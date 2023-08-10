What's Up Today: Thursday, August 10
A look at what's happening out there today for events, live music, and entertainment; plus all of the latest What'sUpNewp headlines.
Good Morning! Today is Thursday, August 10. Today’s newsletter is 1,745 words, approximately a 8-minute read.
🌊 Rhode Island’s economy experienced no GDP growth and mixed results across key economic metrics, according to the Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Briefing for Q2 2023, released today.
🌊 Governor McKee announced on Wednesday that Bowen’s Wharf is among eight major projects across Rhode Island that will receive a Site Readiness Award.
🌊 Members of the Professional Firefighters of Newport, Local 1080, the union representing the members of the Newport Fire Department, presented The Friends of Newport Skatepark with a $1,080 check on Wednesday morning.
🌊 Save The Date: Dates have been announced for the 2024 Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival.
🌊 Meet your new best friend, Lucky - this week’s Adoptable Dog of the Week!
🌊 Elementary school students participating in a Newport summer learning program are planning for a special visitor on Thursday morning when they will be joined by U.S. Senator Sheldon Whitehouse at Pell Elementary School. The highly-regarded Summer Learning Initiative program is funded by United Way of Rhode Island and delivered in Newport by East Bay Community Action Program. It provides six weeks of full-time educational programming to youth at no cost to their families, making it one of few such programs in the state.
During the visit, United Way says that Senator Whitehouse will tour “classroom” areas and engage with youth participating in various activities. In one “classroom,” rising 1st and 2nd-grade students will be building their math skills, and in another, rising 4th and 5th graders will be focused on STEAM learning through “Project Wild” curriculum.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Flood Watch in effect from August 10, 02:00 PM EDT until August 11, 08:00 AM EDT
Today: A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Partly sunny, with a high near 78. South wind 6 to 13 mph. The chance of precipitation is 30%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 1 am. Low around 67. South wind 10 to 14 mph becoming west after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today: W wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SSW 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. A chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 9 to 12 kt becoming W after midnight. Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 am. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. Patchy fog before 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:49 am | Sunset: 7:52 pm | 14 hours and 3 minutes of sun.
High tide at 3:35 am & 4:16 pm | Low tide at 8:54 am & 11:21 pm.
Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.6 days, 34% lighting.
Things To Do
8:30 am to 10 am: “The Blue & You” Summer Speaker Series at Innovate Newport
12 pm to 6 pm: Ca’ del Bosco Wine Garden at The Chanler at Cliff Walk
2 pm to 4 pm: Mushroom Hunting Lecture at Norman Bird Sanctuary
5 pm to 10 pm: Hill Market After Dark at Hotel Viking
5:30 pm to 7 pm: Adult Intermediate Ballet at The Academy at Newport Contemporary Ballet
6 pm: The John G. Winslow Lecture: An American Renaissance: Architecture's Impact on the Gilded Age at The Breakers
6 pm: Newport Summer Reception at St. George’s School
6 pm: BEAVERTAIL LIGHTHOUSE PAINT NIGHT AT THE GENERAL’S CROSSING BREWHOUSE
7 pm: The Fred Lipsius Jazz Quartet featuring Gerry Beaudoin: Original Blood, Sweat, and Tears member live in concert at The JPT
8:10 pm: Cowboy Poets – newportFILM Outdoors at Newport International Polo Grounds (Note: Due to weather forecast, this has been moved to Casino Theatre)
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: The Miracle Club at 2 pm, The Fred Lipsius Jazz Quartet featuring Gerry Beaudoin: Original Blood, Sweat, and Tears member live in concert at 7 pm
Landing: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm, Jay Parker from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timmy Smith from 8 pm to 11 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Spiffy at 9 pm
newportFILM: Cowboy Poets – newportFILM Outdoors at Newport International Polo Grounds at 8:10 pm (Note: Due to weather forecast, this has been moved to Casino Theatre)
Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am
O’Brien’s Pub: Derrick Keane playing Irish tunes from 5 pm to 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies from 9:30 pm to 1 am
Pour Judgement: Dave Flamand with Nate Farrar from 10 pm to 1 am
Perro Salado: The Honky Tonk Knights from 10 pm until close
Ragged Island Brewing Co.: Trivia In The Barn from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Sunset Cove: Karaoke with DJ Ricky Rod from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Deck: To be announced
The Reef: Julio from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 8 pm
Local Government
Jamestown: Jamestown, Town of at 6 pm, Senior Services Committee at 6 pm
Little Compton: Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: School Committee at 3:30 pm
Newport: Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm
Portsmouth: Town Council at 6 pm
Tiverton: Economic Development Commission at 6 pm
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Cruise Ships
Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;
Thursday, August 10: American Star
Thursday, August 17: American Star
Friday, August 18: American Eagle
The Latest on WhatsUpNewp.com
Adopt Lucky: A sweet and friendly boy who likes to give big hugs
Lucky is a sweet boy with the cutest freckled nose! This friendly guy likes to give big hugs and would do well with a family that likes to have fun
Newport Firefighters donate to Friends of Newport Skatepark
Newport Firefighters pitch in to support effort to build a skatepark in Newport.
