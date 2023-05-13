Good Morning! Today is Saturday, May 13, 2023. Today’s newsletter is 1,709 words - approximately a 8-minute read.

Ocean Live Park, the race village for The Ocean Race Newport at Fort Adams State Park, officially opens today, Saturday, May 13, with an Opening Ceremony planned for 11:00 a.m. on the Ocean State Stage.

Ocean Live Park is a family-friendly festival at Fort Adams State Park in Newport celebrating sailing with exhibits, food trucks, concerts, and TrySailing! with Sail Newport’s experienced skippers.

Today's opening ceremony will include a parade featuring the Artillery Company of Newport, the Narragansett Indian Tribe, the Navy Band, the Portuguese Social Club’s Dancers, and mascots. The parade will also include local Sail Newport students carrying the flags of the 13 nations represented in the race.

Also today, at 2:00 p.m., The Exploration Zone-Presented by BankNewport, will officially open with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. A fixture of the past two Newport stopovers (2015, ’18), the Exploration Zone-Presented by BankNewport, is an interactive exhibit for all ages featuring sailing, ocean health, coastal sustainability, marine science, technology, and art.

The One Blue Voice Immersive Experience, presented by 11th Hour Racing, is a multi-sensory show combining video, hologram, and audio to give visitors a new perspective on the ocean and meet its unsung heroes.

Visitors to Ocean Live Park will have access to family games, more international exhibits, and food and beverage service throughout the nine-day event. The day concludes with live music featuring “Comanchero” a Boston-based Americana jam band, scheduled for 4:00-7:00 p.m. on the Ocean State Stage.

Saturday, May 13 - Schedule of Events

10:00 a.m. Park opens

10:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m. Exploration Zone – BankNewport – Open

11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m Ocean Live Park Opening Parade and Opening Ceremonies

1:00 p.m – 6:30 p.m. Try Sailing (weather dependent)

4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. Music by: Comanchero

7:00 p.m. Ocean Live Park closes

Tonight in Newport: Visit downtown Newport for dinner, shopping, galleries, and entertainment

For the full schedule of events and more information on parking and fees, visit theoceanracenewport.com.

What’s Up Today - 5.13.23

☀️ Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 72. West wind 6 to 9 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 51. South wind 6 to 8 mph becoming north after midnight.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, with a high near 64. North wind around 8 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Today: WNW wind 5 to 8 kt becoming SSW in the afternoon. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming NNE after midnight. Mostly clear. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: N wind around 7 kt becoming SW in the afternoon. Mostly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 55°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:28 am | Sunset: 7:55 pm | 14 hours & 27 minutes of sun.

High tide at 2:47 am & 3:22 pm | Low tide at 9:29 am & 9:52 pm.

Moon: Last Quarter Moon. 22.6 days, 45% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Bar & Board: Mel from 7:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Blue Anchor Grill: Sydney Carbone from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Colescott & His Red Hots from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: The Lone Bellow live at 8 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac at 12:30 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: The Traveling Wanna B’s at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Farmdog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Live: Newport Live Celebrates Indigenous Artists with Raye Zaragoza at Emmanuel Church at 7:30 pm

Newport Playhouse: Run For Your Wife at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, live music from 8 pm to 11:30 pm, DJ from 11:30 pm to 1 am

Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: John Erikson at 8:30 pm

Top Of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Tiverton: Tiverton School Committee at 9 am, Tiverton Town Council at 9 am

See the agendas and a full list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

The following road and lane closure notices have been scheduled by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation (RIDOT) and Rhode Island Turnpike and Bridge Authority (RITBA).

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

Nolan Gorman hit a go-ahead, two-run homer off Kenley Jansen in the ninth inning and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Boston Red Sox 8-6 on Friday night to win their second straight series opener after losing their first 11 this season.

Today, U.S. Senators Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse joined officials at the Newport Mental Health Center (NMH) to commemorate Mental Health Awareness Month and deliver $201,000 in federal funding to assist both youth and older adult residents with mental health needs and improve health outcomes.

The House approved two bills that are part of Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi’s (D-Dist. 23, Warwick) package of legislation to address Rhode Island’s housing crisis

Take advantage of this opportunity to immerse yourself in the vibrant communities of Newport County and find the perfect place to call home.

The Board of Directors has begun a search for Heather’s successor and will make an announcement in the coming weeks.

Authorities in Rhode Island are searching for whoever vandalized a popular state park by putting up “racist and hateful” signs that imitate real park signage.

By Representative Jacquelyn Baginski

Ms. Spačal’s artwork Transversal is a Loop: Cricket Farm (pictured) is on display at the current A Hard Rain’s A-Gonna Fall exhibit.

Happening This Weekend

The Ocean Race, Tom Rush, The Lone Bellow, Premier of Shaped By Water, and much more!

Sarah Potenza, Raye Zaragoza, Ladies of Folk and more!

Spring Fest, farmer’s markets and the Ocean Race Stopover

The tour is offered once on Fridays starting May 12 and is limited to a maximum of 12 people.

City-by-the-Sea is the only North American stopover for the third consecutive time

Newport Folk-alumn The Lone Bellow will play at The Jane Pickens Film & Event Center on Saturday, May 13.

This year’s spring cleanup is in memory of Donald Machado of Coastal Roasters. Prior to his passing, Donald inspired the Tiverton Litter Committee to draw attention to litter issues adjacent to businesses, such as Coastal Roasters.

Exhibition explores the complexity of identity through photographic self-portrait

Dance troupe to perform free sensory-friendly show

Shaped by Water screening will precede a concert by American musician Caroline Jones

