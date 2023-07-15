Good Morning! Today is Saturday, July 15. Today’s newsletter is 1,836 words, approximately a 9-minute read.

⚠️ The weather has made it an interesting start to the day for the 250+ swimmers participating in the two-mile Save The Bay Swim this morning.

Save The Bay shared on social media at 4:14 am, “It's #SaveTheBaySwim day! We're off to a wild start, but we are eternal optimists! For now, to be safe, we're asking all staff, volunteers and participants to please remain in your vehicles until staff direct you otherwise!”

As of 6 am, Save The Bay’s website says they “are currently in a holding pattern, please stay in your car.” Click here for the latest updates

🗳️ At what appears to be close for filing nomination papers, 15 of the 34 candidates who declared for the District 1 House of Representatives race filed papers with sufficient signatures to qualify for the ballot. Read More

⚾ The Newport Gulls took down the Ocean State Waves, 11-3, in the fifth iteration of the Pell-Bridge Series on Friday night at Cardines Field.

🏠 On the market for a new home? It’s a jam-packed open house weekend - with more than 50. Here’s a look at homes hosting an open house this weekend.

🇫🇷 The Alliance Française de Newport will hold a Rochambeau Celebration today at 10:00 am at the Rochambeau Monument in King Park on Wellington Ave. in Newport.

🎥 A new documentary with several local ties is being screened at The JPT Film & Event Center this evening at 6:30 pm. The Lafayette Escadrille tells the story of the American volunteers who flew and fought for France in World War 1, becoming the founding squadron of American combat aviation.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Flood Watch in effect from July 16, 02:00 AM EDT until July 17, 02:00 AM EDT

Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely before 2pm, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 7am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 81. South wind 7 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.

Tonight: A chance of showers before 4am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms between 4am and 5am, then a chance of showers after 5am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 72. South wind 8 to 11 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New rainfall amounts of less than a tenth of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

7-Day Weather Forecast | 3-day Surf Forecast

Marine Forecast

Today: S wind 5 to 10 kt. Showers and thunderstorms are likely before 2 pm, then a slight chance of showers. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Patchy fog before 7 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: S wind 7 to 10 kt. A chance of showers before 4 am, then showers and thunderstorms between 4 am and 5 am, then showers after 5 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 71°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 5:24 am | Sunset: 8:17 pm | 14 hours and 52 minutes of sun.

High tide at 6:55 am & 7:22 pm | Low tide at 1:01 am & 11:54 am.

Moon: Waning Crescent. 27 days, 7% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Steve Rodrigues from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Brick Market Place: Ryan Lee Crosby from 12 pm to 3 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Mike Warner at 10 pm

Dockside: Angelus Hall from 9 pm to close

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoneix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Exhibition On Screen: Vermeer The Blockbuster Exhibition at 3:30 pm, The Lafayette Escadrille: The American Volunteers Who Flew For France In World War One at 6:30 pm

Landing: Ruby Mac at 1 pm, Timeless at 4:30 pm, Blockhead at 8 pm

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: FarmDog from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman Is That You at 11 am

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timeless Duo from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Portuguese Americal Club: Hyper-Drive at 7 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Lava Lamp from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Hurricane from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Deck: Randy Robbins from 1 pm to 4 pm, Wyatt Pike from 5 pm to 8 pm, Spiffy Saturdays from 9 pm to close

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Pub at Two Mile Corner: The 40 at 8 pm

The Reef: Brian Scott from 12 pm to 3 pm, Ruby Mac from 3 pm to 6 pm, The Honky Tonk Knights from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm & 10:30 pm

Vieste: Live music from 7 pm to 10 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

Popular Stories Last 24 Hours on WUN

The Latest on WUN

On the market for a new home? Here's a look at homes hosting an open house this weekend.

Rafael Devers hit two long solo homers off Kyle Hendricks, Justin Turner had a two-run shot and three RBIs in his first start at second base in nearly eight years, and the Boston Red Sox powered past the Chicago Cubs 8-3 on Friday for their sixth straight win.

While the name may not be familiar to many, the socialite, art collector, and philanthropist was considered by many during the 1940s, 50s, and 60s as the leader of Newport’s social scene.

At what appears to be close for filing nomination papers, 15 of the 34 candidates who declared for the District 1 House of Representatives race filed papers with sufficient signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The Newport Gulls took down the Ocean State Waves, 11-3 in the fifth iteration of the Pell-Bridge Series on Friday night at Cardines Field.

The award is given annually to a female mathematician, computer scientist or computer engineer, who has been working at Division Newport between six and 24 months.

Here’s where to find restrictions, closures, and delays on the roadways over the next week.

Recent Local Obituaries on WUN

What’s Up This Week & Weekend

On tap this week: Waterfront Concerts, Hellenic Fest + Newport Classical Music Festival + much more.

Bettye LaVette, Jim Lauderdale and the classics

On the market for a new home? Here's a look at what homes are hosting an open house this weekend.

Portions of the East Passage of Narragansett Bay will be temporarily closed for Save the Bay Swim on Saturday, July 15.

The event will commemorate the landing of French troops under the command of Comte de Rochambeau and honor a 243-year special bond between the people of France and the United States.

Join Co-director and co-writer Paul Glenshaw and Dr. Benedict Leca, Executive Director at Redwood Library and Athenaeum, for a film screening, followed by Q&A.

This highly anticipated match marks the 7th consecutive challenge between the two teams, adding another chapter to their heated rivalry.

