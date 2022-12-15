Happy Thursday!

Today's newsletter is 881 words — a wicked good 5-minute read.

🪦 On this day in 1780, French Admiral Charles-Louis D’Arsac Chevalier de Ternay died at Hunter House in Newport. He was the first foreign admiral buried on U.S. soil.

🚧 RIDOT yesterday announced that the opening of the Connector Road for the Pell Bridge Ramps has been postponed to Sunday night, December 18 due to projected inclement weather. Read more about the project here.

🎙️ Guest speaker and distinguished scholar, Dr. Paul Finkelman, will present a Touro Synagogue Foundation talk this evening titled “Jews, Slavery, and the Meaning of Freedom”. Read More

📺 Newport Mayor Xay Khamsyvoravong joined WPRI earlier this week to discuss housing, short-term rentals, Newport Grand, and the Cliff Walk. Hear what the new mayor had to say.

📺 Rhode Island Lieutenant Governor Sabina Matos joined What’sUpNewp yesterday to chat about a few of her top priorities - affordable housing, broadband, and tourism.

Weather

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from December 16, 01:00 AM EST until December 16, 07:00 PM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: NNE wind 8 to 10 kt becoming ENE in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 21 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind 11 to 14 kt increasing to 16 to 19 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 29 kt. Rain, mainly after midnight. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:04 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:18 am & 12:23 pm | Low tide at 5:30 am & 6:14 pm.

Moon: Waning Gibbous, 20.9 days, 63% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: The Banshees of Inisherin at 3:30 pm, National Theatre Live: Much Ado About Nothing at 6:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

Brunch With Santa, A Rough Point Holiday, Eileen Ivers, John Pizzarelli Trio, and much more.