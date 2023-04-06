Good Thursday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,211 words - a 6-minute read.

🌁 The National Weather Service is warning of localized areas of dense fog through the Thursday morning commute;

Areas of localized dense fog to persist throughout the Thursday morning commute with visibility less than 1/4 mile. Motorists should be aware of rapidly changing reductions to visibility. Use low beam headlights and keep a safe traveling distance between your vehicle and the vehicle ahead of you.

🚧 The City of Newport is using social media to warn residents and visitors of a fake crosswalk that someone has recently painted on Harrison Avenue in Newport. Read More

🎵 WUN’s Ken Abrams recently spoke to Nova One founder, Roz Raskin, a well-respected musician and artist who developed the concept for her latest record during the pandemic. Read The Interview

🏠 The Newport County real estate market remains busy, with 20 properties conveying last week. Available inventory remains limited, which is fueling a competitive market as buyer demand continues to be strong in these local communities. What Sold: 20 Newport County real estate sales, transactions (March 27 – 31)

👉 Here’s a look at what will go before members of Newport City Council at their next Regular Council Meeting on April 12. What’s On The Agenda

🏦 BankRI is opening a branch in the Bellevue Plaza in Newport. Read More

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Areas of drizzle before 8 am, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Areas of fog before 8 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 60. Calm wind becoming southwest 5 to 9 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Rain and thunderstorms likely before midnight, then a slight chance of rain between midnight and 1 am. Cloudy, with a low of around 46. West wind around 10 mph becoming northwest in the evening. The chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 54. West wind 11 to 14 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSW 5 to 8 kt in the afternoon. Areas of drizzle before 8 am, then a slight chance of rain and thunderstorms after 4 pm. Areas of fog before 8 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind around 9 kt becoming NNW in the evening. Rain and thunderstorms are likely before midnight, then a slight chance of rain between midnight and 1 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: WNW wind 10 to 12 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 44°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:19 am | Sunset: 7:15 pm | 12 hours and 55 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:40 am & 8:59 pm | Low tide at 2:16 am & 2:15 pm.

Moon: Full Moon. 14.7 days, 100% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: The Quiet Girl at 4:30 pm, Ben-Hur at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Angelus Hall at 8 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Middletown: Middletown Planning Board at 6 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

We published 27 stories yesterday on WhatsUpNewp.com; here’s a look at the latest;

“Please use the intersection with Roseneath with care until the area is restored”

RI-based band begins tour next week with stop at the Columbus Theatre in PVD on April 22

Stacker investigated the potential impact of over-the-counter naloxone on the opioid crisis in Rhode Island using data from KFF and Legislative Analysis and Public Policy Association.

June 20, 1941 – March 25, 2023

Massachusetts, along with Connecticut and Maryland, are the only states that don’t give courts that authority.

Malcolm Brogdon scored 29 points and hit two late free throws to help the Boston Celtics hold on for a 97-93 victory over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday night.

By Sen. Meghan E. Kallman and Rep. José F. Batista.

Here’s a look at what will go before members of Newport City Council at their next Regular Council Meeting on April 12.

The reduction in fatalities in Rhode Island is in contrast to the rest of the country, which saw total fatalities rise 10 percent from 2020 to 2021.

Mitch Keller struck out seven, Carlos Santana homered and Bryan Reynolds knocked in his seventh run of the season as the Pittsburgh Pirates completed a three-game sweep of the Red Sox with a 4-1 win Wednesday.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

📈 Popular Stories

Here’s what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

🗞️ Further Reading

