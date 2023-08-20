Good Morning! Today is Sunday, August 20.

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 68. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: W wind 6 to 11 kt, becoming SW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SW wind 5 to 7 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:59 am | Sunset: 7:38 pm | 13 hours and 38 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:02 am & 11:11 pm | Low tide at 4:13 am & 4:35 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent. 3.2 days, 11% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: Greg Abate from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: Butch McCarthy Duo at 4 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: Diane Blue & The All-Star Band & Ilana Katz Katz from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Ed Peabody & The Big Blue Thang from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Jimmy & Matt from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Outcry from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Deck: Gerrick Van Deusen from 12 pm to 3 pm, Stu & Dave from 3 pm to 6 pm, Felix Brown from 6 pm to close

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, Sean Rivers from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No local meetings are scheduled.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 24: American Star

Newport’s art scene could be on the cusp of transformation, thanks to a new gallery at 35 Broadway and the vision of its owner, Curtis Speer, an artist who relocated to Newport in November.

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

As New England Patriots cornerback Isaiah Bolden lay on the field with a serious injury, his teammates couldn’t avoid thinking about Damar Hamlin.

Until a couple of days ago, Luis Urias of the Boston Red Sox had never hit a grand slam in the Major Leagues. Now the light-hitting infielder is in a category with Hall of Famer Jimmie Foxx.

Four tornadoes were confirmed in Rhode Island and Massachusetts, and the National Weather Service was investigating a possible fifth in eastern Connecticut.

A fire tore through a historic hotel early Saturday on Block Island, prompting officials on the summer vacation spot off the coast of Rhode Island to declare a state of emergency and urge the public to stay away.

The “Take a Toy – Leave a Toy” program addresses the number of reusable beach toys that become single-use when left behind on the beach.

Happening This Weekend

Fools Rules Regatta, Water Brother: The Sid Abbruzzi Story, Fishes at the Fort, and more!

On the market for a new home? Check these houses out this weekend.

This year’s keynote speakers and letter readers include Nellie Gorbea, Angela Johnson, and David Cicilline.