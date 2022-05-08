Good Morning,
Today is Sunday, May 8. Happy Mother’s Day!
🌊 While restaurants shuttered and events were canceled due to COVID-19 throughout 2020 and 2021, pop-up picnic companies formed and quickly created a thriving cottage industry in southern New England, primarily driven by innovative female entrepreneurs.
What’sUpNewp’s Sarah McClutchy caught up with the owners of three local pop-up picnic brands about the trend, what they offer, and their future. Read The Full Story - Pop-up picnics businesses prove they have staying power
🌊 The mood was upbeat on Friday as The Sailing Museum opened its doors following a ribbon-cutting ceremony led by Rhode Island Lt. Governor Sabina Matos.
What’sUpNewp’s Ken Abrams was there and has a recap and photo gallery. Read The Full Story - The Sailing Museum opens in Newport
🌊 What’sUpNewp’s Rick Farrell was on hand when Winger took the stage at The Vault in New Bedford on Thursday night. Check Out His Photo Gallery - Concert Photos: Winger rocks The Vault
Have a great Sunday!
~ Ryan
What’s Up Out There Today
Weather
Today - Mostly cloudy, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a northeast wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 32 mph.
Tonight - Mostly cloudy, with a low around 45. Northeast wind 15 to 18 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today - NE wind 16 to 18 kt, with gusts as high a kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - NE wind 13 to 16 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:33 am | Sunset: 7:50 pm | 14 hours & 17 minutes of sun.
High tide at 1:27 am & 2:09 pm | Low tide at 7:37 am & 7:29 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 6.5 days, 41% lighting.
Things To Do
10 am to 2 pm – Mother’s Day Specialty Market at Tiverton Middle School
10:30 am – Mother’s Day Mimosa Cruise from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
11 am to 2 pm – Mother’s Day Brunch at Hotel Viking
12 pm to 3 pm – Second Sundays at Prescott Farm
2:05 pm & 3:55 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Bowen’s Wharf, Newport
2:50 pm – Coastal Queen’s Spring Lighthouse Cruises departing from Jamestown Village
Entertainment
Bar & Board: Lois Vaughan Jazz Trio from 1 pm to 4 pm
Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 3 pm to 7 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm
Narragansett Cafe: David Howard & The High Rollers w/ Tom Ferraro from 1 pm to 4 pm
Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm
