📜 On This Day in 1901: Newport-native Clarence King dies, was the first director of U.S. Geological Survey. Read More

🌬️ Strong winds and heavy rain caused all sorts of disruptions and mess across the state yesterday. In Newport County, wind speeds were particularly strong, with Fogland experiencing 67 mph winds, Rose Island seeing 58 mph winds, and Beavertail experiencing 55 mph winds. Sakonnet Vineyards and Prudence Island also saw significant wind speeds, at 53 mph and 49 mph respectively.

Strong winds and heavy rain hit Rhode Island, causing disruptions across the state

2,278 Rhode Island Energy customers are currently without power in Rhode Island, with just a few on Aquidneck Island.

$450 million in transportation funds is coming to Rhode Island. Among the project is $10 million for the Preservation of Mount Hope Bridge.

Here's what restaurants are open and serving up something special on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day 2022.

Rhode Island Monthly on Santa's Surprising Connection to Newport

Newport Live will be presenting An Evening With The Chris Spedding Trio, featuring Tony Garnier and Anton Fig at The Casino Theater in Newport on Friday, January 20th at 7:30 PM.

Santa is already on the move, you can see where he is in the world via the Official NORAD Santa Tracker here.

🎄 A Christmas Eve Poem…

'Twas Christmas Eve in Newport, Rhode Island, The streets were alive with holiday cheer, The houses all aglow with lights so pretty, As people bustled about, preparing for the New Year. Families gathered 'round the Christmas tree, Exchanging gifts and spreading love and joy, The smell of cookies baking in the oven, Filled the air with a festive, warm employ. The harbor was a sight to see, All decked out in holiday decor, Boats adorned with wreaths and bows, And carolers singing on the shore. As the evening drew to a close, Families retired to their cozy beds, Dreaming of the magic of Christmas morning, And all the joy the day ahead holds. May your Christmas Eve in Newport, Rhode Island, Be filled with love, laughter, and cheer, Merry Christmas to all, and to all a good night!

Weather

Today: Partly sunny, with a high near 24. Wind chill values as low as -3. Breezy, with a west wind 17 to 20 mph, with gusts as high as 36 mph.

Tonight: A slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Partly cloudy, with a low around 16. West wind around 16 mph, with gusts as high as 30 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

7-Day Weather forecast for Newport County | 3-day Surf Forecast for Rhode Island

Marine Forecast

Small Craft Advisory until December 25, 07:00 PM EST

Today: WSW wind 15 to 17 kt, with gusts as high as 31 kt. Mostly cloudy. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: W wind around 14 kt, with gusts as high as 26 kt. A slight chance of snow showers after 4am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 47°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 7:09 am | Sunset: 4:20 pm | 9 hours and 10 minutes of sun.

High tide at 8:06 am & 8:32 pm | Low tide at 1:01 am & 2:13 pm.

Moon: Waxing Crescent, 0.7 days, 0% lighting.

