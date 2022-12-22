Good Morning!

☮️ I’m off to St. Louis this morning to spend the Christmas weekend with my in-laws. a tradition I find myself treasuring more and more each year as I, and my loved ones, get older. It is so important to treasure and appreciate the time we have with our loved ones.

It can be easy to get caught up in the hustle and bustle of gift shopping, decorating, and planning parties and dinners, especially during the holiday season. However, it is important to remember that the true meaning of Christmas is about spending time with those we love and cherishing the moments we have together.

I believe treasuring time with loved ones during Christmas is about being present, engaged, and grateful for the time we have together. By making an effort to connect with our loved ones and appreciate the moments we have together, we can truly make the most of the holiday season.

I wish you health, peace, and love this holiday season. As a reader, supporter, and/or advertiser, I appreciate you. I thank you for reading, for your friendship, and for your support. Reach out to a long-lost friend or loved one and say hello this weekend.

Warm wishes,

~ Ryan

P.S. - I’ll be checking in with stories and newsletters all weekend long (as needed).

On This Day – Dec. 22, 1806: William Vernon, First Secretary of the Navy dies in Newport

This Day In Newport History: Sunny von Bulow is Found Comatose on December 22, 1980

Rhode Island’s Federal Delegation shows support for Ukrainian President during a historic visit to Washington, DC

25 iconic movies that are so bad they’re good

General Dynamics Electric Boat awarded $5.1 billion contract for Columbia-class submarine program

Newport School Superintendent’s Community Update: Dec. 21

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Adoptable Cat of the Week: Leo

How much do Americans spend on entertainment?

URI inducts 12 retirees, including Jamestown and Newport residents, into Lifetime Service Society

High Wind Warning issued for Newport County, Rhode Island

30 best Netflix shows for binge-watching over the holidays

Sunday’s World Cup final most-watched soccer match in U.S.

Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport donates over 1,200 toys to Toys for Tots campaign

Boat House Restaurant and Tiverton Police Department collect hundreds of toys for local children through Operation Blue Santa Toy Drive

North Providence woman sentenced to 18 months in federal prison for defrauding public programs

States contend with short timeline to correct broadband map

Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England Troops give back during the holiday season

Wilbury Theatre Group presents “We’re Gonna Die” in Rhode Island premiere

25 of the best holiday movies you didn’t realize were holiday movies

Pawtucket man admits role in counterfeit check fraud conspiracy

Senator Jack Reed leads bipartisan effort to reauthorize STAR Act, combat childhood cancer

Rhode Island Farmers’ Markets see record attendance in 2022

Weather

Marine Forecast

Storm Watch in effect from December 23, 01:00 AM EST until December 24, 01:00 AM EST

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming E 10 to 15 kt in the morning. A chance of rain, mainly after 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: E wind 18 to 21 kt increasing to 24 to 27 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 40 kt. Rain, mainly after 7 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:08 am | Sunset: 4:19 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:23 am & 6:48 pm | Low tide at 12:27 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27.9 days, 3% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: She Said at 4 pm, The Santa Clause at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

