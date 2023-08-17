Good Morning! Today is Thursday, August 17.

Newport City Council will host a workshop today at 5:30 pm to discuss the city’s Strategic Plan with the consultant they chose to craft it.

newportFILM will host the premiere of Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story this evening at Fort Adams State Park. RSVPs were required for this event, and it is sold out. Only those who have an RSVP will be admitted into the park. newportFILM is asking those attending the event to consider carpooling, biking, or skateboarding to the event due to limited parking.

Touro Synagogue Foundation will again partner with Congregation Jeshuat Israel to host the George Washington Letter Reading, an event honoring our nation’s heritage of religious freedom. The event will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, August 20 at Touro Synagogue and will be live-streamed.

The annual event has a long tradition of distinguished keynote speakers and letter readers, including Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan. The theme of this year’s event is public service. This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include;

Nellie Gorbea, a former Rhode Island Secretary of State and a visiting senior fellow in democracy and cybersecurity at Salve Regina University has been selected for this honor this year, the 76th reading of the famous letter.

Angela Johnson, a social studies teacher at Rogers High School and the 2021-2022 Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year, will read the letter Moses Seixas of Newport’s Hebrew Congregation sent to President Washington, inspiring Washington’s famous response.

David Cicilline, former longtime Rhode Island United States Congressman and the President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation will deliver the keynote address.

Weather

Today: Patchy drizzle before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: ENE wind 5 to 8 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. A chance of drizzle before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of drizzle after 4pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSE wind 6 to 9 kt. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:56 am | Sunset: 7:42 pm | 13 hours and 46 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:16 am & 9:28 pm | Low tide at 2:48 am & 2:40 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.5 days, 0% lighting.

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Jake Hunsinger from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

newportFILM: Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at Fort Adams at 8 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am

Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am

Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights from 10 pm until close

Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Reef: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 17: American Star

Friday, August 18: American Eagle

Saturday, August 19: American Constitution

Green Bay’s preseason schedule has put Packers quarterback Jordan Love on the same field with a couple of players who can identify with the challenge he faces in replacing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.

RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available.

The Choral Collective of Newport County today announced that it is welcoming new singers to join its newest chorus, QUORUS, Newport’s first LGBTQIA+ chorus for teens and adults!

Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is hoping to jump-start the replacement of the two bridges connecting Cape Cod to the rest of the state by focusing first on federal dollars to replace the Sagamore Bridge before turning to the Bourne Bridge.

May 22, 1933 – August 10, 2023

Stacker sifted through news articles, historical documents, and critical analyses of the U.S. to commemorate the legacies of a small fraction of Black suffragists often omitted from the women’s suffrage movement narrative.

A passenger jet had to abort its takeoff at Boston’s Logan International Airport when another aircraft on the ground got too close to the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

Known as the Beehive Queen, Ohlman and her band Rebel Montez playing the final day of the Charlestown festival

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially heading to the AFC, signing a free agent deal with the New England Patriots.

August 24, 1931 – August 10, 2023

