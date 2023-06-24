What's Up Today: Saturday, June 24
Pete Francis to perform at Ragged Island Brewing | Newport Flower Show & Newport Pride Weekend continue | Newport versus Boston at NPT Polo
Saturday, June 24
⚾ The Gulls shut out the Navigators on Friday night as they took home 4-0 win at Cardines Field. The Gulls improved to 11-3 in the season and the Navigators falls to 4-10.
🆕 Gerry Goldstein’s latest column is here → They said ‘I do,’ but the state moved to put them asunder
🦈 Thom Cahir caught up with Jon Dodd, Executive Director of the Atlantic Shark Institute, about the new Mako Shark license plate available in Rhode Island and more.
⚾ Bello pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 3-1 victory over the sloppy Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
🎵 Singer-songwriter Pete Francis, formerly of Dispatch, brings his band to Ragged Island Brewery for a free concert today. Read our interview with Pete and get all the details on the show here.
🐎 It’s Newport versus Boston at Newport Polo today.
🏳️🌈 Newport Pride Weekend continues today with the Newport Pride Ride at 12 pm and the Newport Pride Fest & Market at Great Friends Meeting House from 12 pm to 6 pm. If you missed our chat with Sean O’Connor from Newport Pride, you can watch or listen to it here.
🌼 Wickford In Bloom: Historic Home and Garden Tour returns this weekend.
🎭 For the most comprehensive and complete look at what’s happening out there this weekend ( - head here - What’s Up This Week in Newport County: June 19 – 25
What’s Up Today
Weather
Today: Showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog before 5 pm. High near 72. South wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Tonight: A slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 3 am. Patchy fog. Otherwise, cloudy, with a low around 65. South wind 7 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.
Marine Forecast
Today: S wind 6 to 8 kt. Showers and thunderstorms before 3 pm, then a slight chance of showers between 3 pm and 5 pm. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Areas of fog before 5 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 6 to 8 kt. A slight chance of showers between 8 pm and 3 am. Patchy fog. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 63°F.
Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 5:12 am | Sunset: 8:23 pm | 15 hours & 10 minutes of sun.
High tide at 12:28 am & 1:05 pm | Low tide at 6:08 am & 6:19 pm
Moon: Waxing Crescent. 5.3 days, 29% lighting.
Things To Do
9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at 25 Enterprise Drive, Middletown
9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
11 am to 6 pm: Tank Patio Cookout Weekends at Newport Vineyards
12 pm: Newport Pride Ride 2023
12 pm to 3 pm: Ketel One Botanicals on One Bellevue Patio at Hotel Viking
12 pm to 6 pm: Newport Pride Fest & Market 2023 at Great Friends Meeting House
6:30 pm: Pete Francis – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at Ragged Island Brewing
7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
9 pm: Newport Pride Afterdark at Parlor Newport
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
Live Music & Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Double A from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Brick Market Place: Ryan Lee Crosby from 12 pm to 3 pm
Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Clarke Cooke House: James Montgomery at 10 pm
Dockside & Riptide: The Complaints at Riptide from 9 pm to close, DJ at Dockside from 9 pm to close
Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 3 pm to 6 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm
Landing: Jay Parker at 1 pm, Jim Devlin at 4:30 pm, Jake Kulak Band at 8 pm
Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm
Narragansett Cafe: Down City Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless Trio from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm
Parlor Newport: Newport Pride Afterdark at 9 pm
Ragged Island Brewing: Pete Francis – Ragged Island Summer Concert Series – Presented by Fitzpatrick Team/ReMax at 6:30 pm
Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Y Not from 1 pm to 5 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 9:30 pm
The Deck: Matt & Jimmy from 1 pm to 4 pm, Brian Scott from 5 pm to 8 pm, Spiffy Saturdays from 9 pm to close
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm
The Reef: Jack Hus from 12 pm to 3 pm, Ruby Mac from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, live music from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm
Local Government
Portsmouth: Portsmouth Prudence Island Planning Commission at 11 am
Tiverton: Tiverton Library Trustees at 10 am
See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
Popular Stories Last 24 Hours
Free outdoor concerts and film screenings to savor this summer in Newport County
Six Picks: Best Beaches in Rhode Island – From Watch Hill to Little Compton
The Latest
We published 17 stories on WhatsUpNewp.com yesterday; here’s what’s new since our last newsletter.
Newport Polo to host Newport versus Boston on June 24
The theme for the Newport vs. Boston match will be the New England staple, “Lobstahhh”
Jaws Summer Party returns to The JPT on July 20 and July 21 with live music, live sharks, and more
Event to include live music, live sharks, Narragansett Beer, and more.
Gerry Goldstein: They said ‘I do,’ but the state moved to put them asunder
Since June is a popular month for weddings, it’s logical to review what was observed on the 12th: “National Loving Day.”
On This Day In History – June 24, 1953: Jacqueline Bouvier and JFK Announce Engagement
Jacqueline Bouvier and Sen. John F. Kennedy (D-Mass.) announced their engagement on this day in 1953.
Brayan Bello pitches into 7th inning as the Boston Red Sox beat the Chicago White Sox 3-1
Bello pitched one-run ball into the seventh inning and Rafael Devers hit a two-run homer, leading the Boston Red Sox to a 3-1 victory over the sloppy Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
Kulasingam grand-slam propels Gulls to 11th win
The Gulls shutout Navigators on Friday night as they took home 4-0 win at Cardines Field. The Gulls improved to 11-3 in the season and the Navigators falls to 4-10.
City of Newport: 2022 Newport Water Division Consumer Confidence Report is now available
Water Division Annual Report Now Online
Newport City Council will host a Regular City Council Meeting on June 28, here’s what’s on their agenda
Newport City Council will host their next Regular Council Meeting on Wednesday, June 28 at 6:30 pm in the Council Chambers at Newport City Hall.
First RI Mosquito Report of 2023: No West Nile Virus or EEE Findings; State reminds public to ‘Fight the Bite’
To date, neither Connecticut nor Massachusetts has reported any EEE or WNV findings.
Governor McKee kicks off the 2023 Providence-Newport Ferry Season
The ferry season will run through Columbus Day weekend.
USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul plans to visit Rhode Island for the Bristol Fourth of July Celebration
The U.S. Navy has committed to sending the 387-foot USS Minneapolis-Saint Paul, a Freedom-class Littoral Combat Ship (LCS), to support the festivities in Bristol and will anchor in Narragansett Bay.
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
Recent Local Obituaries
