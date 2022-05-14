What's Up Today: Saturday, May 14
The JPT with the help of What's Up Newp presents a special screening of new acclaimed documentary/concert-film The Torch tonight!
Good Morning, today is Saturday, May 14.
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today - Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.
Tonight - Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Areas of fog before 10pm, then areas of fog after 11pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.
Marine Forecast
Today - SSW wind 5 to 8 kt. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Areas of fog between 9pm and 10pm, then Areas of fog after 11pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 7:56 pm | 14 hours & 29 minutes of sun.
High tide at 6:54 am & 7:19 pm | Low tide at 12:31 am & 12:24 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12.4 days, 94% lighting.
Neary drops from second Congressional race
