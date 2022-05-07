Good Morning,

Today is Saturday, May 7.

Aquidneck Growers Market will host their first market at Embrace Home Loans, their new Saturday summer home, this morning. Read More

Rogers High School alumni, students, and residents are invited to a community day today that will bid farewell to the current Rogers High School. More Details

NPT HAUS will bring their high-energy dance party to Parlor Newport tonight. Read more about NPT HAUS and the event here.

What’s Up Out There Today

Weather

Today - Showers, mainly before 3pm. High near 53. Breezy, with a northeast wind 16 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 34 mph. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tonight - A chance of showers, mainly before 10pm. Cloudy, with a low around 44. Breezy, with a northeast wind around 20 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Gale Warning in effect from May 7, 06:00 AM EDT until May 9, 08:00 AM EDT

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today - NE wind 11 to 14 kt increasing to 15 to 18 kt in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 kt. Showers, mainly before 3 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - NE wind around 17 kt, with gusts as high as 27 kt. A chance of showers, mainly before 10 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 50°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:34 am | Sunset: 7:49 pm | 14 hours & 14 minutes of sun.

High tide at 12:40 am & 1:21 pm | Low tide at 6:28 am & 6:22 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 5.6 days, 32% lighting.

Things To Do

Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel at 7:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Celtica: Karaoke at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel from 6 pm to 10 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Travelin’ Wanna B’s at 9:30 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The New Nasty from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Chopville at 9 pm

One Pelham East: Live acoustic at 4 pm, live music at 8:30 pm, DJ at 11 pm

Parlor Newport – NPT Haus from 9 pm to 1 am

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef: Randy Robbins from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

