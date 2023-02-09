Good Morning! Today is Thursday, February 9. Today’s newsletter is 1,440 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

Actor, writer, comedian, and producer Charlie Day was born on this day in 1976, in New York City. His family moved to Middletown, Rhode Island, where Day's father worked as a Professor of Music History at Salve Regina University and his mother was a piano teacher at The Pennfield School.

The Newport City Council, recognizing that housing is a critical issue in the city, last night voted to direct various city agencies to develop standards by which the city can expand its housing stock by approving the development of Accessory Dwelling Units.

The Town Council unanimously approves a proposal Monday night to seek enabling legislation for a special May 2 election for a $190 million bond for a new middle-high school. If approved, the project is expected to cost the average homeowner $2 a day.

The Town of Middletown is saying "Goodbye" to one police chief and welcoming back another.

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Newport County today announced that teen member Nate Powers will take the stage and perform at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America's 117th annual national conference this May. Nate, a senior at the Met School in Newport, will showcase his musical talents to 2,500 attendees and VIPs in Orlando, Florida. Past years' VIPs have included Denzel Washington, Magic Johnson, Ruth Carter, and Maia Chaka.

Nate Powers and Marlin DaCruz. Photo provided by Boys & Girls Club of Newport County

The Newport City Council, recognizing that housing is a critical issue in the city, tonight voted to direct various city agencies to develop standards by which the city can expand its housing stock by approving the development of Accessory Dwelling Units.

Rep. Morales, Leader Chippendale introduce bipartisan legislation to lower prescription drug costs

The Town of Middletown is saying “Goodbye” to one police chief and welcoming back another.

Community Leaders Unite to Supercharge Big Brothers Big Sisters of Rhode Island’s Impact on Youth through Newly-Launched Ambassadors Group.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following message on Wednesday, February 8, 2023.

The Town Council unanimously approves a proposal Monday night to seek enabling legislation for a special May 2 election for a $190 million bond for a new middle-high school. If approved, the project is expected to cost the average homeowner $2 a day.

