colasanto is born in Providence

Played Coach on “Cheers”

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

No. 20 Marquette holds off No. 22 Providence, 83-75

Kam Jones had 21 points and Tyler Kolek scored 19 as No. 20 Marquette defeated No. 22 Providence 83-75 on Wednesday night.

McAvoy, Forbort score in 2nd, Bruins beat Islanders 4-1

Defensemen Charlie McAvoy and Derek Forbort scored in the second period, and the Boston Bruins beat the New York Islanders 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Newport School Superintendent’s Community Update: Jan. 18

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following message on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.

What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council Meeting on Jan. 25

Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, January 25. Here’s a look at what’s on the agenda;

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

📈 Tuesday’s Most-Read

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most yesterday;