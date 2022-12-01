What's Up Today: Thursday, December 1
Newport’s new City Council to be sworn in, 52nd Christmas in Newport officially opens, adult-use marijuana sales commence.
Good Morning,
👋 Welcome, December! Some big things are happening on the first day of December - Newport’s new City Council will be sworn in this evening, the 52nd Christmas in Newport officially opens with a Christmas Tree lighting in Washington Square, and adult-use marijuana sales will officially commence across Rhode Island.
🏫 Colleen Burns Jermain, Newport’s School Superintendent, joined What’sUpNewp on Wednesday for a conversation on the failed regionalization vote to revelations of expected substantial cost overruns for the Rogers High School construction project. Watch Or Listen
🌧️ Weather is causing some disruptions to the festive fun planned for Saturday. So far the Illuminated Boat Parade has been canceled and the Rogers Athletic Boosters Association 6th Annual Tree & Wreath Sale at IYRS will now only take place on Sunday. We’ll keep an eye on other events planned for Saturday and will update you here - What’s Up This Weekend in Newport: Dec. 2 – 4
📖 “The 1885 death of Black entrepreneur Benjamin J. Burton divided the close-knit community of Newport, Rhode Island”. Here’s an interesting read on Smithsonian Magazine → A Gilded Age Tale of Murder and Money
💗 During the month of October, O’Brien’s Pub sold limited edition pink hoodie sweatshirts to support breast cancer awareness. In combination with online and in-store sales, O’Brien’s Pub sold 370 pink sweatshirts, resulting in a $3,700 donation to the Gloria Gemma Foundation. Read the full story.
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 43. Breezy, with a west wind 14 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 38 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 31. Northwest wind 6 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Friday: Sunny, with a high near 45. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.
Friday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 7 to 15 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 12 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 33 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: WNW wind 9 to 12 kt decreasing to 5 to 8 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 25 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Friday Night: SSW wind 6 to 9 kt increasing to 10 to 13 kt after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 22 kt. A slight chance of showers after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 52°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:52 am | Sunset: 4:16 pm | 9 hours and 24 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:40 am & 2:06 pm | Low tide at 8:26 am & 8:53 pm.
Moon: First Quarter Moon, 7.7 days, 54% lighting.
What’s Up Today
Things To Do
10 am to 4 pm: The Breakers, Marble House & The Elms dressed for the Holidays
4 pm: Holiday Open House at Colony House
4 pm: Game, Set, Lights at International Tennis Hall of Fame
4:30 pm to 6:30 pm: Sparkling Lights at The Breakers
7:30 pm: A Newport Nutcracker at Rosecliff
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Ticket To Paradise at 4:30 pm, A Christmas Carol: The Ghost Story at 6:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: A Christmas for Carol at 11 am
Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
The Pub: John Erikson at 6 pm
City & Government
Newport: Bicycle & Pedestrian Advisory Commission at 5 pm
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
Happening This Week & Weekend
