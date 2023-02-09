What's Up Today: Thursday, February 9
Newport City Council looks to Accessory Dwelling Units as one way to alleviate housing shortage
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, February 9. Today’s newsletter is 1,440 words - approximately a 7-minute read.
🎉 Actor, writer, comedian, and producer Charlie Day was born on this day in 1976, in New York City. His family moved to Middletown, Rhode Island, where Day’s father worked as a Professor of Music History at Salve Regina University and his mother was a piano teacher at The Pennfield School. Read More
🏘️ The Newport City Council, recognizing that housing is a critical issue in the city, last night voted to direct various city agencies to develop standards by which the city can expand its housing stock by approving the development of Accessory Dwelling Units. WUN’s Frank Prosnitz with the story → Newport City Council looks to Accessory Dwelling Units as one way to alleviate housing shortage
🏫 The Town Council unanimously approves a proposal Monday night to seek enabling legislation for a special May 2 election for a $190 million bond for a new middle-high school. If approved, the project is expected to cost the average homeowner $2 a day. The Town of Middletown shares more → New School Bond looks like it’s heading to a May 2 Special Election
🚓 The Town of Middletown is saying “Goodbye” to one police chief and welcoming back another. Read More → Middletown thanks Police Chief Kewer for service – welcomes back Pesare as new Chief
👏 The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County today announced that teen member Nate Powers will take the stage and perform at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 117th annual national conference this May. Nate, a senior at the Met School in Newport, will showcase his musical talents to 2,500 attendees and VIPs in Orlando, Florida. Past years’ VIPs have included Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Ruth Carter, and Maia Chaka. Read More
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 47. Calm wind becoming south at 5 to 8 mph in the morning.
Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly between 11 pm and 3 am. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low of around 44. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. The chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Tomorrow: Patchy fog before 9 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 55. Breezy, with a west wind 11 to 21 mph.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island | List: Cancellations, closures, and delays | Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Small Craft Advisory in effect from February 9, 07:00 PM EST until February 10, 07:00 PM EST
Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSE wind around 10 kt, becoming SSW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. A chance of showers, mainly between 11 pm and 3 am. Patchy fog after 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: W wind 10 to 13 kt increasing to 15 to 18 kt. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 39°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:47 am | Sunset: 5:11 pm
High tide at 9:48 am & 10:15 pm | Low tide at 3:10 am & 3:27 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous. 17.7 days, 90% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
3 pm to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
4 pm: Fay Andrada X Wild Season at Wild Season Florals
6 pm to 7:30 pm: The Cocktail Club: Mixology Class at Hotel Viking
6 pm: JAC Talk with Conor Moynihan at Jamestown Arts Center
6 pm: Touro Synagogue Foundation Talk explores portraits of Jews from 17th & 18th Century Amsterdam
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: All The Beauty And The Bloodshed at 4:30 pm, My Big Fat Greek Wedding at 7:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
One Pelham East: Adam Go from 8:30 pm to 12 am
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Newport: Newport Housing Authority at 3 pm, Newport Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Portsmouth School Committee – Health & Wellness Subcommittee at 3:30 pm, Portsmouth School Committee at 6:15 pm
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 5 pm, Tiverton Economic Development Commission at 6 pm, Tiverton School Committee at 7 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
What’sUpNewp published 30 stories yesterday; here’s a look at the latest news;
What’s Up this weekend in and around Newport: Feb. 9 – 12
Newport String Quartet, Hoods Up Weekend at Newport Car Museum. Made From the Heart Artisan Craft Fair, Aquidneck Growers Market, and much more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
On This Day in RI History: February 9, 1976, Actor Charlie Day is born
Starred in “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”
Celtics lose Jaylen Brown, hold on to beat Sixers 106-99
The NBA-leading Boston Celtics scrounged enough out of their bench to keep the Philadelphia 76ers at bay in the Eastern Conference playoff race.
Hopkins leads No. 20 Providence past Georgetown, 74-62
Bryce Hopkins scored 17 points and No. 20 Providence beat Georgetown 74-62 on Wednesday night.
Kenney scores 23 as Bryant downs Albany 87-62
Sherif Kenney scored 23 points as Bryant beat Albany 87-62 on Wednesday night.
Newport City Council looks to Accessory Dwelling Units as one way to alleviate housing shortage
The Newport City Council, recognizing that housing is a critical issue in the city, tonight voted to direct various city agencies to develop standards by which the city can expand its housing stock by approving the development of Accessory Dwelling Units.
Bipartisan legislation introduced at the Rhode Island State House would lower prescription drug costs
Rep. Morales, Leader Chippendale introduce bipartisan legislation to lower prescription drug costs
Middletown thanks Police Chief Kewer for service – welcomes back Pesare as new Chief
The Town of Middletown is saying “Goodbye” to one police chief and welcoming back another.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island launches a new Ambassadors Group
Community Leaders Unite to Supercharge Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island’s Impact on Youth through Newly-Launched Ambassadors Group.
Newport School Superintendent’s Community Update: Feb. 8
Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following message on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.
Town of Middletown: New School Bond looks like it’s heading to a May 2 Special Election
The Town Council unanimously approves a proposal Monday night to seek enabling legislation for a special May 2 election for a $190 million bond for a new middle-high school. If approved, the project is expected to cost the average homeowner $2 a day.
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
Carol Pride Lemeshewsky
March 01, 1924 – January 31, 2023
Salve Today: Writer and speaker Christopher de Vinck will offer public lecture at Salve Regina
