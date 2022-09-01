What's Up Today: September 1
🌊 A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for the Pell Elementary School expansion and new welcome center. Read More
🌊 Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do this Labor Day Weekend - What’s Up in Newport County this Labor Day Weekend: Sept. 1 – 5
🌊 The Newport-Providence Ferry will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, September 5 and will switch to a fall schedule on Tuesday, September 6. RIPTA will be running on a Sunday/Holiday service schedule on Monday. Read More
🌊 James Taylor and his All-Star Band opened up the brand new 5,000-seat MGM Fenway on Monday, August 29. Concert Recap and Photos
🌊 Congressman David Cicilline will be at Charter Books signing his new book “House on Fire” this evening at 6 pm.
🌊 newportFILM will be screening McEnroe at the International Tennis Hall of Fame this evening at 7:30 pm.
Programming Note: I’ll be taking some time off next week. Ken Abrams, Frank Prosnitz, and the entire crew will keep things running on the website, but our morning and afternoon newsletter will have a different feel. We’ll return to this format on September 12.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 11 mph.
Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.
Marine Forecast
Today: WSW wind 6 to 10 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming N after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:11 am | Sunset: 7:18 pm | 13 hours & 7 minutes of sun.
High tide at 11:59 am | Low tide at 4:47 am & 5:28 pm.
Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.5 days, 21% lighting.
Happening Today
Things To Do
11 am: Newport History Walking Tours: Discover Colonial Newport
1 pm & 3 pm: Coastal Queen’s Scenic Bay Cruises
6 pm: Congressman David Cicilline Book Signing – “House on Fire” at Charter Books
7 pm to 10 pm: Ketel Cafe at Hill Market
7:30 pm: McEnroe: newportFILM Outdoors on the Grass Courts at the International Tennis Hall of Fame
Entertainment
JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm
Narragansett Cafe: KVQ Jazz Groove with Ken Vario from 8 pm to 11 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 8 pm
One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 8:30 pm
Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm
The Deck: Zane Christopher from 6 pm to 9 pm
The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm
City & Government
Jamestown: Jamestown School Committee at 6:30 pm
The Latest from WUN
Bogaerts’ grand slam backs Wacha, Red Sox beat Twins 6-5
Unvaccinated cadets ordered off Coast Guard Academy campus
Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for Pell Elementary School expansion and new Welcome Center
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
RIPTA: Service will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday; Providence-Newport Ferry switches to fall schedule on Tuesday
Concert Recap and Photos: James Taylor christens new MGM Fenway
Adoptable Cat of the Week: Chipee
Silver lining: Northeast drought benefits some businesses
