Good Morning,

👋 Welcome, December! Some big things are happening on the first day of December - Newport’s new City Council will be sworn in this evening, the 52nd Christmas in Newport officially opens with a Christmas Tree lighting in Washington Square, and adult-use marijuana sales will officially commence across Rhode Island.

🏫 Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s School Superintendent, joined What’sUpNewp on Wednesday for a conversation on the failed regionalization vote to revelations of expected substantial cost overruns for the Rogers High School construction project. Watch Or Listen

🌧️ Weather is causing some disruptions to the festive fun planned for Saturday. So far the Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled and the Rogers Athletic Boosters Association 6th Annual Tree & Wreath Sale at IYRS will now only take place on Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on other events planned for Saturday and will update you here - What’s Up This Weekend in Newport: Dec. 2 – 4

📖 “The 1885 death of Black entrepreneur Benjamin J. Burton divided the close-knit community of Newport, Rhode Island”. Here’s an interesting read on Smithsonian Magazine → A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Money

💗 During the month of October, O’Brien’s Pub sold limited edition pink hoodie sweatshirts to support breast cancer awareness. In combination with online and in-store sales, O’Brien’s Pub sold 370 pink sweatshirts, resulting in a $3,700 donation to the Gloria Gemma Foundation. Read the full story.

L to R - Kerrie Philbin, General Manager at O'Brien's Pub; Maria Gemma, Executive Director at GGF; Regina Jones, co-owner of O'Brien's Pub; Diana Lavery-Regan, Marketing Manager at O'Brien's Pub

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph.

Weather forecast for Newport County

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until December 1, 07:00 PM EST

Today: W wind 12 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WNW wind 9 to 12 kt decreasing to 5 to 8 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Friday Night: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 24 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:40 am & 2:06 pm | Low tide at 8:26 am & 8:53 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7.7 days, 54% lighting.

What’s Up Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket To Paradise at 4:30 pm, A Christmas Carol: The Ghost Story at 6:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

The Pub: John Erikson at 6 pm

City & Government

Newport: Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5 pm

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

Happening This Week & Weekend

What’s Up This Week: Nov. 28 – Dec. 4

What’s Up This Weekend in Newport: Dec. 2 – 4

Rhode Island Set to commence adult-use marijuana sales on Dec. 1

New Newport City Council will be sworn into office on Dec. 1

Biking and walking on the Pell Bridge?

NPR Tiny Desk Contest winner Alisa Amador playing Jamestown Art Center Dec. 3

Annual Lucy's Hearth Designer Wreath Sale will take place at Easton's Beach on Dec. 3

SantaCon returns to Newport on Dec. 3

Maher Center’s Pop-up Tree & Wreath Sale at Castle Hill Inn returns Dec. 3 – 4

