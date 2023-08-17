What's Up Today: Thursday, August 17
Here's what's on tap today and a look at the latest headlines from What'sUpNewp.
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, August 17.
Newport City Council will host a workshop today at 5:30 pm to discuss the city’s Strategic Plan with the consultant they chose to craft it.
newportFILM will host the premiere of Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story this evening at Fort Adams State Park. RSVPs were required for this event, and it is sold out. Only those who have an RSVP will be admitted into the park. newportFILM is asking those attending the event to consider carpooling, biking, or skateboarding to the event due to limited parking.
Touro Synagogue Foundation will again partner with Congregation Jeshuat Israel to host the George Washington Letter Reading, an event honoring our nation’s heritage of religious freedom. The event will be held at 1 pm on Sunday, August 20 at Touro Synagogue and will be live-streamed.
The annual event has a long tradition of distinguished keynote speakers and letter readers, including Supreme Court Justices Ruth Bader Ginsburg and Elena Kagan. The theme of this year’s event is public service. This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include;
Nellie Gorbea, a former Rhode Island Secretary of State and a visiting senior fellow in democracy and cybersecurity at Salve Regina University has been selected for this honor this year, the 76th reading of the famous letter.
Angela Johnson, a social studies teacher at Rogers High School and the 2021-2022 Newport Public Schools Teacher of the Year, will read the letter Moses Seixas of Newport’s Hebrew Congregation sent to President Washington, inspiring Washington’s famous response.
David Cicilline, former longtime Rhode Island United States Congressman and the President and CEO of the Rhode Island Foundation will deliver the keynote address.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Patchy drizzle before 1pm, then a slight chance of showers after 3pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 76. Southeast wind 6 to 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tonight: Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 69. Southeast wind 7 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: ENE wind 5 to 8 kt becoming ESE in the afternoon. A chance of drizzle before 3pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3pm and 4pm, then a chance of drizzle after 4pm. Patchy fog before 11am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSE wind 6 to 9 kt. Showers likely, with thunderstorms also possible after midnight. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:56 am | Sunset: 7:42 pm | 13 hours and 46 minutes of sun.
High tide at 9:16 am & 9:28 pm | Low tide at 2:48 am & 2:40 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 0.5 days, 0% lighting.
Things To Do
8 am to 2:15 pm: Newport National Security Symposium at U.S. Naval War College
8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
12 pm: Museum Reads – “The House of Fragile Things: Jewish Art Collectors and the Fall of France” at Newport Art Museum
5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
7 pm: Beach Sound Bath Meditation at Island Park Beach
8 pm: Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story – newportFILM Outdoors at Fort Adams
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Sean Rivers from 1 pm to 4 pm, Justin Pomfret from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Jake Hunsinger from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
newportFILM: Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at Fort Adams at 8 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Pour Judgement: Live music from 10 pm to 1 am
Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights from 10 pm until close
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Deck: To be announced
The Reef: Jon River from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Board of Canvassers at 2 pm, School Committee at 6:30 pm
Newport: City Council at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Housing Authority at 3 pm, Parks and Recreation at 5:30 pm, Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Tiverton: Dog Park Advisory Committee at 6:30 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Thursday, August 17: American Star
Friday, August 18: American Eagle
Saturday, August 19: American Constitution
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories
Retired professor charged with stealing rare jewelry from well-heeled acquaintances
What Sold: 18 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (August 7 - 11)
Falcor and his loving mom, Joey, are searching for their forever home
What’s Up Interview: We speak with Rising Stars at the Newport Jazz Festival
The Latest
Patriots QB Mac Jones understands the challenge Packers’ Love faces in taking over for Aaron Rodgers
Green Bay’s preseason schedule has put Packers quarterback Jordan Love on the same field with a couple of players who can identify with the challenge he faces in replacing four-time MVP Aaron Rodgers.
RIDOH recommends closing Third Beach, Sandy Point Beach, and beaches at Burlingame State Park
RIDOH will continue to monitor and review beach water quality through Labor Day. The status of a beach may change as new data become available.
LGBTQIA+ chorus is welcoming new singers in Newport
The Choral Collective of Newport County today announced that it is welcoming new singers to join its newest chorus, QUORUS, Newport’s first LGBTQIA+ chorus for teens and adults!
Massachusetts trying to jump-start effort to replace Cape Cod bridges
Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is hoping to jump-start the replacement of the two bridges connecting Cape Cod to the rest of the state by focusing first on federal dollars to replace the Sagamore Bridge before turning to the Bourne Bridge.
Obituary: Dr. Robert A. Silvestre
May 22, 1933 – August 10, 2023
Women's suffrage, but for whom? These 10 Black suffragists fought for the vote before—and long after—the 19th Amendment
Stacker sifted through news articles, historical documents, and critical analyses of the U.S. to commemorate the legacies of a small fraction of Black suffragists often omitted from the women’s suffrage movement narrative.
Jet aborts takeoff at Boston airport when another airliner gets a bit too close
A passenger jet had to abort its takeoff at Boston’s Logan International Airport when another aircraft on the ground got too close to the runway, the Federal Aviation Administration said.
What’s Up Interview: SNL singer Christine Ohlman, playing the Rhythm and Roots Festival Sunday, September 3
Known as the Beehive Queen, Ohlman and her band Rebel Montez playing the final day of the Charlestown festival
Patriots announce signing of 3-time Pro Bowl running back Ezekiel Elliott
Running back Ezekiel Elliott is officially heading to the AFC, signing a free agent deal with the New England Patriots.
Obituary: Barbara Jean Leclerc
August 24, 1931 – August 10, 2023
Happening This Week
What’s Up this week: August 14 – 20
Fools Rules Regata, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!
Newport City Council to host a workshop regarding ‘Strategic Plan Consultant’ on Aug. 17
The meeting will take place on August 17 at 5:30 pm in the Conference Hall at Innovate Newport.
newportFILM: RSVP’s required for the screening of ‘Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story’ on August 17
RSVP’s will open for Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story at 10am on August 11th
Ida Lewis Distance Race starts on Friday
Forty Eight Teams Prepare for 24-Hour Overnight Race
7th Annual Warren Folks Festival set for August 19
The festival focuses on all things local with plenty of art and wares from over 30 Rhode Island area artists and makers.
76th reading of Washington’s letter at Touro Synagogue to honor religious freedom, public service
This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.