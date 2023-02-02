Good Morning! Today is Thursday, February 2. Today’s newsletter is 1,222 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

Newport’s African heritage history dates back to the 17th century. During the 19th century, there are four vibrant African heritage churches within the Bellevue Avenue, Historic Hill, and West Broadway neighborhoods. These neighborhoods also hosted numerous businesses owned and operated by Newport men and women of color. This is a sample of photographs of businesses and the people who operated them → Black History Month Newport: A look at 19th century black-owned businesses, business owners

The 2022 Point Association’s holiday MLKCC fundraising drive, which was the 9th annual, exceeded all prior years raising over $23,000 for the MLK Center. Read More

Faced with potentially record-cold temperatures, the City of Newport yesterday announced that its Emergency Management team is preparing to open an emergency overnight warming center at the Newport Maritime Center beginning on Thursday, February 2. Read More

Gale Warning in effect from February 3, 03:00 AM EST until February 4, 10:00 AM EST

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SW 8 to 13 kt in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Partly sunny, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind 11 to 13 kt becoming WNW after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 kt. A slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NW wind 17 to 20 kt, with gusts as high as 29 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 42°F.

Sunrise: 6:55 am | Sunset: 5:02 pm

High tide at 5:42 am & 5:55 pm | Low tide at 11:53 am & 11:03 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 11.4 days, 88% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: A Man Called Otto at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Angelus Hall from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

Jamestown: Jamestown Fire Department at 7 pm

Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 3:15 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Pavel Zacha scores twice as Bruins beat Maple Leafs 5-2

The Toronto Maple Leafs feel like they can keep up with the NHL-leading Boston Bruins. They just need to do it for three consecutive periods.

Tatum scores 31, Celtics sizzle in 139-96 rout of Nets

Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and had nine rebounds and the Boston Celtics rolled to a 139-96 win over the short-handed Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday night.

Juhasz, Muhl lead No. 5 UConn over Providence 64-54

Dorka Juhasz had 19 points and 17 rebounds and Nika Muhl added 14 points as No. 5 UConn held off Providence 64-54 on Wednesday night.

No. 16 Xavier beats No. 17 Providence 85-83 in OT thriller

Jack Nunge had 23 points and 14 rebounds as No. 16 Xavier held off No. 17 Providence 85-83 in an overtime thriller Wednesday night.

Point Association raises more than $23,000 for MLK Center

Since 2013, the Point Association and its members have donated $122,000 to MLKCC.

Timberlake scores 18 as Bryant knocks off Maine 71-53

Earl Timberlake had 18 points in Bryant’s 71-53 victory against Maine on Wednesday night.

Brown scores 18 as Saint Joseph’s beats Rhode Island 64-50

Charlie Brown had 18 points and Saint Joseph beat Rhode Island 64-50 on Wednesday night.

Black history from the year you were born

Peruse Stacker’s list to learn more about some of the significant achievements and moments in Black history, from 1919 to today.

50 essential civil rights speeches

Stacker compiled a list of 50 essential civil rights speeches using such resources as BlackPast, TED, and additional media and educational sources.

Newport School Superintendant publishes weekly community update

Newport School Superintendant Colleen Burns Jermain sent the following weekly message today to Newport Schools Parents, Families, and Staff.

What’s Up Interview: RI’s The Benji’s to release new album ‘Kitty Pills’ on February 14

We get all the details from Providence-based band

What’s On The Agenda: Newport City Council’s to host a Regular Council Meeting on Feb. 8

Newport City Council will host a Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 pm on Wednesday, February 8, in the Council Chambers of Newport City Hall.

Jo Stuehler

November 29, 1930 – January 27, 2023

Patty Lou Griffin

September 22, 1950 – January 29, 2023

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

