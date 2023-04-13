Good Thursday Morning! Today’s newsletter is 1,040 words - a 5-minute read.

👉 Following a thrilling workshop on ethics, Newport City Council last night held a Regular Council Meeting. During the two hour meeting, the RMT Hockey Team was honored for their recent championship win, a second hearing on the paid parking season was held, and Council voted to approve a wide variety of special event licenses. Here’s a quick recap on what happened → Newport City Council Recap for April 12.

⚓ In just one month from today, Ocean Live Park opens at Fort Adams State Park for The Ocean Race’s Newport Stopover. Officials and organizers celebrated the return of the race at the State House yesterday → State leaders, local organizers promote The Ocean Race’s stopover in Newport.

📍 Meanwhile yesterday, most of Rhode Island’s Federal Delegation was in Tiverton - > Reed, Whitehouse, & Cicilline deliver $500,000 for Tiverton Public Safety and Governor Dan McKee spent the morning in Newport - > Improving Student Outcomes: Governor Dan McKee delivers Education Address in Newport.

🚧 RIDOT tonight will open a new dedicated on-ramp from JT Connell Highway northbound onto Route 138 West toward the Pell Bridge. With the opening of the new ramp, RIDOT will remove the traffic signal for the right turn onto Route 138 West, which had been in place temporarily through the winter. Read More

🚓 Investigators have deemed the death of 39-year-old John Corbett of Middletown as accidental. WPRI

🧁 CNN highlighting Le Bec Sucré in Middletown → The key ingredient behind the bakery that sells out in 2 hours every weekend

Special Weather Statement

Today: Sunny, with a high near 75. Light southwest wind increasing to 8 to 13 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. West wind 7 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 70. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Today: SW wind 5 to 8 kt increasing to 8 to 11 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind 6 to 9 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: W wind 5 to 9 kt becoming SSW in the morning. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 45°F.

Sunrise: 6:08 am | Sunset: 7:23 pm | 13 hours and 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:58 am & 2:33 pm | Low tide at 8:09 am & 7:49 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 21.8 days, 54% lighting.

Amanda Blount to speak about the Biltmore at the Portsmouth Historical Society on April 13

JPT Film & Event Center: The Lost King at 4:30 pm, The Lost Weekend: A Love Story at 7:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: John Erikson at 8 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Angelus Hall at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia Night from 6 pm to 8:30 pm

Middletown: Town Council at 5:30 pm

Newport: Waterfront Commission at 6:30 pm

Tiverton: Economic Development Commission at 6 pm

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

We published 22 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s a look at the latest;

Here’s how the votes fell at Newport City Council’s meeting on Wednesday night.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Rays win 12th straight to start season, 1 shy of MLB record

The 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves both opened 13-0, tying for the best mark in big league history.

Northeast Tech Bridge is leveraging partnerships to advance NUWC Division Newport’s mission

Northeast Tech Bridge is cultivating new ways to partner with the private sector and academia as a means of accelerating research and development, which will ultimately get new technologies and solutions into the warfighters’ hands faster.

2nd Annual DreamFest will be held at Pell Elementary School on April 29

Meet people like you doing the jobs you want.

Judge temporarily blocks clean water rule in 24 states

A federal judge on Wednesday temporarily blocked a federal rule in 24 states that is intended to protect thousands of small streams, wetlands and other waterways throughout the nation.

Boston’s Masataka Yoshida scratched with hamstring tightness

Red Sox manager Alex Cora said the Japanese slugger felt discomfort while running Tuesday, but Cora didn’t rule out a return by Friday.

Newport to host North American stopover of The Ocean Race May 13 – 21

City-by-the-Sea is the only North American stopover for the third consecutive time

State leaders, local organizers promote The Ocean Race’s stopover in Newport

DEM: Stopover of The Ocean Race in May underscores Newport’s bonafides as Sailing Capital, will bring global attention to Rhode Island

