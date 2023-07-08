7.8.2023 | By Ryan Belmore | Words: 1,237 | Reading Time: About 6-minutes

👑 On this day in 1663, 27 years after Roger Williams arrived in the colony, King Charles II gave Rhode Island its first royal charter.

🇺🇸 Rhode Island Turnpike & Bridge Authority announced on Thursday that because of great feedback that they have received, the red, white, and blue lights on the Mount Hope Bridge and the Newport Pell Bridge will stay through the end of July.

🏘️ On the market for a new home? Here’s a look at the 37 Newport County homes that are hosting an open house this weekend.

⚾ The Newport Gulls fell to the Sanford Mainers 5-3 on Friday night at Cardines Field.

👉 Of note - The Secret Garden Tours happening this weekend on The Point are completely sold out!

🎵 UB40 takes the stage at the sold-out IYRS Summer Gala this evening, which raises critical funding for the school, this evening in the parking lot of IYRS.

⛵ Join Sail Newport in celebrating their Newport Regatta today from 4 pm-8 pm at Sail Newport's Sailing Center in Fort Adams State Park! Mix and mingle with the local sailing community. Enjoy a delicious BBQ buffet provided by McGrath Catering. Dance the night away to the soulful sounds of CBD featuring local songstress Chelley Knight. Sip a Newport Craft Beer while challenging your friends in some cornhole. Tickets and More Info

Today: Areas of fog before 9 am. Otherwise, it will be cloudy, gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Light and variable wind becoming southeast 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

Tonight: Patchy fog after 11 pm. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, with a low around 69. South wind 5 to 7 mph, becoming calm in the evening.

Today: Variable winds less than 5 kt becoming SSE 5 to 9 kt in the afternoon. Patchy fog before 9 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind around 6 kt becoming variable and less than 5 kt in the evening. Patchy fog after 11 pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 69°F.

Sunrise: 5:19 am | Sunset: 8:21 pm | 15 hours of sun.

High tide at 12:14 am & 12:47 pm | Low tide at 6 am & 6:30 pm

Moon: Waning Gibbous. 19.9 days, 73% lighting.

Blue Anchor Grill: Double A from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Brick Market Place: Ryan Lee Crosby from 12 pm to 3 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Dockside: The Complaints at 9 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Brian James Quintet from 2 pm to 5 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 2 pm, Asteroid City at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin at 1 pm, Dave Alves Band at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Steve Smith & The Nakeds from 9 pm to 11:55 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Hit Play Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Black Lights from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: The Girls from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Brian Scott from 1 pm to 4 pm, Wyatt Pike from 5 pm to 8 pm, Spiffy Night with DJ DWUN at 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Jake Hus from 12 pm to 3 pm, J & Cairo from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm, Ruby Mac from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

VFW Portsmouth: Young Rust (Neil Young Tribute) Live at the VFW! at 6 pm

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

