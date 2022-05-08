Good Morning,

Today is Sunday, May 8. Happy Mother’s Day!

🌊 While restaurants shuttered and events were canceled due to COVID-19 throughout 2020 and 2021, pop-up picnic companies formed and quickly created a thriving cottage industry in southern New England, primarily driven by innovative female entrepreneurs.

What’sUpNewp’s Sarah McClutchy caught up with the owners of three local pop-up picnic brands about the trend, what they offer, and their future. Read The Full Story - Pop-up picnics businesses prove they have staying power

🌊 The mood was upbeat on Friday as The Sailing Museum opened its doors following a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Rhode Island Lt. Governor Sabina Matos.

What’sUpNewp’s Ken Abrams was there and has a recap and photo gallery. Read The Full Story - The Sailing Museum opens in Newport

🌊 What’sUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was on hand when Winger took the stage at The Vault in New Bedford on Thursday night. Check Out His Photo Gallery - Concert Photos: Winger rocks The Vault

Have a great Sunday!

~ Ryan

Support WUN

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.

Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until May 9, 08:00 PM EDT

Today - NE wind 16 to 18 kt, with gusts as high a kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NE wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:33 am | Sunset: 7:50 pm | 14 hours & 17 minutes of sun.

High tide at 1:27 am & 2:09 pm | Low tide at 7:37 am & 7:29 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.5 days, 41% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe: David Howard & The High Rollers w/ Tom Ferraro from 1 pm to 4 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Latest from WUN

Pop-up picnics businesses prove they have staying power

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in the Providence Metro area

Weather: Forecast for Sunday, May 8

Hurtado scores equalizer, Crew ties 2-2 with Revolution

Abreu, White Sox top Red Sox 3-1 in 10 for 5th win in row

Bucks edge Celtics 103-101 after frantic final second

Highest-rated things to do in Rhode Island, according to Tripadvisor

Concert Photos: Winger rocks The Vault

The Sailing Museum opens in Newport

Local Obituaries

What’s Up This Weekend

We’ll See You Out There