Good Morning! Today is Saturday, August 26, 2023.

🎇 Naval Station Newport will host its annual Salute to Summer concert and fireworks event today! The free, public event will feature performances by local bands and Navy Band Northeast. There will be activities for children and food vendors on site for the purchase of snacks, meals, and beverages. A fireworks display is scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 pm.

Gates are scheduled to open to the public at 4 pm and Authorized Department of Defense cardholders will be able to access the event beginning at 2 pm, according to Naval Station Newport.

For more information and any weather-related updates, click here.

🎶 The Boss is back! After a brief illness sidelined legendary recording artist Bruce Springsteen forcing the cancellation of his Philadelphia shows last week, the iconic singer was back in top form at Gillette Stadium on Thursday, August 24. WUN’s Ken Abrams has more, here - Concert Review and Photos: Bruce Springsteen’s spirited return to Gillette Stadium

👉 This is the last weekend to visit one of The Preservation Society of Newport County’s most beloved summer homes, Chepstow. Guide-led tours will be offered this weekend before the home closes for the season. Tickets & More Info

🗳️ Rhode Island Voter Turnout: As of 4:45 pm on Friday, 4,928 Rhode Islanders have already voted in the September 5 Special Primaries, according to the Secretary of State’s Voter Turnout Tracker. That’s approximately a 1.3% voter turnout thus far.

2,450 have voted by mail ballot and 2,478 by early in-person voting - including 1,047 in Newport County - 249 total votes in Newport, 247 in Portsmouth, 192 in Middletown, 174 in Jamestown, 132 in Tiverton, and 53 in Little Compton.

View a sample ballot, find your polling place, and read more about the upcoming elections here.

What’s Up Today

Weather

Today: A slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers after 5 pm. Patchy fog between 9 am and 10 am. Otherwise, cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 78. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight: Partly cloudy, with a low around 64. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph after midnight.

Forecast: 7-Day Weather | 3-day Surf

Marine Forecast

Today: SSW wind 5 to 7 kt becoming WSW in the afternoon. A slight chance of showers before noon, then a slight chance of showers after 5 pm. Patchy fog between 9 am and 10 am. Seas 1 ft or less.

Tonight: Variable winds 5 kt or less. A slight chance of showers before 8pm. Seas 1 ft or less.

Coastal Water Temperature: 68°F.

Sun, Moon, & Tide

Sunrise: 6:05 am | Sunset: 7:28 pm | 13 hours and 23 minutes of sun.

High tide at 3:33 am & 4:09 pm | Low tide at 9 am & 10:48 pm.

Moon: Waxing Gibbous. 9 days, 66% lighting.

Things To Do

Live Music & Entertainment

Blue Anchor Grill: Two Across from 6:30 pm to 9:30 pm

Busker’s Irish Pub: Brian Twohey at 9 pm

Clarke Cooke House: Live music at 10 pm

Greenvale Vineyards: Live Jazz Music from 1 pm to 4 pm

Johnny’s at The Atlantic Resort: Phoenix Avenue from 6 pm to 9 pm

JPT Film & Event Center: Barbie at 4:30 pm & 7:30 pm

Landing: Jim Devlin from 1 pm to 4 pm, Ricky Wade from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Timeless from 8 pm to 12 am

Midtown Oyster Bar: Live music at 9 pm

Narragansett Cafe: Dick n’ Jane Band from 8 pm to 11:30 pm

Newport Blues Cafe: Never In Vegas at 9 pm

Newport Harbor Island Resort: DJ Nook at The Firepits from 6 pm to 10 pm

Newport Playhouse: Norman, Is That You at 6 pm

O’Brien’s Pub: CGray the DJ at 10 pm

One Pelham East: Live music from 8:30 pm to 11:30 pm

Shops At Long Wharf Mall: Y Not 3 from 1 pm to 5 pm

Speakeasy: Sean Rivers at 9 pm

Sunset Cove: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

The Firehouse Theatre: Live improv comedy with The Bit Players at 8 pm

The Reef: Lucas Neil from 1 pm to 4 pm, Mark Flynn from 4:30 pm to 7:30 pm, Kooked Out Band from 8 pm to 11 pm

Top of Newport at Hotel Viking: Live music from 6 pm to 9 pm

Top of Pelham: Dueling Pianos at 7:30 pm

Local Government

No meetings are scheduled in Newport County today.

See the agendas and a complete list of public meetings across Rhode Island here.

Cruise Ships

Here’s what’s coming up on the cruise ship schedule;

Tuesday, Aug. 29: American Constitution | Thursday, Aug. 31: American Star & Caribbean Princess

