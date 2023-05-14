Good Morning! Today is Saturday, May 13, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,537 words - approximately a 7-minute read.

👉 Happy Mother’s Day! There are a variety of activities happening for Mom today, check them out in “Things To Do” below.

⛵ Ocean Live Park opened to much fanfare on Saturday. Read More

Today’s Ocean Live Park highlights include a wing foiling regatta, 1:00-4:00 p.m., and, at 5:00 p.m., the new 11th Hour Racing Film “Shaped by Water,” followed by a concert with American multi-genre singer-songwriter and musician Caroline Jones.

Access to Ocean Live Park is free to all, although parking fees will apply. The park is open today from 10:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. This week, Monday through Friday, May 15-19, it is open from 11:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. On Saturday and Sunday, May 20-21, the park opens at 10:00 a.m. each day. The event closes at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday and at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. For more information, visit The Ocean Race Newport or The Ocean Race.

👏 President Biden has announced his intent to appoint Jamestown resident Liz Beretta-Perik as a Member of the President’s Advisory Committee on the Arts. Read More

😮 A nearly 150-year-old stained-glass church window that depicts a dark-skinned Jesus Christ interacting with women in New Testament scenes has stirred up questions about race, Rhode Island’s role in the slave trade, and the place of women in 19th-century New England society. Read More

🦞 Easton’s Beach Snack Bar opened for the season yesterday. If that wasn’t enough good news, the Snack Bar recently announced a drop in prices as well. “Since the price of lobster has dropped, I will be passing on my savings to you,” the Snack Bar shared on Facebook. “Last year's price for the Twin Lobsters was $25.97. And this year the price will be $23.97”.

📸 WUN’s Jack Casey was on hand at the Jamestown Arts Center on Friday night as the Cary Morin Duo took the stage. Photo gallery and recap.

What’s Up Today - 5.14.23

☀️ Weather

Today: Mostly sunny, with a high near 63. Northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear, with a low around 48. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tomorrow: Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 7 to 15 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: NNE wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NNW after midnight. Mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: NW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming SW 10 to 13 kt in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 54°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 7:56 pm | 14 hours & 29 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:50 am & 4:26 pm | Low tide at 10:21 am & 11:02 pm.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 23.7 days, 34% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

⛵ Ocean Live Park Newport

The Ocean Race Newport Stopover has arrived, here’s what’s happening today at Ocean Live Park at Fort Adams. For the full schedule and more information, click here.

10:00 a.m. Ocean Live Park opens

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open

10:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

1:00 p.m. Wing Foil Regatta

5:00 p.m. 11th Hour Racing Film- Shaped by Water, followed by concert with singer Caroline Jones

7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Tonight in Newport: Visit downtown Newport for dinner, shopping, galleries, and entertainment

🎶 Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Tom Perrotti from 2 pm to 5 pm

Irish American Club: Karaoke at 9 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Mac Chrupcala Jazz Series from 3 pm to 7 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 11 am to 2 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Roger Ceresi & The All Starz from 4 pm to 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: Bingo at 7 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

🏛️ City & Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

David Ruiz had a goal and an assist on Josef Martínez’s go-ahead score before picking up a red card to help Inter Miami hold off the Eastern Conference-leading New England Revolution 2-1 on Saturday night.

A nearly 150-year-old stained-glass church window that depicts a dark-skinned Jesus Christ interacting with women in New Testament scenes has stirred up questions about race, Rhode Island’s role in the slave trade and the place of women in 19th century New England society.

The Red Sox wasted a stellar start by Chris Sale, who pitched eight innings of one-run ball in his longest outing since 2019.

Thousands Gather at Fort Adams State Park for Opening Day of The Ocean Race Newport

Joe Mazzulla’s Game 7 experience has been as an assistant coach, including last year when the Celtics won two of them on their way to the NBA Finals.

Duo appears as part of Newport Live’s Indigenous Music Festival

Wag! ranked the 50 most popular dog names in Rhode Island based on its users’ data. Find your next pup’s name below, or see if your canine companion’s name made the cut.

One year ago, gas prices were rapidly approaching the $4.50 mark after the Russian invasion of Ukraine sent oil markets spiraling.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Happening This Weekend

The Ocean Race, Tom Rush, The Lone Bellow, Premier of Shaped By Water, and much more!

Sarah Potenza, Raye Zaragoza, Ladies of Folk and more!

Spring Fest, farmer’s markets and the Ocean Race Stopover

Take advantage of this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant communities of Newport County and find the perfect place to call home.

Shaped by Water screening will precede a concert by American musician Caroline Jones

