Good Morning, today is Thursday, August 25.

⚓ On this day in 1916, Van Johnson, a popular Hollywood star in the ’40s and ’50s with such films as “30 Seconds over Tokyo,” “A Guy Named Joe” and “The Caine Mutiny,” was born in Newport.

⚓ Newport Councilor Jamie Bova’s resolution to postpone the November regionalization vote failed at last night’s City Council meeting.

⚓ The Newport Water Division is urging residents across Aquidneck Island, especially those who are home during the day, to be alert for impostors.

⚓ Newport School Superintendent Colleen Burns Jermain will join What’sUpNewp for a live virtual video conversation on Wednesday, August 31 at 1:30 pm. What questions or comments do you have for the Superintendent? Leave them in the comments below.

⚓ Here’s a look ahead at all that’s happening out there this weekend - What’s Up this weekend in Newport County: August 25 – 27.

⚓ newportFILM will screen Master of Light this evening at 7:45 pm on the lawn of the Marble House.

⚓ The Weight Band featuring original members of The Band and The Levon Helm Band will perform at The JPT this evening at 8 pm. Tickets are available here. ICYMI: We spoke to Weight Band founder Jim Weider earlier this week. Read the interview.

Today: Sunny, with a high near 82. Calm wind becoming south 5 to 8 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Increasing clouds, with a low around 69. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

7-Day weather forecast for Newport County

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 7 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sunrise: 6:04 am | Sunset: 7:30 pm | 13 hours & 25 minutes of sun.

High tide at 7:20 am & 7:40 pm | Low tide at 1:04 am & 12:40 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent, 27.3 days, 6% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: The Weight Band featuring original members of The Band and The Levon Helm Band at 8 pm

Landing: Cara Brindisi at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Live music from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Felix Brown Band at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Band at 8:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

The Deck: Zane Christopher from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Reef: Lucas Neil from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

