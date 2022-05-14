Good Morning, today is Saturday, May 14.

🌊 Join What’sUpNewp & The JPT for a special screening of the new acclaimed documentary/concert film, The Torch. Director Jim Farrell and star Quinn Sullivan (and his guitar) will be in attendance! WUN’s Ken Abrams will moderate. Details

🌊 Entang Wiharso: Meta Landscape opens at the Jamestown Arts Center today. Read More

🌊 A RentReliefRI clinic, vaccine/booster clinic, and community resource fair will be held at CCRI’s Newport Campus today from 10 am to 2 pm. More Details

🌊 NUWC Division Newport will hold a hiring event today from 10 am to 2 pm for STEM and information technology (IT) careers. Read More

🌊 The Newport Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival returns to Fort Adams this weekend. Note - you MUST buy tickets ahead of time online . No walk-up tickets will be sold.

🌊 On the cruise ship schedule today - Celebrity Summit (Capacity: 2,450 passengers, 999 crew)

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today - Areas of dense fog before 9am. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a high near 71. Southwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

Tonight - Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Areas of fog before 10pm, then areas of fog after 11pm. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 55. South wind around 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Marine Forecast

Today - SSW wind 5 to 8 kt. Areas of dense fog before 9am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight - Variable winds 5 kt or less. Scattered showers, mainly after 10pm. Areas of fog between 9pm and 10pm, then Areas of fog after 11pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 49°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:26 am | Sunset: 7:56 pm | 14 hours & 29 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:54 am & 7:19 pm | Low tide at 12:31 am & 12:24 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous, 12.4 days, 94% lighting.

What’s Up This Weekend

Local Obituaries

Marie Lourdes (DaSilva) Leduc

We’ll See You Out There