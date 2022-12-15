What's Up Today: Thursday, December 15
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there today.
Happy Thursday!
Today's newsletter is 881 words — a wicked good 5-minute read.
🪦 On this day in 1780, French Admiral Charles-Louis D’Arsac Chevalier de Ternay died at Hunter House in Newport. He was the first foreign admiral buried on U.S. soil.
🚧 RIDOT yesterday announced that the opening of the Connector Road for the Pell Bridge Ramps has been postponed to Sunday night, December 18 due to projected inclement weather. Read more about the project here.
🎙️ Guest speaker and distinguished scholar, Dr. Paul Finkelman, will present a Touro Synagogue Foundation talk this evening titled “Jews, Slavery, and the Meaning of Freedom”. Read More
📺 Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong joined WPRI earlier this week to discuss housing, short-term rentals, Newport Grand, and the Cliff Walk. Hear what the new mayor had to say.
📺 Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos joined What’sUpNewp yesterday to chat about a few of her top priorities - affordable housing, broadband, and tourism.
👉 A few reminders…
Weather
Wind Advisory in effect from December 16, 04:00 AM EST until December 16, 07:00 PM EST
Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 44. Northeast wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.
Tonight: Rain, mainly after midnight. Low around 40. Breezy, with an east wind 13 to 22 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Marine Forecast
Gale Warning in effect from December 16, 01:00 AM EST until December 16, 07:00 PM EST
Today: NNE wind 8 to 10 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: E wind 11 to 14 kt increasing to 16 to 19 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:18 am & 12:23 pm | Low tide at 5:30 am & 6:14 pm.
Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.9 days, 63% lighting.
Things To Do
4 pm to 7 pm: Holiday Sip & Shop at OceanCliff
4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
5 pm: Holiday art pop up and Secret Beach Tattoos one year anniversary party! at Rejects Beer Co.
6 pm: Touro Synagogue Foundation Talk to Address Jews & Slavery in Early Newport
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 3:30 pm, National Theatre Live: Much Ado About Nothing at 6:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Bike Path Committee at 9 am, Technical Review Committee at 3 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm
Middletown: Citizens Advisory Committee at 5 pm
Newport: Affirmative Action Commission at 3 pm
Portsmouth: Ferry Town Common Committee at 10 am, Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm. Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Tiverton: Police Pension Board at 10 am, Tax Assessment Board of Review at 10 am
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
