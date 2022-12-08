Good Morning,

🗳️ Since its founding in Rhode Island more than 50 years ago, Common Cause Rhode Island has consistently been at the forefront of ethics reform, serving as a significant watchdog over local and state government in Rhode Island. John Marion, Common Cause executive director, joins us for a live conversation today at 4 pm.

🌳 Another Beech Tree has fallen victim to disease in Newport. The latest is one of the Beech Trees at Redwood Library. Read More

🎶 Two great music events are happening this evening in Newport - Singing For Shelter at Channing Church and Laden Valley with Elizabeth Beisel at Top of Pelham.

🎅 The latest from WUN columnist Gerry Goldstein is here → Something wasn’t kosher about so many of those Santas

🍴 The Newport County Dinner Club is returning for its 34th year in 2023. The Newport County Dinner Club offers two-for-one dining at more than 50 local restaurants, it is the gift that keeps giving all year round or the most delicious treat for yourself.

🚧 RIDOT yesterday announced that during the week of December 12 that they will be changing the traffic patterns at the Pell Bridge Ramps project in Newport which will affect drivers on Route 138 West and Newport’s North End headed to the Pell Bridge and Downtown Newport. The change will remove the last traffic from the “road to nowhere”. Read More

Beech Tree at Redwood Library comes down

Congressman Jim Langevin discusses complex challenges in cybersecurity during visit to NUWC Division Newport

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Two Division Newport employees win Black Engineer of the Year STEM awards

Murderous 1600s pirate hid out in US colonies with impunity

Tatum, Brown lead Celtics to easy 125-98 win over Suns

Hall, Pastrnak spark Bruins in 4-0 win over banged-up Avs

Hopkins’ 22 lead Providence over Manhattan 99-59

Brown defeats Rhode Island 59-58

Ethics in Rhode Island? Common Cause executive director, joins WUN for a live conversation on Thursday

Gerry Goldstein: Something wasn’t kosher about so many of those Santas

New Newport City Council will host its first regular meeting on Dec. 14, here’s what’s on the docket

AP source: Red Sox sign Jansen to $32 million, 2-year deal

Nantucket’s topless beaches bylaw approved by state

RIDOT to shift lanes on Route 138 West and open new Connector Road for traffic to Pell Bridge

Dine Local, Shop Local: Newport County Dinner Club returns for its 34th year

‘Disney On Ice’ returning to Providence Dec. 28 – Jan. 2

Aquidneck Land Trust names Edward Magro its new Development Director

Touro Synagogue Foundation talk to address Jews and Slavery in early Newport

PPL Foundation awards $500,000 in grants to support Rhode Island community initiatives

Newport School Superintendent’s Community Update: Dec. 7

Ticket Giveaway: The Smithereens coming to the Greenwich Odeum Saturday, Dec. 10

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 52. North wind 10 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 34. North wind 11 to 15 mph.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory in effect from December 8, 05:00 AM EST until December 8, 01:00 PM EST

Today: NNW wind 10 to 12 kt, with gusts as high as 22 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: N wind 10 to 13 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:59 am | Sunset: 4:15 pm | 9 hours and 16 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:40 am & 8 pm | Low tide at 12:19 am &. 1:34 pm.

Moon: Full Moon, 14.6 days, 100% lighting.

What’s Up Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

Channing Memorial Church: 15th annual Singing For Shelter at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Tar at 4 pm & 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

One Pelham East: Angelus Hall at 9:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

The Pub: John Erikson at 6 pm

Top Of Pelham: Laden Valley at 8 pm

City & Government

What’s Up This Week: Dec. 5 – 11

What’s Up Interview: Dave Sarazen of Laden Valley, playing Top of Pelham on Dec. 8

Deadline Dec. 8 for SBA Award nominations

UPDATE: Performance re-scheduled for Dec. 8 – Canadian skating performers Le Patin Libre coming to Providence Rink

Singing for Shelter returns to Channing Church on Dec. 8

Thompson PTO to host community Tree Lighting & Decorating on Dec. 10

Craft Fair to be held on Dec. 10, will benefit Rogers High School Class of 2026

Baby Shark Live!: The Christmas Show coming to PPAC on Dec. 10

Benefit Piano Recital to help Choral Collective of Newport County bring music to children

