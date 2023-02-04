What's Up Today: Saturday, February 4
A look at what's happening, new, and to do out there.
Good Morning! Today is Saturday, February 4. Today’s newsletter is 1,105 words - approximately a 6-minute read.
A Wind Chill Warning remains in effect for parts of northern Connecticut, southeastern and western Massachusetts, and northern and southern Rhode Island until 10 AM EST this morning.
According to the warning, wind chills could reach as low as 30 to 40 below zero, creating dangerous conditions for residents in the affected areas. The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
The National Weather Service is advising residents to avoid outside activities if possible and to wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves if they must be outside.
What’s Up Today
☀️ Weather
Today: Sunny, with a high near 21. Wind chill values as low as -26. West wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 31 mph.
Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers between 1am and 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a temperature rising to around 35 by 5am. Wind chill values as low as -2. Southwest wind 9 to 11 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny, with a high near 46. Breezy, with a southwest wind 16 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 39 mph.
🛥️ Marine Forecast
Today: NW wind 9 to 13 kt becoming W in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 26 kt. Sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tonight: SSW wind 8 to 10 kt, with gusts as high as 25 kt. A slight chance of snow showers between 1am and 3am. Seas 1 ft or less.
Tomorrow: SW wind 14 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 34 kt. Partly sunny. Seas 1 ft or less.
Coastal Water Temperature: 41°F.
🌊 Sun, Moon, & Tide
Sunrise: 6:53 am | Sunset: 5:04 pm
High tide at 7:03 am & 7:16 pm | Low tide at 1:01 pm.
Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 13.2 days, 97% lighting.
🎭 Things To Do
8:30 am: Community Yoga at Forty 1 North
9 am to 12 pm: Aquidneck Growers Market at Stoneacre Garden
9:30 am: Yoga & Meditation with Rev Shelley & Greg Sabatino @ Norman Bird Sanctuary
11 am to 1 pm: Sensory-Friendly Valentine’s Day Party! at Bierman Autism Centers
1 pm to 3 pm: Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th
2 pm to 4 pm: Winter Speaker Series 2023: Rocky Ruggiero at Newport Art Museum
7 pm & 9 pm: Improv with the Bit Players at The Firehouse Theater
7 pm to 9 pm: Providence Monster Jam® Arena Championship Series Central Roars into the Amica Mutual Pavilion February 3rd – 5th
For more events and things to do, visit our events calendar.
🎶 Entertainment
Blue Anchor Grill: Andre Arsenault from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm
Buskers: Brian Twohey at 9 pm
Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm
Johnny’s at Wyndham: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm
JPT Film & Event Center: Empire of Light at 4:30 pm, The Whale at 7:30 pm
La Forge: Dave Manuel at 6 pm
Narragansett Cafe: The Smokin’ Toads from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Newport Blues Cafe: Live music at 9 pm
O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm
One Pelham East: Timmy Smith from 4 pm to 7:30 pm, The 719 from 8 pm to 11:30 pm
Speakeasy: Live music at 10 pm
The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 7 pm & 9 pm
The Reef: Randy Robbins from 7 pm to 10 pm
Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos featuring Davina Yannetty & Mike Brown from 8 pm to 10 pm
Vieste Simply Italian: Live music at 7:30 pm
🏛️ City & Government
Tiverton: Tiverton Planning Board at 9 am
See the full list of public meetings in Rhode Island here.
On WhatsUpNewp.com
🆕 The Latest
What’sUpNewp published 21 stories on Thursday, here’s a look at the latest news from our last newsletter.
Black History Month: The origins of Newport’s African Heritage Tennis Club
The story of the Old Hometown Tennis Club’s evolution within Gilded Age Newport is appropriately coined “Creative Survival.”
3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island
Forecast includes rip current risk, surf height, weather, winds, and more.
7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County
Here’s what’s on tap for weather this week and weekend.
List of Rhode Island cancellations, closures, and delays
The following list of closures, cancellations, and announcements is from the Rhode Island Broadcasters Association Business/School Cancellations System.
Live: Rhode Island Power Outage Map
The estimated time of restoration are based on Rhode Island Energy’s latest damage analysis and reflects a general assessment of when the last customer in the specified area is expected to be returned to service.
Democrats set to shake up start of 2024 presidential primary
Democrats are poised to reorder their presidential primary schedule beginning next year, replacing Iowa with South Carolina in the leadoff spot as part of a major overhaul meant to empower Black and other minority voters critical to the party’s base of support.
Bridges scores 25, leads Suns to 106-94 win over Celtics
Devin Booker wore a hockey toque to deal with the sub-zero temperatures in Boston and pulled out a baseball metaphor to describe his possible return to the basketball court.
Lilly scores 23 as Brown knocks off Dartmouth 73-61
Kino Lilly Jr. had 23 points and Brown beat Dartmouth 73-61 on Friday night.
50 relatively unknown movies from Black cinema history
Using culture critic Elvis Mitchell’s 2022 film history documentary “Is That Black Enough for You?!?” as a jumping-off point, Stacker compiled a list of 50 significantly lesser-seen films from Black movie history.
Newport Gulls announce 2023 roster
Newport Gulls Release Upcoming Summer’s Roster
❤️ Recent Local Obituaries
April 21, 1933 – January 31, 2023
December 17, 1933 – February 01, 2023
October 27, 1927 – February 01, 2023
📈 Friday’s Most-Read
Here’s what What’sUpNewp stories folks were reading the most yesterday;
Newport Folk Festival kicks off lineup announcements; CAAMP is returning to Newport
📖 Further Reading
WJAR: Newport Hospital offers pet therapy
ABC 6: Portsmouth police announce West Main Road closure
WJAR: Equity gaps evident in Rhode Island public schools
📺 WUN-ON-ONE
Coming up on WUN-ON-ONE, our live virtual interview series;
Wednesday, February 15 at 10 am: Evan Smith, President & CEO of Discover Newport
Wednesday, February 15 at 3:30 pm: Jay Sweet and Dan Swain, Newport Festivals Foundation
Watch the interviews live as they happen, or anytime afterward, on our website. Have a question or comment for one of our guests, leave them in the comments below.
