Today is Thursday, April 20. Today’s newsletter is 1,174 words - a 6-minute read.

Rest In Peace, Jim Gillis. For those not familiar - Jim was a reporter and columnist for the Newport Daily News for more than 40 years. Many were fond readers of his regular column, Spare Change.

I’m extremely honored to have had the chance to get to know Jim over the last eleven years. I first met him in person at the Newport Jazz Festival. I’ll never forget him joke the first time we met, “I’ve never heard anyone shorten Newport to ‘Newp’” and the fun conversation we had after it. We’ve had a great ongoing conversation since then.

Our thoughts are with Jim's wife, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.

In a special for the Newport Daily News, Sean Flynn has more on Jim and his career. - 'He surely will be missed': Remembering Newport Daily News reporter, columnist Jim Gillis

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:57 am | Sunset: 7:30 pm | 13 hours and 33 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:41 am & 9:03 pm | Low tide at 2:23 am & 2 pm.

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Casino Theatre: STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie at 7 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy at 3:30 pm, Chef with Los Duderinos & La Costa Food Truck at 6:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 7 pm

🏛️ City & Government

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

The Panthers managed a split in Boston, and they did it with a performance few teams have mustered on the Bruins’ home ice this season.

Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer in his return from the injured list, and Trevor Larnach and Edouard Julien also homered to help lift the Minnesota Twins to a 10-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.

Representative Donovan (D-Dist. 69, Bristol, Portsmouth) is sponsoring legislation that would require packaging for all cannabis products sold in Rhode Island to use packaging that is child- and tamper-resistant, and that does employ imagery that typically appeals to children

“We look forward to continuing to work with Governor McKee, Mayor Khamsyvoravong, the City Council, our School Committee members, and our One Newport community partners to implement #Learn365RI and expand the many high quality out-of-school learning opportunities we provide.”

SmartAsset identified and ranked the fastest-growing jobs for college graduates.

An East Providence businesswoman who allegedly arranged for eight Columbian Vallenato musicians to obtain work visas to enter the United States, purportedly to work in the performing arts industry, has been charged in federal court with visa fraud and aggravated identity theft.

What’sUpNewp is pleased that former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, Michael Fine, will be writing columns regularly for What’sUpNewp

“Bar 12 is downtown Newport’s newest speakeasy style cocktail and wine bar. “

There are changes up and down the leaderboard as teams rotate crew ahead of leg 4 start

According to the group’s Facebook Page, Eastern Medicine Singers is an eastern Algonquin language drum group preserving the language by song.

Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.

Hotel is now accepting reservation for stays from April 19, 2023 and beyond.

Quahog Week highlights the many businesses committed to growing Rhode Island’s local food economy, with special emphasis on quahogs.

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

June 20, 1938 – April 16, 2023

