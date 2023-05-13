What's Up Today: Saturday, May 13
Ocean Live Park opens today at 10:00 am!
Good Morning! Today is Saturday, May 13, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,709 words - approximately a 8-minute read.
Ocean Live Park, the race village for The Ocean Race Newport at Fort Adams State Park, officially opens today, Saturday, May 13, with an Opening Ceremony planned for 11:00 a.m. on the Ocean State Stage.
Ocean Live Park is a family-friendly festival at Fort Adams State Park in Newport celebrating sailing with exhibits, food trucks, concerts, and TrySailing! with Sail Newport’s experienced skippers.
Today's opening ceremony will include a parade featuring the Artillery Company of Newport, the Narragansett Indian Tribe, the Navy Band, the Portuguese Social Club’s Dancers, and mascots. The parade will also include local Sail Newport students carrying the flags of the 13 nations represented in the race.
Also today, at 2:00 p.m., The Exploration Zone-Presented by BankNewport, will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A fixture of the past two Newport stopovers (2015, ’18), the Exploration Zone-Presented by BankNewport, is an interactive exhibit for all ages featuring sailing, ocean health, coastal sustainability, marine science, technology, and art.
The One Blue Voice Immersive Experience, presented by 11th Hour Racing, is a multi-sensory show combining video, hologram, and audio to give visitors a new perspective on the ocean and meet its unsung heroes.
Visitors to Ocean Live Park will have access to family games, more international exhibits, and food and beverage service throughout the nine-day event. The day concludes with live music featuring “Comanchero” a Boston-based Americana jam band, scheduled for 4:00-7:00 p.m. on the Ocean State Stage.
Saturday, May 13 - Schedule of Events
10:00 a.m. Park opens
10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open
11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Ocean Live Park Opening Parade and Opening Ceremonies
1:00 p.m – 6:30 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)
4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by: Comanchero
7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes
Tonight in Newport: Visit downtown Newport for dinner, shopping, galleries, and entertainment
For the full schedule of events and more information on parking and fees, visit theoceanracenewport.com.
What’s Up Today - 5.13.23
☀️ Weather
Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: WNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SSW in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NNE after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: N wind around 7 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:28 am | Sunset: 7:55 pm | 14 hours & 27 minutes of sun.
High tide at 2:47 am & 3:22 pm | Low tide at 9:29 am & 9:52 pm.
Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.6 days, 45% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
8 am to 10 am: Annual Plant Sale at Green Animals Topiary Garden
8 am to 12 pm: Birds and Breakfast at Norman Bird Sanctuary
9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Embrace Home Loans Campus
10 am to 7 pm: Ocean Live Park open at Fort Adams State Park
10:30 am to 12 pm: Tour of the Coddington Burial Ground
2 pm to 4 pm: Newport String Project: Spring Concert 2023 at Newport Art Museum
7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
7:30 pm: Newport Live Celebrates Indigenous Artists with Raye Zaragoza at Emmanuel Church
8 pm: The Lone Bellow Live at The JPT
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Greenvale Vineyards: Colescott & His Red Hots from 1 pm to 4 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: The Lone Bellow live at 8 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Landing: Ruby Mac at 12:30 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: The Traveling Wanna B’s at 9 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Farmdog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
Newport Live: Newport Live Celebrates Indigenous Artists with Raye Zaragoza at Emmanuel Church at 7:30 pm
Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm
Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 9 am, Tiverton Town Council at 9 am
See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
Road Report: Schedule of lane closures and road construction projects (May 13 – 20)
The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
Nolan Gorman’s pinch-hit 2-run HR in 9th inning carries Cardinals over Red Sox 8-6
Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Friday night to win their second straight series opener after losing their first 11 this season.
Senators Reed & Whitehouse help improve mental health services in Newport
Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse joined officials at the Newport Mental Health Center (NMH) to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month and deliver $201,000 in federal funding to assist both youth and older adult residents with mental health needs and improve health outcomes.
Rhode Island General Assembly addresses housing, healthcare, and criminal justice reform
The House approved two bills that are part of Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) package of legislation to address Rhode Island’s housing crisis
Discover Your Dream Home: Here’s what open houses are happening in Newport County this weekend
Take advantage of this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant communities of Newport County and find the perfect place to call home.
Director of National Sailing Hall Of Fame and The Sailing Museum to step down
The Board of Directors has begun a search for Heather’s successor and will make an announcement in the coming weeks.
Rhode Island park vandalized with ‘racist and hateful’ fake signs
Authorities in Rhode Island are searching for whoever vandalized a popular state park by putting up “racist and hateful” signs that imitate real park signage.
Opinion – Rep. Baginski: Supporting our First Responders
By Representative Jacquelyn Baginski
Award-winning artist secures grant from the Slovenian government to speak at Jamestown Arts Center
Ms. Spačal’s artwork Transversal is a Loop: Cricket Farm (pictured) is on display at the current A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall exhibit.
Happening This Weekend
What’s Up this weekend in Newport: May 11 – 14
The Ocean Race, Tom Rush, The Lone Bellow, Premier of Shaped By Water, and much more!
‘Six Picks’ Music: The best in local music this weekend (May 12-14)
Sarah Potenza, Raye Zaragoza, Ladies of Folk and more!
‘Six Picks’ Events: What’s Up in RI this weekend (May 12-14)
Spring Fest, farmer’s markets and the Ocean Race Stopover
The Preservation Society of Newport County is offering an exclusive “Inside ‘The Gilded Age’” tour
The tour is offered once on Fridays starting May 12 and is limited to a maximum of 12 people.
Newport to host North American stopover of The Ocean Race May 13 – 21
City-by-the-Sea is the only North American stopover for the third consecutive time
The Lone Bellow, Stephen Wilson, Jr. will perform at The JPT on May 13
Newport Folk-alumn The Lone Bellow will play at The Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on Saturday, May 13.
Tiverton Spring Cleanup Week begins with Grinnell’s Beach kickoff on May 13
This year’s spring cleanup is in memory of Donald Machado of Coastal Roasters. Prior to his passing, Donald inspired the Tiverton Litter Committee to draw attention to litter issues adjacent to businesses, such as Coastal Roasters.
RISD Museum announces ‘The Performative Self-Portrait’ opening May 13
Exhibition explores the complexity of identity through photographic self-portrait
ILL – Abilities ‘No Excuses, No Limits’ show headed to PPAC Saturday, May 13
Dance troupe to perform free sensory-friendly show
11th Hour Racing will host a film screening and concert during The Ocean Race Newport Stopover
Shaped by Water screening will precede a concert by American musician Caroline Jones
Director of National Sailing Hall Of Fame and The Sailing Museum to step down
Letter To The Editor: ‘Quality of Life’ but not for ‘Rejects’
Ground penetrating radar to aid research at Kingscote, Hunter House
