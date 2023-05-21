Good Morning! Today is Sunday, May 21, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 995 words - approximately a 5-minute read.

Today is expected to be an epic last day for The Ocean Race in Newport. The One Blue Voice Immersive Experience, presented by 11th Hour Racing will again be open as will the entire race village from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Also open will be the Exploration Zone, presented by BankNewport with over two dozen interactive exhibits on sailing and ocean health.

Sail Newport’s Try Sailing! will also be offered between 10 a.m. and Noon and for all ages. An experienced skipper takes guests on short sails from the Sail Newport Main Building at 72 Fort Adams Drive.

The weather is expected to improve substantially today for the many exhibits, food, music, cocktail cafes, entertainment, and the Dockout Show starting at Noon by the race boats. The Bon voyage ceremony will include:

The sailors’ parade

Blessing of the fleet

Interviews

Live Narration

The Mayor’s handoff to Aarhus, Denmark

Final goodbyes before the boats head to the race course.

All of the race boats will be on the water by 1 p.m. for a 2:10 p.m. official start. The course will encompass the rescheduled In-Port Race postponed due to yesterday’s severe weather.

Fort Adams is still the best vantage point to watch the on-the-water action of the Leg 5 start. However, boaters are asked to check the Marine Spectator Advisory for the safety and efficiency of tomorrow’s Leg Start.

Admission is free to all. Parking is $25 for all day. Continue to monitor the website for any announcements.

What’s Up Today - 5.21.23

☀️ Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: Patchy fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 69. West wind 8 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 55. Light and variable wind becoming north 5 to 7 mph after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 64. Northeast wind around 14 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: W wind around 9 kt. Patchy fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming N around 6 kt after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NE wind around 12 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:20 am | Sunset: 8:04 pm | 14 hours & 43 minutes of sun.

High tide at 9:50 am & 10:08 pm | Low tide at 3:24 am & 2:50 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 1.4 days, 2% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bowen’s Wharf: The New Revolutionaries from 11 am to 12:30 pm, Neal McCarthy Band from 1 pm to 2:30 pm, Julie Rhodes Band from 3 pm to 6 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Tom Perrotti from 2 pm to 5 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo from 4 pm to 7 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Landing: Live music at 1 pm & 4 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Superchief Trio from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Luca Neil Duo and Brian Scott Trio from 3 pm to 10 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

Thompson has been filming Good Burger 2 in North Providence.

Although a bit dampened by rain today, visitors were not deterred from visiting The Ocean Live Park from Rhode Island, Massachusetts, Connecticut, New York, and beyond.

Chris Sale is close to being back to his old self.

Sons of Liberty to open Memorial Day weekend

Time to start your Spring planting – while supporting a great cause.

April 28, 1952 – May 18, 2023

Popular Stories

Here's what stories folks were reading the most on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday;