Rhode Island key performance indicators briefing for Q2 2023 suggests economic growth has stalled
Rhode Island’s economy experienced no GDP growth and mixed results across key economic metrics, according to the Rhode Island Key Performance Indicators (KPI) Briefing for Q2 2023, released today.
Alex Verdugo drives in 2 runs in the Red Sox’s 4-3 victory over the Royals
Alex Verdugo had a two-run double to help the Boston Red Sox beat the Kansas City Royals 4-3 on Wednesday night in a game with one of the strangest ground-rule doubles in Fenway Park history.
Hit ball gets lodged in red light of Fenway Park’s Green Monster
Kyle Isbel hit a liner that crashed through a red light near the base of the Green Monster at Fenway Park and lodged inside the broken light for a ground-rule double on Wednesday night.
‘The Staying Power of Books’ will be the subject of a Jamestown Arts Center talk on August 23
Panel Discussion with Kate Lentz, Liz Newton and Tim O’Connell on Wednesday, August 23 at the Jamestown Arts Center
Dates announced for the 2024 Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival
Newport Festivals Foundation, producers of the Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival, announced the dates for the events in 2024.
Bowen’s Wharf is among eight major projects to receive Site Readiness Awards
Governor McKee announces $650,000 in Site Readiness Awards to stimulate local economic development
Newport Firefighters donate to Friends of Newport Skatepark
Newport Firefighters pitch in to support effort to build a skatepark in Newport.
Lobby Muddy Fest 2023 at Smuggler’s Waterfront Bar: A day of fun in support of Newport Mental Health
Celebrating its fourth year in the local community, Lobby Muddy Fest is not just your ordinary fundraiser; it’s an event with a purpose.
RIPTA to run holiday schedule on August 14 in observance of Victory Day
RIPTA to run holiday schedule in observance of Victory Day on Monday, August 14
RITBA Customer Service Center will open two evenings this month
August 24th and August 31st additional evening hours from 3:30pm-6:30pm.
Shipping company ordered to pay $2.25M after discharging oily bilge off Rhode Island
The owner of a Greek oil tanker has been ordered by a U.S. judge to pay $2.25 million in fines and penalties after discharging oily bilge water into the ocean during a trans-Atlantic voyage and admitting to other environmental violations by its captain and chief engineer.
Popular Stories on WUN
What Sold: 28 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (July 31 - August 4)
Dates announced for the 2024 Newport Folk Festival and Newport Jazz Festival
newportFILM: RSVP's required for the screening of 'Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story' on August 17
Lobby Muddy Fest 2023 at Smuggler’s Waterfront Bar: A day of fun in support of Newport Mental Health
Recent Local Obituaries on WUN
Michael J. Baccari, Jr.
November 30, 1939 – July 27, 2023
More Newport County News
Newport man accused of stabbing 36-year-old (WLNE)
Recently appointed NAVSEA Warfare Centers Executive Director tours NUWC Division Newport (NUWC)
Arrest made in Middletown hit-and-run that left 19-year-old injured (WLNE)
What’s Up This Week
What’s Up this week and weekend: August 8 – 13
Black Ships Festival, Wet Paint, Newport Polo versus Palm Beach, and more.
International Architectural Authority to present Annual John G. Winslow Lecture on Aug. 10 at The Breakers
Phillip James Dodd, recognized internationally for his expertise on classical and traditional architecture, will deliver the annual John G. Winslow Lecture on August 10 in the Great Hall of The Breakers.
Sail Newport to host 40th Anniversary Summer Event on August 10
The evening includes cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, dinner, dessert, and dancing! Live music will be performed by “The Naticks.”
Lobby Muddy Fest 2023 at Smuggler’s Waterfront Bar: A day of fun in support of Newport Mental Health
Celebrating its fourth year in the local community, Lobby Muddy Fest is not just your ordinary fundraiser; it’s an event with a purpose.
Butts Hill Fort to host 2nd Volunteer Summer Cleanup on Aug. 12
The Battle of Rhode Island Association is a 501(c)(3) non-profit committed to raising awareness of Rhode Island’s role in the War for Independence.