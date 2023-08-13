Good Morning! Today is Sunday, August 13. Today’s newsletter is 1,461 words, approximately a 7-minute read.

🌊 What’s Up Newp sat down with a trio of young artists at the Newport Jazz Festival last weekend. We met Matthew Whitaker, Julius Rodriguez, and members of Buther Brown at the festival. Here’s what they had to say.

🌊 The streets and landmarks of Newport are rich in more than three hundred years of history, triumphs, and tribulations. Look no further than the street names around Newport for a quick history and tip of the hat to some of Newport’s original founders, heroes, and early settlers. Discovering the history of Newport: A guide to the city’s street names and landmarks

🌊 The Rhode Island Department of Transportation has shared updates on two big projects happening in this neck of the woods;

Aquidneck Ave, Middletown

“Aquidneck Avenue, from East Main Road to Green End Avenue, is closed nightly for pavement rehabilitation through the month of August. Motorists are currently following a signed detour using Valley Road, Sunday-Thursday nights from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Weekdays, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., we continue to do drainage and advance prep work for sidewalk installation until paving is complete, when we will then shift focus to sidewalk construction on the west side of the roadway”.

Pell Bridge Ramps Phase 2, Newport

“After the Victory Day holiday, night work will continue along Admiral Kalbfus Road as paving and striping operations are conducted. Overnight lane closures and temporary detours at the Halsey Boulevard and Admiral Kalbfus Road intersection will be implemented as necessary. Before the end of next week, it is expected that the northern half of Admiral Kalbfus Road will be paved and utilized for eastbound and westbound traffic. Work along the southern portion of Admiral Kalbfus Road will commence with pavement and sidewalk removal. Please drive slowly as construction vehicles will be frequently entering and leaving the work zone along Admiral Kalbfus Road.



Commuters for the Navy base can also utilize the new JT Connell roadway south of the roundabout and the Connector Road for an easy alternative access point to the bridge to avoid the Admiral Kalbfus Road work zone. Miscellaneous site work is also expected behind the barrier for the ongoing bridge rehabilitation work along Route 138 at the Third Street, Newport Secondary, and JT Connell overpasses and may require temporary lane shifts along Third Street and JT Connell Highway as needed. Flaggers and police details will be onsite to help guide vehicles through the work zone.”

More road construction updates here → Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (August 12 – 19)

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 2 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. High near 78. South wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 100%—new precipitation amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 67. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 5 to 8 kt. Showers and thunderstorms before noon, then a slight chance of showers between noon and 2 pm. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: WSW wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 70°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:52 am | Sunset: 7:48 pm | 13 hours and 56 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:35 am & 7:05 pm | Low tide at 12:42 am & 11:43 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 26.4 days, 11% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Brick Market Place: Live music from 12 pm to 3 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Bobby Ferreira at 12:30 pm

East Gerry Memorial Square: Bowling Shoes from 6:30 pm to 8 pm

Fastnet Irish Pub: Irish Sessions at 6 pm

Gulf Stream Bar & Grille: John Erikson at 4 pm

Johnny’s Restaurant and Patio at the Wyndham Newport Hotel: Newport Island Quartet from 3 pm to 7 pm

King Park: Larry Brown Swinglane Orchestra from 3 pm to 6 pm

Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, John Erikson from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 11 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Delta Generators from 4 pm to 7 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 11 am

Newport Vineyards: Mark Flynn from 1 pm to 4 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: George Zecher on the steel drums on the patio from 3 pm to 6 pm, Bingo at 7 pm

One Pelham East: Sean Rivers from 5 pm to 8:30 pm, Never In Vegas from 8:30 pm to 12 am

Pour Judgement: Los Duderinos at 10 pm

Sunset Cove: Andre Arsenault from 11 am to 2 pm, Two Across from 3 pm to 6 pm

The Deck: To be announced

The Firehouse Theater: Chase Ceglie Jazz Quartet at 5 pm

The Reef: Reggae Brunch from 11:30 am to 2:30 pm, J-Krak & Cairo from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Thursday, August 17: American Star

Friday, August 18: American Eagle

Recent Local Obituaries on WUN

March 16, 1977 – August 9, 2023

