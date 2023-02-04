Good Morning! Today is Saturday, February 4. Today’s newsletter is 1,105 words - approximately a 6-minute read.

A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for parts of northern Connecticut, southeastern and western Massachusetts, and northern and southern Rhode Island until 10 AM EST this morning.

According to the warning, wind chills could reach as low as 30 to 40 below zero, creating dangerous conditions for residents in the affected areas. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

The National Weather Service is advising residents to avoid outside activities if possible and to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves if they must be outside.

What’s Up Today

☀️ Weather

🛥️ Marine Forecast

Gale Warning until February 4, 10:00 AM EST

Hazardous Weather Outlook

Today: NW wind 9 to 13 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: SSW wind 8 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. A slight chance of snow showers between 1am and 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tomorrow: SW wind 14 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 34 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.

🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 5:04 pm

High tide at 7:03 am & 7:16 pm | Low tide at 1:01 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.2 days, 97% lighting.

🎭 Things To Do

🎶 Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Andre Arsenault from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, The Whale at 7:30 pm

La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm

Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The 719 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm

The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Davina Yannetty & Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm

Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm

🏛️ City & Government

Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 9 am

See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.

On WhatsUpNewp.com

🆕 The Latest

What’sUpNewp published 21 stories on Thursday, here’s a look at the latest news from our last newsletter.

Black History Month: The origins of Newport’s African Heritage Tennis Club

The story of the Old Hometown Tennis Club’s evolution within Gilded Age Newport is appropriately coined “Creative Survival.”

3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County

Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.

List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays

The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.

Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map

The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.

Democrats set to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary

Democrats are poised to reorder their presidential primary schedule beginning next year, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major overhaul meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to the party’s base of support.

Bridges scores 25, leads Suns to 106-94 win over Celtics

Devin Booker wore a hockey toque to deal with the sub-zero temperatures in Boston and pulled out a baseball metaphor to describe his possible return to the basketball court.

Lilly scores 23 as Brown knocks off Dartmouth 73-61

Kino Lilly Jr. had 23 points and Brown beat Dartmouth 73-61 on Friday night.

50 relatively unknown movies from Black cinema history

Using culture critic Elvis Mitchell’s 2022 film history documentary “Is That Black Enough for You?!?” as a jumping-off point, Stacker compiled a list of 50 significantly lesser-seen films from Black movie history.

Newport Gulls announce 2023 roster

Newport Gulls Release Upcoming Summer’s Roster

❤️ Recent Local Obituaries

Margaret M. Peckham

April 21, 1933 – January 31, 2023

Rita E. Kinsella

December 17, 1933 – February 01, 2023

Dorothea Moniz

October 27, 1927 – February 01, 2023

📈 Friday’s Most-Read

Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;

📖 Further Reading

WJAR: Newport Hospital offers pet therapy

ABC 6: Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure

WJAR: Equity gaps evident in Rhode Island public schools

📺 WUN-ON-ONE

Coming up on WUN-ON-ONE, our live virtual interview series;

