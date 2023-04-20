What's Up Today: Thursday, April 20
Today is Thursday, April 20. Today’s newsletter is 1,174 words - a 6-minute read.
Rest In Peace, Jim Gillis. For those not familiar - Jim was a reporter and columnist for the Newport Daily News for more than 40 years. Many were fond readers of his regular column, Spare Change.
I’m extremely honored to have had the chance to get to know Jim over the last eleven years. I first met him in person at the Newport Jazz Festival. I’ll never forget him joke the first time we met, “I’ve never heard anyone shorten Newport to ‘Newp’” and the fun conversation we had after it. We’ve had a great ongoing conversation since then.
Our thoughts are with Jim's wife, family, and loved ones during this difficult time.
In a special for the Newport Daily News, Sean Flynn has more on Jim and his career. - 'He surely will be missed': Remembering Newport Daily News reporter, columnist Jim Gillis
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 57. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 42. South wind around 6 mph becoming calm in the evening.
Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 58. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Partly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SE 5 to 9 kt in the morning. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 46°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:57 am | Sunset: 7:30 pm | 13 hours and 33 minutes of sun.
High tide at 8:41 am & 9:03 pm | Low tide at 2:23 am & 2 pm.
Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
11 am to 8 pm: Taproot Taco Thursdays at Newport Vineyards
5 pm to 9 pm: Rock & Roll Sushi at Stoneacre Garden
6 pm to 7 pm: The Gilded Years: The First Information Age at The Breakers
6 pm to 8 pm: Doctoring Words at Mount Hope Farm
6 pm to 8 pm: The Cocktail Club: Vodka: Corn or Wheat? You decide! at Hotel Viking
6:30 pm: Hess Collection Wine Dinner at Midtown Oyster Bar
7 pm: STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie at Casino Theatre
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Casino Theatre: STILL: A Michael J. Fox Movie at 7 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Diana Kennedy: Nothing Fancy at 3:30 pm, Chef with Los Duderinos & La Costa Food Truck at 6:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm
Stoneacre Garden: Dave Alves Trio at 7 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Jamestown: School Committee at 6:30 pm
Little Compton: Town Council at 7 pm
Middletown: School Committee at 4:30 pm, Outreach Sub-Committee at 5 pm, Citizens Advisory Committee at 5 pm
Newport: Newport Public Library at 4 pm
Portsmouth: Conservation Commission at 6 pm, Zoning Board of Review at 7 pm
Tiverton: Recreation Commission at 6:30 pm, Budget Committee at 6:30 pm
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
Panthers cool off Bruins 6-3, return to Florida tied 1-1
The Panthers managed a split in Boston, and they did it with a performance few teams have mustered on the Bruins’ home ice this season.
Gallo helps power Twins past Red Sox 10-4 in return from IL
Joey Gallo hit a three-run homer in his return from the injured list, and Trevor Larnach and Edouard Julien also homered to help lift the Minnesota Twins to a 10-4 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday night.
Rep. Donovan sponsoring bill to require child-safe packaging for cannabis products
Representative Donovan (D-Dist. 69, Bristol, Portsmouth) is sponsoring legislation that would require packaging for all cannabis products sold in Rhode Island to use packaging that is child- and tamper-resistant, and that does employ imagery that typically appeals to children
Newport School Superintendent provides weekly update
“We look forward to continuing to work with Governor McKee, Mayor Khamsyvoravong, the City Council, our School Committee members, and our One Newport community partners to implement #Learn365RI and expand the many high quality out-of-school learning opportunities we provide.”
Fastest-growing jobs for college grads
SmartAsset identified and ranked the fastest-growing jobs for college graduates.
East Providence businesswoman charged with Visa fraud, aggravated identity theft
An East Providence businesswoman who allegedly arranged for eight Columbian Vallenato musicians to obtain work visas to enter the United States, purportedly to work in the performing arts industry, has been charged in federal court with visa fraud and aggravated identity theft.
Michael Fine: What’s crazy in health care today
What’sUpNewp is pleased that former director of the Rhode Island Department of Health, Michael Fine, will be writing columns regularly for What’sUpNewp
Owners of Tavern On Broadway opening Bar 12, a speakeasy-style cocktail and wine bar, on Broadway
“Bar 12 is downtown Newport’s newest speakeasy style cocktail and wine bar. “
Crew changes mark start of second half of The Ocean Race
There are changes up and down the leaderboard as teams rotate crew ahead of leg 4 start
Newport Folk Festival adds Eastern Medicine Singers with Yonatan Gat and Lee Ranaldo to its 2023 lineup
According to the group’s Facebook Page, Eastern Medicine Singers is an eastern Algonquin language drum group preserving the language by song.
2023 Newport Folk Festival lineup announcements
Find out who’s playing at this year’s Newport Folk Festival.
Hyatt opens The Pell in Middletown, its first JdV Hotel in Rhode Island
Hotel is now accepting reservation for stays from April 19, 2023 and beyond.
7th Annual Quahog Week to take place across Rhode Island April 23 – 29
Quahog Week highlights the many businesses committed to growing Rhode Island’s local food economy, with special emphasis on quahogs.
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
Ralph H. Flint
June 20, 1938 – April 16, 2023
