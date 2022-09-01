Good Morning,

🌊 A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Wednesday for the Pell Elementary School expansion and new welcome center. Read More

🌊 Here’s a look at all that’s happening, new, and to do this Labor Day Weekend - What’s Up in Newport County this Labor Day Weekend: Sept. 1 – 5

🌊 The Newport-Providence Ferry will operate on a holiday schedule on Monday, September 5 and will switch to a fall schedule on Tuesday, September 6. RIPTA will be running on a Sunday/Holiday service schedule on Monday. Read More

🌊 James Taylor and his All-Star Band opened up the brand new 5,000-seat MGM Fenway on Monday, August 29. Concert Recap and Photos

🌊 Congressman David Cicilline will be at Charter Books signing his new book “House on Fire” this evening at 6 pm.

🌊 newportFILM will be screening McEnroe at the International Tennis Hall of Fame this evening at 7:30 pm.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: Sunny, with a high near 81. West wind 7 to 11 mph.

Tonight: Clear, with a low around 58. Northwest wind 7 to 10 mph.

Marine Forecast

Today: WSW wind 6 to 10 kt becoming WNW in the afternoon. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: NNW wind 6 to 9 kt becoming N after midnight. Clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 73°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:11 am | Sunset: 7:18 pm | 13 hours & 7 minutes of sun.

High tide at 11:59 am | Low tide at 4:47 am & 5:28 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 4.5 days, 21% lighting.

Happening Today

Things To Do

Entertainment

JPT Film & Event Center: Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Steve Demers at 1 pm, Justin Pomfret at 4:30 pm, Timmy Smith at 8 pm

Narragansett Cafe: KVQ Jazz Groove with Ken Vario from 8 pm to 11 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: The Pogs at 8 pm

One Pelham East: Sugarbabies at 8:30 pm

Perro Salado: Steve Cerelli at 9 pm

Ragged Island Brewing: Trivia in the Barn at 6 pm

The Deck: Zane Christopher from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Colin Van Pelt from 7:30 pm to 10:30 pm

City & Government

The Latest from WUN

