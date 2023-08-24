Good Morning! Today is Thursday, August 24, 2023.

🏖️ Despite the cooler morning temperatures, it’s not quite pumpkin spice season for many Rhode Islanders. Although some locals consider Labor Day weekend to be the end of the summer, fall doesn’t officially arrive until late September, and many warm, summery days are still ahead. WUN’s Ken Abrams writes that if you haven’t done these six things yet this summer, there’s still time → ‘Six Picks’ Special Edition: Six things you still need to do this summer

⚕️ U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse will head to the Middletown Senior Center this morning at 10:30 am to boost awareness of the Inflation Reduction Act’s historic provisions to lower health care costs, especially for seniors on Medicare.

More from the Media Advisory;

The landmark legislation puts a $35 per month cap on insulin for seniors on Medicare Part D, caps out of pocket drug costs at $2,000 per year for seniors on Part D starting in 2025, makes certain vaccines – including shingles and pneumonia – free for seniors, and prohibits drug makers from raising their prices faster than inflation, among other important changes. The Inflation Reduction Act passed without a single Republican vote in Congress. Last week, Senator Whitehouse celebrated the one-year anniversary of the bill’s passage with a visit to the Barrington Senior Center.

🎾 Craig Shapiro, a popular podcast host, hinted on Tuesday night on X (formerly Twitter) that there could be changes coming for the Hall Of Fame Open;

“Sources telling me announcement next week that WTA Finals will be played in Riyadh. saudi arabia The Bin Salmon Tour is imminent. Newport ATP license is up for sale, Saudis will buy it, and Gaudenzi will move to more advantageous date.induction will remain, just no tournament”

In response to an inquiry to the International Tennis Hall of Fame regarding the future of the Hall of Fame Open in Newport, a spokesperson tells What'sUpNewp - "The ITHF is open to exploring opportunities to enhance our mission and programming, but at this time we have no further information to share."

The Hall of Fame Open is currently held annually in July at the International Tennis Hall of Fame, and draws thousands of tennis fans.

📺 Vanity Fair has your exclusive look at the first trailer and images for the second season of HBO’s hit period drama, The Gilded Age (which was partially filmed in Newport).

🗳️ Rhode Island Voter Turnout: As of 4:30 pm on Wednesday, 3,705 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker.

1,784 have voted by mail ballot and 1,921 by early in-person voting - including 184 total votes in Newport, 167 in Portsmouth, 142 in Middletown, 128 in Jamestown, 93 in Tiverton, and 40 in Little Compton. Statewide it’s about a 0.8% turnout thus far.

View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.

👉 Newport City Council will meet in Executive Session at 5 pm today to discuss “issues relating to the lease, acquisition or disposition of publicly held property involving the Boys and Girls Club property and the Brick Market building and issues relating to litigation involving the offshore wind farms and PFAS litigation”.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 72. Light southwest wind becoming south 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: A chance of showers, mainly after 5 am. Cloudy, with a low around 66. Southeast wind 9 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Increasing clouds. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind 8 to 11 kt. A chance of showers, mainly after 5 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:03 am | Sunset: 7:32 pm | 13 hours and 28 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:33 am & 2:02 pm | Low tide at 6:41 am & 8:01 pm.

Moon: First Quarter Moon. 6.9 days, 45% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: OutCry from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm

newportFILM: Invisible Beauty – newportFILM Outdoors on the Lawn at The Telms at 7:45 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You? at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights from 10 pm until close

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Local Government

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, Aug. 24: American Star | Friday, Aug. 25: American Eagle | Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution | Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess

On WhatsUpNewp.com

The Latest

Local vineyards, Newport Polo, Block Island, and Rhythm and Roots make late summer a special time in Rhode Island

By Barbara A. VonVillas, Middletown resident and Middletown Town Council member

Duvall hit a three-run homer in the 10th inning to lift the Red Sox to a 7-5 victory.

There are more live marine mammal strandings on Cape Cod than anywhere else in the world.

June 27, 1949 – August 22, 2023

For the eighth edition, which will start on Tuesday, September 12, and run for five days, there will be just two new clubs participating: Corinthian Yacht Club from Marblehead, Mass., and Yacht Club Punta Del Este from Uruguay.

It’s a new world for the 28-year-old. Whether it’s a role he can excel in is to be determined.

The drowning death of former President Barack Obama’s personal chef near the family’s home on Martha’s Vineyard last month has been ruled an accident by the Massachusetts medical examiner.

The Newport Police Department provided the following arrest reports and dispatch logs from Tuesday, August 21, through 7 am Wednesday, August 23.

The following is a list of library programs that adults can enjoy in September.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

