⛳ On this day in 1995, 19-year-old Tiger Woods won the U.S. Amateur Championship at Newport County Club.

🎇 Naval Station Newport hosted its annual Salute to Summer concert and fireworks event yesterday! Here’s some video of the fireworks display.

author Naval Station Newport on Instagram

⚾ Adam Duvall hit a three-run homer over the Green Monster, and the Boston Red Sox beat Mookie Betts and the Los Angeles Dodgers 8-5 on Saturday.

Alex Verdugo became the first player in Red Sox history and the third major leaguer overall to hit a leadoff homer in the first inning in three straight games, driving the second pitch from Julio Urías (11-7) into Los Angeles’ bullpen.

🚧 Look out for road construction, lane closures, and delays on these Rhode Island roadways over the next several day - Rhode Island Road Report: August 26 – September 2

🗳️ Rhode Island Voter Turnout: As of 4:45 pm on Friday, 4,928 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker. That’s approximately a 1.3% voter turnout thus far.

2,450 have voted by mail ballot and 2,478 by early in-person voting - including 1,047 in Newport County - 249 total votes in Newport, 247 in Portsmouth, 192 in Middletown, 174 in Jamestown, 132 in Tiverton, and 53 in Little Compton. View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75. Northeast wind 3 to 8 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 2 am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 62. Northeast wind around 6 mph.

Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf

Marine Forecast

Today: N wind 5 to 7 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. A slight chance of showers after 2 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. Patchy fog after 2 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:06 am | Sunset: 7:27 pm | 13 hours and 20 minutes of sun.

High tide at 4:42 am & 5:19 pm | Low tide at 10:14 am & 11:44 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 10 days, 77% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: The Jamestown Community Band from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Luis Mateos at 4 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: The Firehouse Band from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Jake Kulak from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Cee Cee & The Riders from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Low Tides Duo from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Ryan McHugh from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, live music from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution | Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess

