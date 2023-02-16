Good Morning! Today is Thursday, February 16. Today’s newsletter is 1,265 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

📺 Yesterday, we caught up with Jay Sweet and Dan Swain from the Newport Festivals Foundation and Dave Rosenberg from the Newport Winter Festival. Watch our interviews below;

🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams will keep the conversation going today when he sits down with a local musician at 7 pm → What’s Up In Local Music: Meet Evan Brum

🎹 Ken also caught up recently with Andrew Marlin of Newport Folk-alumn Watchouse. His duo is coming to the United Theatre in Westerly in March → What’s Up Interview: Andrew Marlin of Watchhouse – duo coming to United Theatre in Westerly March 2

🆕Paradigm Escape Rooms, located at 94 William Street, will officially be opening this Saturday. They are opening with two games, both suitable for 2-6 players. Visit www.paradigmescaperooms.com for more info.

🍀 As St. Patrick’s Day approaches, the Newport Saint Patrick’s Day Parade Committee has planned an array of events to raise funds and celebrate the festive occasion. The events are set to take place from February 19 to March 11, 2023, and the committee promises to provide loads of entertainment and fun. Read More - > From St. Practice Day to Green Eggs & Ham: Newport’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities kick off this weekend

🆕 Three days after arriving in Cape Town having completed Leg 2 of The Ocean Race 2022-23, 11th Hour Racing Team has discovered that both foils on its 60-foot race boat have suffered serious damage. Read More → Serious damage found to 11th Hour Racing Team’s Foils, request made to race committee to replace for next leg

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

According to the National Weather Service, Newport will experience a chance of showers, primarily after 5 pm. The day will start with increasing clouds, and the temperature will peak at around 61°F. The wind will blow from the west, with a speed of 5 to 8 mph, but it will shift to the south in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 30%, and the expected rainfall is less than a tenth of an inch.

As we move into tonight, expect a high chance of showers, mostly between 7 pm and 8 pm. There may also be patchy fog after 9 pm, and the sky will remain cloudy. The temperature will drop to around 46°F, with a southeast wind blowing from 6 to 15 mph. Later, the wind will shift to the southwest, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The likelihood of precipitation is 60%, with expected rainfall of less than a tenth of an inch.

In terms of the marine forecast, variable winds will be less than 5 kt, becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the morning. There's a chance of showers later in the day, and the sea is predicted to be 1 ft or less. The wind will blow from the SSE at 5 to 8 kt tonight before shifting to SW 10 to 13 kt later in the evening. The sea is expected to remain 1 ft or less.

The coastal water temperature for today is around 41°F.

Finally, for sun, moon, and tide updates, the sun will rise at 6:38 am and set at 5:19 pm, providing ten hours and forty minutes of sunlight. High tide is expected at 3:46 am and 4:18 pm, while the low tide is anticipated at 10:21 am and 9:50 pm. The moon is currently in the Waning Crescent phase, with 24.7 days and 24% illumination.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Aftersun at 4:30 pm, Everything Everywhere All At Once at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Newport Vineyards: Taproot Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Bruce Jacques from 9 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

What’sUpNewp published 24 stories yesterday; here’s a look at the latest news;

Following Non-Destructive Testing in Cape Town, 11th Hour Racing Team has discovered serious damage to both foils.

Names are ranked by number of babies born in Rhode Island from 2000 to 2009.

The Celtics got back their offensive and defensive spark plugs. Together, they gave Boston the jolt it needed to head into the All-Star break on track to accomplish all its goals this season.

Everette Hammond scored 25 points as UMass-Lowell beat Bryant 85-71 on Wednesday night.

Brandon Johns Jr. had 17 points, Zeb Jackson hit a jumper at the buzzer and VCU beat Rhode Island 55-54 on Wednesday night.

Dave Rosenberg, organizer of the Newport Winter Festival, will join What’sUpNewp for a WUN-ON-ONE conversation at 7:30 pm on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.

The award is given twice yearly in support of local artists and art projects that benefit the community.

Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain shared the following weekly update with Newport parents, families, and staff today.

Newport City Council will review Special Event licenses, licenses and permits, resolutions, ordinances, and more.

Newport’s Sankofa Community Connection is among the nonprofits that will share nearly $110,000 in grants to serve Black residents through the Black Philanthropy Bannister Fund at the Rhode Island Foundation.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

December 28, 1953 – February 13, 2023

