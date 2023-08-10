Good Morning! Today is Thursday, August 10. Today’s newsletter is 1,745 words, approximately a 8-minute read.

🌊 Rhode Island’s economy experienced no GDP growth and mixed results across key economic metrics, according to the Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Briefing for Q2 2023, released today.

🌊 Governor McKee announced on Wednesday that Bowen’s Wharf is among eight major projects across Rhode Island that will receive a Site Readiness Award.

🌊 Members of the Professional Firefighters of Newport, Local 1080, the union representing the members of the Newport Fire Department, presented The Friends of Newport Skatepark with a $1,080 check on Wednesday morning.

🌊 Save The Date: Dates have been announced for the 2024 Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival.

🌊 Meet your new best friend, Lucky - this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!

🌊 Elementary school students participating in a Newport summer learning program are planning for a special visitor on Thursday morning when they will be joined by U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse at Pell Elementary School. The highly-regarded Summer Learning Initiative program is funded by United Way of Rhode Island and delivered in Newport by East Bay Community Action Program. It provides six weeks of full-time educational programming to youth at no cost to their families, making it one of few such programs in the state.

During the visit, United Way says that Senator Whitehouse will tour “classroom” areas and engage with youth participating in various activities. In one “classroom,” rising 1st and 2nd-grade students will be building their math skills, and in another, rising 4th and 5th graders will be focused on STEAM learning through “Project Wild” curriculum.

Weather

Flood Watch in effect from August 10, 02:00 PM EDT until August 11, 08:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 1 am. Low around 67. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SSW 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 9 to 12 kt becoming W after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:49 am | Sunset: 7:52 pm | 14 hours and 3 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:35 am & 4:16 pm | Low tide at 8:54 am & 11:21 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.6 days, 34% lighting.

Thursday, August 10: American Star

Thursday, August 17: American Star

Friday, August 18: American Eagle

Lucky is a sweet boy with the cutest freckled nose! This friendly guy likes to give big hugs and would do well with a family that likes to have fun

Newport Firefighters pitch in to support effort to build a skatepark in Newport.

Alex Verdugo had a two-run double to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Wednesday night in a game with one of the strangest ground-rule doubles in Fenway Park history.

Kyle Isbel hit a liner that crashed through a red light near the base of the Green Monster at Fenway Park and lodged inside the broken light for a ground-rule double on Wednesday night.

Panel Discussion with Kate Lentz, Liz Newton and Tim O’Connell on Wednesday, August 23 at the Jamestown Arts Center

Newport Festivals Foundation, producers of the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, announced the dates for the events in 2024.

Governor McKee announces $650,000 in Site Readiness Awards to stimulate local economic development

Celebrating its fourth year in the local community, Lobby Muddy Fest is not just your ordinary fundraiser; it’s an event with a purpose.

RIPTA to run holiday schedule in observance of Victory Day on Monday, August 14

August 24th and August 31st additional evening hours from 3:30pm-6:30pm.

The owner of a Greek oil tanker has been ordered by a U.S. judge to pay $2.25 million in fines and penalties after discharging oily bilge water into the ocean during a trans-Atlantic voyage and admitting to other environmental violations by its captain and chief engineer.

November 30, 1939 – July 27, 2023

Newport man accused of stabbing 36-year-old (WLNE)

Recently appointed NAVSEA Warfare Centers Executive Director tours NUWC Division Newport (NUWC)

Arrest made in Middletown hit-and-run that left 19-year-old injured (WLNE)

Black Ships Festival, Wet Paint, Newport Polo versus Palm Beach, and more.

Phillip James Dodd, recognized internationally for his expertise on classical and traditional architecture, will deliver the annual John G. Winslow Lecture on August 10 in the Great Hall of The Breakers.

The evening includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, and dancing! Live music will be performed by “The Naticks.”

Celebrating its fourth year in the local community, Lobby Muddy Fest is not just your ordinary fundraiser; it’s an event with a purpose.

The Battle of Rhode Island Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence.