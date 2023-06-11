Sunday, June 11, 2023 | Written by Ryan Belmore, Owner & Publisher of What’sUpNewp

☕ 12 Metre Cafe is moving from the Seamen’s Church Institute to the former Gary’s Handy Lunch (462 Thames Street). What’sUpNewp was in touch with the owners last week, and we hope to bring you a full story on this soon.

👏 The Newport Gulls combined to throw a one-hit shutout against the Mystic Schooners to win 3-0 and improve to 4-0 on the season in New England Collegiate Baseball League action on Saturday afternoon at Dodd Stadium.

⚾ Germán wriggled out of trouble for six innings, Calhoun hit a tiebreaking homer and Kiner-Falafa helped build the insurance run as the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 Saturday night to even their three-game weekend series.

👉 Frank Prosnitz’s latest opinion column focuses on business → Just My Opinion: It’s customer service, customer service, customer service.

👉 Speaking about opinions and columnists, check out Gerry Goldestein’s latest if you missed it → Seeing life from both sides and fighting on for a cause.

🆓 Hospitality Days continue through Monday. Get the details here → Local attractions will offer free admission for Newport County residents, hospitality employees June 10-12.

⛽ Gas prices increased only slightly last week as summer approaches and travelers start heading out on the nation’s roads.

🇺🇸 The Portsmouth Historical Society museum and grounds will be open today (and on June 25), from 2 to 4 pm. In addition to the usual exhibits, two flags from the Society’s collection will be displayed to celebrate Flag Day. The Society’s oldest flag with 13 five-pointed stars and the collection’s 34-star flag will be displayed.

13-Star Portsmouth Historical Society Flag. Photo provided by Portsmouth Historical Society

🏆 In Leg 6 (Aarhus to The Hague) of The Ocean Race, the 11th Hour Racing Team won the IMOCA Fleet at 1230 local time today, Wind Whisper was first for the VO65 at 1325 local time. We’ll have more on the race up on WhatsUpNewp.com throughout the day.

🍻 Rejects Beer Co. is hosting a big ol’ Summer Kick-Off Bash today.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. Light and variable wind becoming south 6 to 11 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Patchy fog between 2 am and 3 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 59. South wind 5 to 9 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 10 kt in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming S 5 to 8 kt after midnight. Patchy fog between 2 am and 3 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 59°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:10 am | Sunset: 8:19 pm | 15 hours & 8 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:27 am & 3:03 pm | Low tide at 8:43 am & 9:51 pm

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.4 days, 48% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

Landing: Nick Sproviero at 1 pm, John Erikson at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Tim Taylor Blues Band from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Spreading It Around at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

The Deck: Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, DJ Abby from 6 pm to close

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm

Local Government

No public meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

The Latest

Somewhere too many businesses are forgetting that people, even in this digital age, want customer service that provides transparency, honesty, and treats the customer with dignity.

Germán wriggled out of trouble for six innings, Calhoun hit a tiebreaking homer and Kiner-Falafa helped build the insurance run as the Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 3-1 Saturday night to even their three-game weekend series.

The Newport Gulls combined to throw a one-hit shutout against the Mystic Schooners to win 3-0 and improve to 4-0 on the season in New England Collegiate Baseball League action on Saturday afternoon at Dodd Stadium.

Gas prices crept up only slightly this week, as summer approaches and travelers start heading out on the nation’s roads.

January 25, 1922 – June 08, 2023

The two fleets racing to The Hague are going to be quite close this afternoon in the North Sea…

“The answer to the problem must not lie in sleeping pills and suicides that look like accidents… but rather in life and freedom to live it.”

Here’s what’s on tap for the weather this week and weekend.

The forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Popular Stories on WUN

We published six stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday. Here’s what grabbed the most attention on our website;

Further Reading

R.I Senate passes shoreline access bill (WLNE)

Moments of reflection and joy at 58th Gaspee Days Parade (WJAR)