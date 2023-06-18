Sunday, June 18.

Happy Father’s Day to all who celebrate and to all who should be celebrated today!

McCoy Mrubata is considered a legend in South Africa and has won every accolade and award there is for his musical accomplishments. Highly regarded in the international jazz community, Mrubata brought his quartet to Newport for the first installment of the Newport Live Norman Bird Sanctuary Summer Outdoor Series. See the full photo gallery and recap.

The Newport Gulls vs Ocean State Waves game that was originally scheduled for June 17th will now be played on Saturday, June 24th.

A public Juneteenth holiday event will be presented free today and tomorrow, from 11 am-4 pm each day in Washington Square, Newport, with family activities to celebrate our nation’s freedom and honor the enslaved heroes of our storied 1st RI “Black” Regiment.

Today: A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Northwest wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 5am. Otherwise, partly cloudy, with a low around 59. Calm wind becoming east around 6 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: NW wind around 8 kt. A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 5am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 62°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:11 am | Sunset: 8:22 pm | 15 hours & 11 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:45 am & 9:05 pm | Low tide at 2:30 am & 1:42 pm

Moon: New Moon. 0 days, 0% lighting.

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos from Folsom from 4 pm to 7 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Motion Avenue at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Mike Crandall Band from 4 pm to 7 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Deck: Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, DJ Abby from 6 pm to close

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pmo 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Summer series begins with AfroJazz from South Africa

Gustavo Bou and Carles Gil both had a goal and an assist to lead New England to a 3-1 victory over Orlando City on a rainy Saturday night, extending the Revolution’s unbeaten streak at home to nine.

Saturday night’s game between the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park was postponed by the forecast of rain throughout the night.

The exit from the English Channel into the Celtic Sea and Bay of Biscay is proving slow-going…

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

January 01, 1936 – June 14, 2023

Newport celebrates Juneteenth and living history with two days of events (The Public’s Radio)

Late-Night Scramble Concludes Another General Assembly Session (ecoRI News)

